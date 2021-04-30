GLIDE — The Glide boys and girls track teams swept a six-team track and field meet Thursday at the Glide track complex.
The Wildcat boys ran away from runner-up North Douglas for a 173-105 team victory, while Glide's girls edged the Warriors 131-119 to take the girls' team title.
There were impressive marks posted in both meets, especially on the boys' side.
Glendale junior Elijah Wytcherly posted a pair of personal records, including winning the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 2 inches, which tied him for the best Class 1A height in the state with Joseph's Reece Nelson, who also cleared 6-2 in a meet Thursday. Wytcherly also had a PR in the 110-meter high hurdles, with a winning time of 17.22 seconds which moved him to No. 4 in Class 1A.
North Douglas sophomore Cade Olds won the javelin with a throw of 150-7, which moved him to No. 2 in Class 1A. Olds also won the 200 in a personal-best time of 25.26.
Fellow Warrior Palu Rayon-Wilder won the 100 and 400 for North Douglas, clocking a PR of 11.71 seconds in the 100, good enough to move to fourth in the 1A rankings.
Glide junior Clay Mornarich swept the long and triple jumps, with his personal-best distance of 36-9 in the triple jump moving him into the top 10 among Class 2A leapers.
In the girls' meet, North Douglas dominated on the track, especially in the sprints. Sophomore Tabitha Baker posted a pair of PRs in winning the 100 and 200, with both of her times moving her to No. 8 among Class 1A sprinters in each event.
Glide's depth and strength in the throws helped the Lady 'Cats to the team win, as junior Kylie Anderson posted wins in the shot put and discus. Anderson's PR of 90-9.5 in the discus moved her to No. 8 in the Class 2A rankings, and her winning mark of 32-0 pushed her to No. 6, four inches shy of a PR she set during the 2019 season.
In the javelin, Douglas freshman Kambree Lee posted a winning mark of 89-5, a personal best which moved her into 10th place in the Class 3A rankings. Senior teammate Mackenzii Phillips won both the long and triple jumps for the Trojans, who were third in the team standings with 67 points.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 173, North Douglas 105, Oakridge 51, Douglas 46, Lowell 35, Glendale 33.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Palu Rayon-Wilder, ND, 11.71; 2. Cade Olds, ND, 12.33. 200 — 1. Cade Olds, ND, 25.26. 400 — 1. Palu Rayon-Wilder, ND, 1:04.63; 2. Ty Davis, Gli, 1:13.54. 800 — 1. Logan Gant, ND, 2:15.91; 2. Dylan Davis, Gli, 2:23.00; 3. Coby Pope, Gli, 2:26.59. 1,500 — 1. Nathan Masiel, Gli, 5:15.42; 2. Jaxson Smith, Gli, 5:46.42; 3. Bobby Newport, Gli, 6:33.04. 3,000 — 1. Dylan Davis, Gli, 11:17.35; 2. Nathan Masiel, Gli, 11:31.98. 110 HURDLES — 1. Elijah Wytcherly, Gle, 17.22. 300 HURDLES — 1. Logan Gant, ND, 49.74. 400 RELAY — 1. North Douglas (Olds, Gerrard, Gant, Rayon-Wilder), 49.15. 1,600 RELAY — 1. Glide (Pope, Mornarich, Masiel, Thomas), 4:00.27. SHOT PUT — 1. Morgan Vincent, Gli, 37-4; 2. Jesse Brecht, D, 36-7; 3. Devin Sandoval, Gli, 34-5.5. DISCUS — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 121-5; 2. Jesse Brecht, D, 116-5.5; 3. Morgan Vincent, Gli, 101-10. JAVELIN — 1. Cade Olds, ND, 150-7; 2. Elijah Wytcherly, Gle, 141-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Elijah Wytcherly, Gle, 6-2; 2. Clay Mornarich, Gli, 5-8; 3. Ryan Parker, D, 5-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Dylan Stanton, O, 8-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Clay Mornarich, Gli, 18-4.5; 2. Logan Gant, ND, 16-3.5. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Clay Mornarich, Gli, 36-9; 2. Mason Smith, Gli, 33-2; 3. Jaxson Smith, Gli, 29-3.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 131, North Douglas 119, Douglas 67, Oakridge 51, Lowell 35, Glendale 3.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Tabitha Baker, ND, 14.01; 2. Audri Ward, ND, 14.09; 3. Mia Piscopo, ND, 14.18. 200 — 1. Tabitha Baker, ND, 29.59; 2. Macy Mornarich, Gli, 30.84. 400 — 1. Natalie Hescock, ND, 1:32.93. 800 — 1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 2:57.48. 1,500 — 1. Katherine Abbott, O, 5:45.10; 2. Mia Piscopo, ND, 6:10.41; 3. Pauline Ngigi, Gli, 6:10.91. 3,000 — 1. Katie Chapman, L, 11:31.27; 3. Pauline Ngigi, Gli, 13:41.89. 400 RELAY — 1. North Douglas (Piscopo, Frost, Ward, Baker), 58.22; 2. Glide (Pardo-Blair, Pynch, Warner, Schonauer), 1:06.59. 1,600 RELAY — Not contested. SHOT PUT — 1. Kylie Anderson, Gli, 32-0; 2. Haleigh Towne, Gli, 28-2.5; 3. Mackenzii Phillips, D, 27-5.5. DISCUS — 1. Kylie Anderson, Gli, 90-9.5; 2. Mackenzii Phillips, D, 85-2; 3. Haleigh Towne, Gli, 84-4. JAVELIN — 1. Kambree Lee, D, 89-5; 2. Tabitha Baker, ND, 74-8; 3. Amberlee Jones, Gli, 61-9. HIGH JUMP — 1. Macy Mornarich, Gli, 4-1. POLE VAULT — 1. Audra Chapman, L, 8-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Mackenzii Phillips, D, 13-3; 2. Male'ata Polamalu, D, 12-6; 3. Audri Ward, ND, 12-2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Mackenzii Phillips, D, 29-6; 2. Amberlee Jones, Gli, 27-8.
