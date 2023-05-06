OAKLAND — Several Douglas County track and field athletes turned in strong performances at the Oakland Twilight meet on Friday at Eddy Field.
Days Creek senior Keith Gaskell won four individual events in the boys' meet, finishing first in the 100 meters (11.23 seconds, PR), 200 (23.08), long jump (19 feet, 5 inches) and triple jump (41-10 1/2, PR).
South Umpqua junior Emori Pauli took first in the 110 hurdles (17.39, PR) and 300 hurdles (42.89, PR).
Other area winners included South Umpqua's Grant Berg in the 400 (1:05.16), Andrew Sexauer of S.U. in the 800 (2:16.49, PR), Sean Hastings of Elkton in the 1,500 (4:42.07), Wyatt Humphrey of North Douglas in the 3,000 (10:15.46), and the Sutherlin 4x100 relay team of Shawn Ellsworth, Andrew Worley, Aiden Arwood and Hunter VanBuren (47.35).
On the girls' side, Oakland senior Tia Picknell won the shot put (34-4, PR), discus (102-11) and high jump (4-8).
North Douglas had a pair of individual double winners in senior Audri Ward in the 100 (13.38) and 300 hurdles (50.44, PR) and senior Mia Piscopo in the 400 (1:04.77) and 800 (2:33.20, PR). Sutherlin junior Kendra Parsons won the 200 (27.45, PR) and long jump (15-5 1/2, PR).
Other local winners were North Douglas' Natalie Hescock in the 1,500 (5:43.86), Oakland's Callie Sarnoski in the 3,000 (12:39.97), Oakland's Veronica Sigl in the 100 hurdles (17.15, PR), Sutherlin's Jaden Ratledge in the triple jump (28-10), the Sutherlin 4x100 relay team of Paige Edmonson, Ava Gill, Parsons and Ratledge (53.85), and the North Douglas 4x400 relay quartet of Lolly Frost, Savea LeHolm, Hescock and Piscopo (4:58.23).
Eleven schools took part in the non-scoring meet.
"I thought it went pretty well," Oakland coach Kelly Simonson said. "The conditions were super mellow, and it was nice to compete against other county teams and some teams out of the district. We have 53 kids out (this season) and have good depth on both of our teams."
The Class 2A Special District 3 Championships are scheduled for May 19-20 in Toledo.
BOYS
100 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.23; 2. Cohen Elrod, SU, 11.35; 3. (tie) Aiden Arwood, Sut, and Rowan Files, L, 11.50. 200 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 23.08; 2. Rowan Files, L, 23.82; 3. Cohen Elrod, SU, 23.96. 400 — 1. Grant Berg, SU, 1:05.16; 2. Coen Egner, Oakl, 1:06.06; 3. Dylan Garner, DC, 1:07.80. 800 — 1. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 2:16.49; 2. Teddy Gorman, J, 2:22.19; 3. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 2:23.25. 1,500 — 1. Sean Hastings, E, 4:42.07; 2. Osbaldo Vasquez, J, 4:48.28; 3. Callum Plahn, L, 4:57.31. 3,000 — 1. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 10:15.46; 2. Osbaldo Vasquez, J, 10:25.80; 3. Callum Plahn, L, 10:31.85. 110 HURDLES — 1. Emori Pauli, SU, 17.39; 2. Logan Gant, ND, 17.41; 3. Andrew Houx, E, 20.22. 300 HURDLES — 1. Emori Pauli, SU, 42.89; 2. Logan Gant, ND, 44.59; 3. Dylan Stanton, Oakr, 48.60. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Sutherlin (Shawn Ellsworth, Andrew Worley, Aiden Arwood, Hunter VanBuren), 47.35; 2. North Douglas (Logan Gant, Elijah Vanderpool, Wyatt Humphrey, Ray Gerrard), 49.24; 3. Oakland (Joseph Fusco, Gabe Williamson, Brandon Meier, Ezra Chouinard), 49.88. