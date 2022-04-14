SUTHERLIN — Glendale senior Elijah Wytcherley was a triple winner in a prep track and field meet hosted by Sutherlin on Wednesday.
Wytcherley won the 110-meter hurdles (16.63 seconds), high jump (6-0) and long jump (20-1).
The other county winner in the boys' meet was Douglas sophomore Seth Rincon, who finished first in the 3,000 (10:46.00).
On the girls' side, three county athletes won events.
Sutherlin got victories from Erica MacDonald in the shot put (34-7) and Mallory Turner in the 100 hurdles (17.13), while Clara DeRoss of Camas Valley took first in the javelin (115-8).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Coquille 124, Pleasant Hill 79, St. Mary's 73.25, Harrisburg 63.25, Creswell 62, South Umpqua 56, Douglas 52.25, Cascade Christian 45, Glendale 30, Camas Valley 9.25, Sutherlin 8.
100 — 1. Jackson Weller, PH, 11.88; 2. Drake Watts, Co, 11.98; 3. Tyler Almasy, CC, 12.23.
200 — 1. Andrew Lockwood, SM, 24.68; 2. Jackson Weller, PH, 24.78; 3. Godfred Amonoo, Co, 25.57.
400 — 1. Jake Sorani, CC, 53.80; 2. Bryson Baird, D, 57.20; 3. Nate Brown, SU, 57.32.
800 — 1. David Noble, SM, 2:16.51; 2. Jaden Peek, Cr, 2:19.19; 3. Emori Pauli, SU, 2:30.32.
1,500 — 1. Braxton Floyd, Co, 4:53.85; 2. Jaden Peek, Cr, 4:54.45; 3. Cody Arnold, SM, 4:58.41.
3,000 — 1. Seth Rincon, D, 10:46.00; 2. Vincent Savage, SM, 10:50.00; 3. Braxton Floyd, Co, 10:58.00.
110 HURDLES — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 16.63; 2. Jack Nguyen, Cr, 18.15; 3. Sabastian Montenero, Co, 18.69.
300 HURDLES — 1. Jack Nguyen, Cr, 43.44; 2. Curtis Talmadge, Ha, 46.69; 3. James Lenninger, Co, 49.07.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Coquille (Godfred Amonoo, Sabastian Montenero, Drake Watts, Brock Willis), 46.37; 2. South Umpqua (Camron Spicer, Nate Brown, Blayne Young, Cohen Elrod), 46.88; 3. Cascade Christian, 47.23.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Creswell (Jack Nguyen, Mason Barrett, Carson Williamson, Luis Hernandez), 3:49.50; 2. South Umpqua (Matt Burnett, Manna Mata, Dakoda Shadbolt, Tony Bitonti), 4:22.00; 3. Harrisburg, 4:41.00.
SHOT PUT — 1. Kyan Hidde, SM, 44-2; 2. Matthew Moses, CC, 38-11; 3. Landon Miles, PH, 38-6.
DISCUS — 1. Tommy Vigue, Co, 105-8; 2. Tom Riley, Co, 98-2; 3. Matthew Moses, CC, 95-2.
JAVELIN — 1. Brazen Ellis, PH, 116-6; 2. Tommy Vigue, Co, 114-10; 3. Ethan Sumpter, D, 114-9.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 6-0; 2. Terek Logan, Ha, 5-6; 3. (tie) Hunter Allen, PH, Zachary Seratte, PH, and Peyton Maurer, CC, 5-2.
LONG JUMP — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 20-1; 2. Terek Logan, Ha, 19-3; 3. Brock Willis, Co, 19-1.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Brock Willis, Co, 38-11; 2. T.J. Flowers, SM, 38-5; 3. Owen Hammond, PH, 37-8 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Coquille 140, Pleasant Hill 95, Cascade Christian 80.5, Sutherlin 64, Creswell 58, Harrisburg 50, St. Mary's 38.5, Douglas 20, South Umpqua 17, Camas Valley 15.
100 — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Co, 13.32; 2. Melanie Lambson, Co, 13.96; 3. Kendra Parsons, Sut, 13.98.
200 — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Co, 27.52; 2. Dakota Hyland, PH, 28.14; 3. Mallory Turner, Sut, 28.15.
400 — 1. Elliana Vanlandingham, CC, 1:06.99; 2. Autumn Murray, CC, 1:07.43; 3. Emelia Wirebaugh, Co, 1:10.81.
800 — 1. Ellie Epperson, PH, 2:38.76; 2. Mady Turner, Sut, 2:39.75; 3. Brooke Moehlmann, Cr, 2:46.53.
1,500 — 1. Harmony Goodman, Cr, 5:32.74; 2. Ellie Epperson, PH, 5:33.23; 3. Mady Turner, Sut, 5:41.67.
3,000 — 1. Harmony Goodman, Cr, 12:22.00; 2. Addie Jensen, SM, 12:36.00; 3. Zoey Brott, PH, 12:42.00.
100 HURDLES — 1. Mallory Turner, Sut, 17.13; 2. Sierra Samhammer, CC, 18.04; 3. Alyssa Creamer, Co, 21.25.
300 HURDLES — 1. Lillie Logan, Ha, 58.20; 2. Des Withers, Co, 1:02.76; 3. Jenna Willis, Co, 1:03.12.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Cascade Christian (Jerushah Purrier, Sierra Samhammer, Elliana Vanlandingham, Autumn Murray), 53.38; 2. Pleasant Hill, 53.85; 3. Coquille, 58.72.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Harrisburg (Rebekah Cook, Lillie Logan, Michelle Lopez, Cadence Smith), 4:53.00; 2. Creswell, 5:07.00.
SHOT PUT — 1. Erica MacDonald, Sut, 34-7; 2. Hailey Combie, Co, 31-1; 3. Kelsey Dunn, SM, 29-0.
DISCUS — 1. Hailey Combie, Co, 98-0; 2. Male'ata Polamalu, D, 95-10; 3. Holli Vigue, Co, 83-8.
JAVELIN — 1. Clara DeRoss, CV, 115-8; 2. Trinidy Blanton, Co, 112-8; 3. Makayla Murphy, Sut, 103-0.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Dakoda Hyland, PH, 4-8; 2. (tie) Lilly Rohm, SU, and Liesel Geyer, PH, 4-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Co, 15-7; 2. Stella Hucka, PH, 14-7; 3. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 14-6.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Emma Johnston, SM, 31-8; 2. Allison Cramer, CC, 30-3; 3. Reagan Krantz, Co, 29-9 1/2.
