RIDDLE — Seniors Ray Gerrard of North Douglas and Keith Gaskell of Days Creek combined for seven individual wins at the Riddle Invitational track and field meet on Tuesday.
Gerrard finished first in the shot put (35-6 1/4), discus (134-4) and javelin (143-8), and ran a leg on the first-place 4x100-meter relay team (48.52) Gaskell won the 100 (11.4), 200 (23.9), long jump (19-8 1/2) and triple jump (40-2, PR).
Senior Audri Ward of N.D. won the girls 100 hurdles (17.6) and 300 hurdles (52.5) and tied for first in the 100 (13.5). Senior Sammy Linton of Riddle was first in the girls shot put (27-7 3/4) and discus (79-5).
Both Glide teams finished first in the team standings.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 169, North Douglas 108, Days Creek 86, Glendale 40, Riddle 36, New Hope Christian 35.
100 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.4; 2. Cordell Guckert, DC, 11.8; 3. Jaycen Marois, Glide, 11.9. 200 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 23.9; 2. Cordell Guckert, DC, 24.5; 3. Jaycen Marois, Glide, 25.1. 400 — 1. Robert Brill, R, 53.5; 2. Oliver Sommer, Glide, 1:02.2; 3. Tyrell Holden, Glide, 1:04.8. 800 — 1. Darien Dybowski, Glide, 2:24.2; 2. Ty Davis, Glide, 2:27.2; 3. Dylan Garner, DC, 2:28.6. 1,500 — 1. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 4:43.7; 2. Levi Cullett, Gle, 4:49.1; 3. Gage Barba, Gle, 5:04.3. 3,000 — 1. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 10:13.5; 2. Levi Cullett, Gle, 10:19.2; 3. Steven Sheppard, Glide, 11:29.4. 110 HURDLES — 1. Logan Gant, ND, 17.5; 2. Caleb Garland, NHC, 20.6. 300 HURDLES — 1. Logan Gant, ND, 44.9; 2. Caleb Garland, NHC, 51.1; 3. Jacob Parsons, ND, 59.3. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Douglas (Logan Gant, Elijah Vanderpool, Miguel Alcantar, Ray Gerrard), 48.52; 2. New Hope Christian, 51.12; 3. Glide (Jhon Ramas, Logan Sandoval, William Crouch, Oliver Sommer), 52.46. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Glide (Noah Eichenbusch, Ben Atkin, Josiah Long, Jaycen Marois), 4:06.8; 2. Glendale (Isaiah Stromberg, Levi Cullett, Gage Barba, Juan Sotelo II), 4:15.4. SHOT PUT — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 35-6 1/4; 2. Devin Sandoval, Glide, 35-2 3/4; 3. Logan Sandoval, Glide, 29-1/2. DISCUS — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 134-4; 2. Peter Sheppard, Glide, 90-3; 3. Devin Sandoval, Glide, 88-3. JAVELIN — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 143-8; 2. Ty Davis, Glide, 113-0; 3. Elijah Vanderpool, ND, 106-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. Trenton Ladd, DC, 5-5; 2. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 4-10; 3. Juan Sotelo II, Gle, 4-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 19-8 1/2; 2. Logan Gant, ND, 17-11; 3. Josh McKinney, NHC, 17-3. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 40-2; 2. Robert Brill, R, 37-3 1/2; 3. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 32-6 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 139, North Douglas 133, New Hope Christian 70, Riddle 46, Glendale 12.
100 — 1. (tie) Audri Ward, ND, and Ava Barnett, NHC, 13.5; 3. Isela Johnson, Glide, 13.7. 200 — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 27.3; 2. Mia Piscopo, ND, 28.0; 3. Hannah Long, Glide, 31.3. 400 — 1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 1:02.8; 2. Clara Kercher, Glide, 1:05.3; 3. Jaiden Adams, Glide, 1:07.5. 800 — 1. Pauline Ngigi, Glide, 2:25.1; 2. Regan Roberts, NHC, 3:06.1; 3. Aireal Moritz, Gle, 4:03.9. 1,500 — 1. Natalie Hescock, ND, 5:39.5; 2. Jordan Zumhofe, NHC, 5:59.5; 3. Ambre De Coussergues, NHC, 6:44.3. 3,000 — 1. Eliorah Dunnavant, Glide, 16:48.0. 100 HURDLES — 1. Audri Ward, ND, 17.6; 2. Savannah Jones, Glide, 18.1. 300 HURDLES — 1. Audri Ward, ND, 52.5; 2. Savannah Jones, Glide, 58.0; 3. Lolly Frost, ND, 1:02.5. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Glide (Isela Johnson, Savannah Jones, Jaiden Adams, Clara Kercher), 54.31; 2. New Hope Christian, 55.43. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Glide (Clara Kercher, Jaiden Adams, Pauline Ngigi, Cheyenne Beam), 4:47.4; 2. North Douglas (Savea LeHolm, Lolly Frost, Mia Piscopo, Marley Piscopo), 4:48.9. SHOT PUT — 1. Sammy Linton, R, 27-7 3/4; 2. Zarah Hayes, R, 24-6 3/4; 3. Shukiya Darling, R, 24-4 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Sammy Linton, R, 79-5; 2. Brooke McHaffie, ND, 67-10; 3. Shukiya Darling, R, 65-10. JAVELIN — 1. Clara Kercher, Glide, 99-1; 2. Marley Piscopo, ND, 97-1; 3. Jaiden Adams, Glide, 92-5. HIGH JUMP — 1. Isela Johnson, Glide, 4-4. LONG JUMP — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 16-1/2; 2. Brooke McHaffie, ND, 13-8 1/2; 3. Isela Johnson, Glide, 13-7 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Brooke McHaffie, ND, 31-7 1/2; 2. Regan Roberts, NHC, 30-6; 3. Savannah Jones, Glide, 29-11.
