ROGUE RIVER — Keith Gaskell and Greg Reedy of Days Creek, Kylie Anderson and Dylan Davis of Glide and Trent Williams of Yoncalla were individual winners in the Rogue River Icebreaker track and field meet on Wednesday.
Gaskell won the 100 meters (11.4 seconds), while Reedy won the shot put (43 feet, 8 inches). Anderson finished first in the girls shot (36-4) and discus (105-3), and Davis won the 800 (2:18.2). Williams won the discus (120-8).
The Glide 4x400 relay team of Clay Mornarich, Nathan Masiel, Davis and Caleb Thomas was victorious (3:58.8).
Myrtle Point won both team titles. Both Glide teams finished fourth.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Myrtle Point 120, Lost River 96.5, Lakeview 87.5, Glide 83, Rogue River 75, Illinois Valley 49.5, New Hope Christian 42, Chiloquin 40.5, Bonanza 26, Days Creek 4, Yoncalla 3.
Winners, Douglas County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Kieryn Ruda, LR, 13.2. 200 — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 28.6. 400 — 1. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 1:04.9. 800 — 1. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 2:41.4. 1,500 — 1. Allison Storts, MP, 5:41.4. 3,000 — 1. Elizabeth Goeres, L, 12:48.0; 3. Pauline Ngigi, Glide, 14:13.3. 100 HURDLES — 1. Vanessa Koon, Chi, 17.7. 300 HURDLES — 1. Vanessa Koon, Chi, 52.3. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Rogue River (Kathryn Mack, Ayrica Hansen, Susan Smith, Nova McWillie), 55.6. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Lakeview (Elizabeth Goeres, Quincey Ludwig, Becky Patzke, Karlee Vickerman), 4:57.9. 4x100 THROWERS RELAY — 1. Lost River, 1:06.1; 2. Glide, 1:07.4. SHOT PUT — 1. Kylie Anderson, Glide, 36-4; 2. Teagan Triplett, Glide, 28.8. DISCUS — 1. Kylie Anderson, Glide, 105-3. JAVELIN — 1. Susan Smith, RR, 107-7; 2. Kylie Rubrecht, Glide, 94-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. Amy Barnwell, RR, 4-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Kieryn Ruda, LR, 14-8. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Karlee Vickerman, L, and Breanna Strubel, L, 30-6.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Myrtle Point 115, Lost River 87, Lakeview 79.5, Glide 78, Rogue River 74, Illinois Valley 55.5, Days Creek 54, Yoncalla 36, Chiloquin 25.5, Bonanza 8, New Hope Christian 7.5.
Winners, Douglas County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.4. 200 — 1. Samuel Haag, RR, 24.3; 3. Ian Clifton, DC, 26.1. 400 — 1. James Long, RR, 56.1; 2. Nathan Masiel, Glide, 1:00.1. 800 — 1. Dylan Davis, Glide, 2:18.2. 1,500 — 1. Luis Villalobos, L, 4:56.4; 2. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 4:58.1; 3. Gavin Sadler, Y, 5:03.2. 3,000 — 1. Luis Villalobos, L, 11:20.5. 110 HURDLES — 1. Jacob Koser, MP, 18.0. 300 HURDLES — 1. Trevor Owens, L, 48.2. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Rogue River (James Jones, Weston Foor, Samuel Haag, Demetrius McWillie), 47.1. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Glide (Clay Mornarich, Nathan Masiel, Dylan Davis, Caleb Thomas), 3:58.8. SHOT PUT — 1. Greg Reedy, DC, 43-8. DISCUS — 1. Trent Williams, Y, 120-8; 2. Greg Reedy, DC, 94-10. JAVELIN — 1. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 159-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Troy Warner, MP, 6-1; 2. Clay Mornarich, Glide, 6-0; 3. (tie) Ashton Hardy, Y, and Noah Leary, Y, 5-4. LONG JUMP — 1. Samuel Haag, RR, 18-11; 2. Keith Gaskell, DC, 18-9. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 38-2; 2. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 37-8.
