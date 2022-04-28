WALDPORT — Both Glide track and field teams finished first in three-way Class 2A Special District 3 meets on Wednesday at Waldport.
Dylan Davis won the 1,500 meters (4:52.4) and 3,000 (10:41.84), while Ty Davis won the 800 (2:38.45) and javelin (97-5) for the Glide boys. Caleb Thomas (110 hurdles, 16.78) and Clay Mornarich (high jump, 5-10) were also victorious, as was the 4x100 relay (58.44).
The Glide girls got wins from Amberlee Jones in the triple jump (27-9 1/2), Kylie Rubrecht in the javelin (100-6) and Pauline Ngigi in the 1,500 (6:04.05). The 4x400 relay team took first (5:15.49).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 237, Waldport 155, Monroe 140.
Winners
100 — 1. John Miller, W, 12.19. 200 — 1. Nathaniel Young, M, 24.73. 400 — 1. Levi Fruechte, W, 58.05. 800 — 1. Ty Davis, G, 2:38.45. 1,500 — 1. Dylan Davis, G, 4:52.44. 3,000 — 1. Dylan Davis, G, 10:41.84. 110 HURDLES — 1. Caleb Thomas, G, 16.78. 300 HURDLES — 1. Zak Holsey, W, 46.10. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Waldport (Zak Holsey, John Miller, Ryan Pettyjohn, Levi Fruechte), 46.17. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Monroe (David Lopez, Aldo Rodriguez, Jose Rivas, Nathaniel Young), 4:17.30. SHOT PUT — 1. Leonardo Mondragon, M, 33-11. DISCUS — 1. Diego Garcia, M, 99-6. JAVELIN — 1. Ty Davis, G, 97-5. HIGH JUMP — 1. Clay Mornarich, G, 5-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Levi Fruechte, W, 10-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Zak Holsey, W, 20-6. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Nathaniel Young, M, 37-4 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 176, Monroe 131, Waldport 46.
Winners
100 — 1. Matilyn Richardson, M, 13.86. 200 — 1. Matilyn Richardson, M, 29.42. 400 — 1. Iris Donovan, W, 1:12.50. 1,500 — 1. Pauline Ngigi, G, 6:04.05. 3,000 — 1. Ella Hinton, M, 12:09.67. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Monroe (Ella Hinton, Ivana Martinez, Kiana Cejas, Lainie Bateman), 1:00.45. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Glide (Duru Deniz Ersoy, Macy Mornarich, Pauline Ngigi, Kylie Rubrecht), 5:15.49. SHOT PUT — 1. Laura Young, M, 41-0. DISCUS — 1. Laura Young, M, 115-8. JAVELIN — 1. Kylie Rubrecht, G, 100-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. Hadley McSharry, W, 4-4. LONG JUMP — 1. Matilyn Richardson, M, 13-4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Amberlee Jones, G, 27-9 1/2.