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Oakridge (Salvador Ramirez, Kaleb Ricker, Dylan Stanton, Isaac Schroeder), 4:07.52; 2. South Umpqua (Ayan Rao-Tiwari, Lucas Varela-Diaz, Andrew Sexauer, Grant Berg), 4:11.10. SHOT PUT — 1. Mason Detzler, MP, 51-6; 2. Rylan Bryant, Sut, 39-8; 3. Ray Gerrard, ND, 39-0. DISCUS — 1. Mason Detzler, MP, 146-9; 2. Ray Gerrard, ND, 144-0; 3. Michael Pedrick, Po, 101-8 1/2. JAVELIN — 1. Rowan Files, L, 138-5; 2. Ray Gerrard, ND, 120-11; 3. Jayden Harrison, J, 119-1 1/2. HIGH JUMP — 1. Andrew Keena, J, 5-2; 2. Joseph Fusco, Oakl, 5-2; 3. Trenton Ladd, DC, 5-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Dylan Stanton, Oakr, 10-6; 2. Rocky Zachary, J, 9-6; 3. Kaleb Ricker, Oakr, 9-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 19-5; 2. Andrew Worley, Sut, 17-3; 3. Aiden Arwood, Sut, 17-2 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 41-10 1/2; 2. Gavyn Woody, E, 36-11 1/2; 3. Aiden Arwood, Sut, 36-7.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Audri Ward, ND, 13.38; 2. Olivia Brophy, MP, 13.45; 3. Kendra Parsons, Sut, 13.64. 200 — 1. Kendra Parsons, Sut, 27.45; 2. Mahalah Adkins, Sut, 29.27; 3. Dixie Marchi, Oakl, 29.64. 400 — 1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 1:04.77; 2. Flor Ruiz-Jimenez, J, 1:10.78; 3. Isabella Peterson, L, 1:10.85. 800 — 1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 2:33.20; 2. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 2:41.06; 3. Rebekah Nicholson, MP, 2:52.49. 1,500 — 1. Natalie Hescock, ND, 5:43.86; 2. Savea LeHolm, ND, 5:51.30; 3. Rosa Gallo-Camacho, Oakl, 5:52.31. 3,000 – 1. Callie Sarnoski, Oakl, 12:39.97; 2. Natalie Hescock, ND, 12:41.27; 3. Hailey Holgate, Sut, 13:03.41. 100 HURDLES — 1. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 17.15; 2. Audri Ward, ND, 17.49; 3. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 18.23. 300 HURDLES — 1. Audri Ward, ND, 50.44; 2. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 50.63; 3. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 55.57. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Sutherlin (Paige Edmonson, Ava Gill, Kendra Parsons, Jaden Ratledge), 53.85; 2. Oakland (Christian Sigl, Tia Picknell, Veronica Sigl, Addison Chouinard), 53.87; 3. North Douglas (Audri Ward, Lolly Frost, Mia Piscopo, Marley Piscopo), 57.50. 4x400 RELAY — 1. North Douglas (Lolly Frost, Savea LeHolm, Natalie Hescock, Mia Piscopo), 4:58.23; 2. Oakland (Elizabeth Andrews, Addison Meier, Kalyn Busciglio, Addison Chouinard), 5:21.74. SHOT PUT — 1. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 34-4; 2. Kalyn Busciglio, Oakl, 29-8; 3. Bailie Detzler, MP, 28-4. DISCUS — 1. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 102-11; 2. Annabelle Aker, Oakl, 86-9; 3. Jayme Padgett, MP, 75-5. JAVELIN — 1. Bailie Detzler, MP, 100-1 1/2; 2. Marley Piscopo, ND, 89-7 1/2; 3. Kalyn Busciglio, Oakl, 88-1 1/2. HIGH JUMP — 1. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 4-8; 2. Lilly Rohm, SU, 4-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Lauren Stallard, P, 8-0; 2. Holly Gay, J, 6-6; 3. Brooklyn Anderson, Oakr, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Kendra Parsons, Sut, 15-5 1/2; 2. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 14-11 3/4; 3. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 14-10 3/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 28-10; 2. Leona Goodin, Sut, 26-11; 3. Milena Miller, MP, 26-10 3/4.
