GLIDE — It was a good day for the Glide High School boys and girls track and field teams, who both won team titles in the Maynard Mai Invitational meet on Saturday.
The Glide girls finished 58 points of runner-up Reedsport, while the Wildcat boys were 80 points in front of second-place Mohawk.
Freshman Savannah Jones was an individual triple winner for the Glide girls, taking first in the 100-meter hurdles (18.32 seconds, PR), 300 hurdles (57.81) and triple jump (30-3, PR).
Other winners for the Wildcats included freshman Isela Johnson in the 100 (13.40, PR), freshman Clara Kercher in the 400 (1:04.42, PR), freshman Cheyenne Beam in the 800 (3:07.65) and 1,500 (6:12.52), freshman Jaiden Adams in the javelin (91-1), the 4x100 relay team of Adams, Johnson, Jones and Kercher (54.84), and the 4x400 relay of Adams, Johnson, Kercher and Pauline Ngigi (4:36.15).
Glide also had a first-place 4x100 throwers relay quartet of Aveigha Bauman, Gabby Lavorico, Violet Ritter-Howell and Kala Eichenbusch (1:13.00).
Reedsport got wins from Gracey Janiszewski in the 200 (30.25, PR) and Hannah Hill in the shot put (27-10, PR). Emma Niemeier of Yoncalla won the high jump (4-4, PR).
In the boys’ meet, Glide had five different athletes win events.
Finishing first were sophomore Brady Tuter in the 400 (1:02.31), Ty Davis in the 800 (2:26.81, PR), sophomore Noah Eichenbusch in the 1,500 (4:35.00, PR) and 3,000 (10:32.45), junior Oliver Sommer in the pole vault (8-9, PR) and freshman Jaycen Marois in the long jump (17-9 3/4, PR).
The Wildcats’ 4x400 relay quartet of Ben Atkin, Josiah Long, Marois and Eichenbusch was also first (4:06.97).
Other area winners were Jayden Churchwell of Yoncalla in the high jump (6-1, PR) and Noah Leary of Yoncalla in the triple jump (39-0).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 161, Mohawk 81, Lowell 73, Yoncalla 69, Reedsport 61, Chiloquin 47.
100 — 1. Rowan Files, L, 11.44; 2. Jaycen Marois, Glide, 11.50; 3. Brody Robinson, M, 11.75. 200 — 1. Rowan Files, L, 24.05; 2. Brody Robinson, M, 24.74; 3. Bryson Hoffman, L, 25.15. 400 — 1. Brady Tuter, Glide, 1:02.31; 2. Tyrell Holden, Glide, 1:04.06; 3. Quentin Makinson, M, 1:04.88. 800 — 1. Ty Davis, Glide, 2:26.81; 2. Darien Dybowski, Glide, 2:28.28; 3. Frank Loreman, Ch, 2:30.00. 1,500 — 1. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 4:35.00; 2. Josiah Long, Glide, 5:07.00; 3. Callum Plahn, L, 5:07.00. 3,000 — 1. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 10:32.45; 2. Callum Plahn, L, 10:45.72; 3. Peter Sheppard, Glide, 11:22.50. 110 HURDLES — 1. Ewan O’Dea, M, 19.44; 2. Justin Hern, L, 21.34. 300 HURDLES — 1. Ewan O’Dea, M, 48.85; 2. Justin Hern, L, 56.88; 3. Quentin Makinson, M, 57.10. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Mohawk (Ewan O’Dea, Brody Robinson, Konor Robinson, Tyler Wallace), 47.81; 2. Reedsport (Joseph Janiszewski, Myles Morgan, Thomas Morgan), 48.69; 3. Yoncalla (Gabriel Rosen, Jayden Churchwell, Noah Leary, Ian Holmes), 51.19. 