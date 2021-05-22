LA GRANDE — Margaret Byle of Elkton, Joy DeRoss of Camas Valley, Greg Reedy of Days Creek and Elijah Wytcherley of Glendale won individual championships in the Class 1A state track and field meet on Saturday at Eastern Oregon University.
Byle won the girls 200 meters in 27.82 seconds. DeRoss was a double-winner, finishing first in the girls discus (118-9) and shot put (36-1). Reedy won the shot (44-4), while Wytcherley won the high jump (6-2).
Placing second was Clara DeRoss of C.V. in the discus (98-10). Finishing third were Mia Piscopo of North Douglas in the girls 200 (28.50), Byle in the 100 (13.54) and Keith Gaskell of D.C. in the long jump (20-1/4). Clara DeRoss was fourth in the girls javelin (115-2).
Meet results will be published in Tuesday's News-Review.