4x100 THROWERS RELAY — 1. Chiloquin, 54.81; 2. Glide (Kaiden Ainslie, Devin Sandoval, Oliver Sommer, Ty Davis), 55.16. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Glide (Ben Atkin, Josiah Long, Jaycen Marois, Noah Eichenbusch), 4:06.97. SHOT PUT — 1. O’Riley Lewis, Ch, 40-7; 2. Devin Sandoval, Glide, 35-9; 3. Seth Hill, R, 35-3. DISCUS — 1. O’Riley Lewis, Ch, 104-10 1/4; 2. Micah Hill, R, 100-1; 3. David Finch, L, 98-1 1/2. JAVELIN — 1. Rowan Files, L, 141-7; 2. Myles Morgan, R, 127-7; 3. Marques Hescock, Ch, 127-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. Jayden Churchwell, Y, 6-1; 2. Ashton Hardy, Y, 5-10; 3. Noah Leary, Y, 5-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Oliver Sommer, Glide, 8-9; 2. Darien Dybowski, Glide, 7-6; 3. Ben Atkin, Glide, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Jaycen Marois, Glide, 17-9 3/4; 2. (tie) Noah Leary, Y, and Jayden Churchwell, Y, 17-9 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Noah Leary, Y, 39-0; 2. Jayden Churchwell, Y, 38-0; 3. Tyler Wallace, M, 34-9 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 157, Reedsport 99, Mohawk 53, Yoncalla 41, Chiloquin 24, Lowell 12.
100 — 1. Isela Johnson, Glide, 13.40; 2. Lucy Barrowcliff, M, 14.37; 3. Hannah Long, Glide, 14.44. 200 — 1. Gracey Janiszewski, R, 30.25; 2. Delila Peralta, Y, 30.70; 3. Hannah Long, Glide, 30.85. 400 — 1. Clara Kercher, Glide, 1:04.42; 2. Jaiden Adams, Glide, 1:07.13; 3. Isabella Peterson, L, 1:13.00. 800 — 1. Cheyenne Beam, Glide, 3:07.65. 1,500 — 1. Cheyenne Beam, Glide, 6:12.52; 2. Kaydee Blanchfill, Y, 6:46.87. 100 HURDLES — 1. Savannah Jones, Glide, 18.32; 2. Summer Smith, R, 19.87; 3. Isabella Peterson, L, 20.38. 300 HURDLES — 1. Savannah Jones, Glide, 57.81; 2. Emma Romane, M, 1:02.43. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Glide (Jaiden Adams, Isela Johnson, Savannah Jones, Clara Kercher), 54.84; 2. Reedsport (Summer Smith, Natalie Hammond, Gracey Janiszewski, Brianna Wilkins), 57.75; 3. Mohawk, 1:00.69. 4x100 THROWERS RELAY — 1. Glide (Aveigha Bauman, Gabby Lavorico, Violet Ritter-Howell, Kaia Eichenbusch), 1:13.00 4x400 RELAY — 1. Glide (Jaiden Adams, Isela Johnson, Clara Kercher, Pauline Ngigi), 4:36.15. SHOT PUT — 1. Hannah Hill, R, 27-10; 2. Kattanna Mount, R, 22-1/2; 3. Elizabeth Bonomo-Raines, Ch, 21-8. DISCUS — 1. Elizabeth Bonomo-Raines, Ch, 89-10; 2. Summer Smith, R, 82-8 1/2; 3. Gracey Janiszewski, R, 67-8 1/2. JAVELIN — 1. Jaiden Adams, Glide, 91-1; 2. Elizabeth Bonomo-Raines, Ch, 87-2; 3. Clara Kercher, Glide, 85-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Emma Niemeier, Y, 4-4; 2. Natalie Hammond, R, and Brianna Wilkins, R, 3-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Lucy Barrowcliff, M, 6-6; 2. Hannah LeDoux, R, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Lucy Barrowcliff, M, 13-7 3/4; 2. Isela Johnson, Glide, 12-8 3/4; 3. Kaia Eichenbusch, Glide, 12-8. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Savannah Jones, Glide, 30-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.