GLIDE — The Glide track and field athletes made the most of it under cool, wet and windy conditions in the Umpqua Valley on Saturday.
Seniors Dylan Davis, Caleb Thomas and Kylie Anderson each won two individual events and both Glide teams finished first in the team standings at the Maynard Mai Invitational.
The Glide boys compiled 129 points, 20 ahead of runner-up Rogue River. South Umpqua (106) finished third.
The Glide girls amassed 121 points, followed by Rogue River (104.5) and S.U. (47.5).
Davis completed a distance double, winning the 1,500 meters (4:47.72) and 3,000 (10:40.00). Thomas finished first in the 110 hurdles (17.09) and 300 hurdles (48.68).
Anderson won the girls shot put (36-2) and discus (100-3), and was fourth in the javelin (92-10).
Other winners for the Wildcats included Pauline Ngigi in the girls 800 (3:02.06), Eliorah Dunnavant in the girls 3,000 (14:10.00), Amberlee Jones in the girls triple jump (27-10), and the girls 4x400 relay team of Hannah Long, Ngigi, Kylie Rubrecht and Macy Mornarich (5:20.79).
Camron Spicer of South Umpqua won a pair of events, taking first in the 400 (57.14) and triple jump (40-1).
Other county winners were Emori Pauli of S.U. in the 800 (2:19.75), Tanner Dobeck of S.U. in the shot put (38-7), Trent Williams of Yoncalla in the discus (123-4), Noah Leary and Ashton Hardy of Yoncalla in the high jump (5-6), Lillian Copelin of S.U. in the girls 400 (1:08.63) and Clara DeRoss of Camas Valley in the girls javelin (121-10).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 129, Rogue River 109, South Umpqua 106, Mohawk 73, Yoncalla 55, Camas Valley 42, Lowell 37, Oakridge 21.
Top 3, County
Placers in Top 6
100 — 1. Aiden O'Dea, Mo, 11.82; 2. James Jones, RR, 11.99; 3. Rowan Files, Lo, 12.11; 5. James Standley, CV, 12.68.
200 — 1. Samuel Haag, RR, 24.21; 2. Cohen Elrod, SU, 24.45; 3. Rowan Files, Lo, 24.85; 4. Matt Burnett, SU, 26.38; 5. Nathan Masiel, Glide, 26.93.
400 — 1. Camron Spicer, SU, 57.15; 2. Cohen Elrod, SU, 57.17; 3. Nathan Masiel, Glide, 1:00.99; 4. Cameron Fugate, Glide, 1:00.99; 6. Connor Woodward, SU, 1:02.29.
800 — 1. Emori Pauli, SU, 2:19.75; 2. Weston Foor, RR, 2:27.23; 3. Ty Davis, Glide, 2:29.33; 4. Josiah Long, Glide, 2:31.23; 5. Peter Sheppard, Glide, 2:32.92; 6. Steven Sheppard, Glide, 2:56.61.
1,500 — 1. Dylan Davis, Glide, 4:47.72; 2. Randy Turner, Mo, 4:55.93; 3. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 4:56.28; 6. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 5:20.46.
3,000 — 1. Dylan Davis, Glide, 10:40.00; 2. Nate MacCrea, RR, 11:30.43; 3. Preston Neet, Lo, 11:39.50; 4. Jack Pace, Glide, 12:47.43; 5. Bobby Newport, Glide, 13:26.24; 6. Steven Sheppard, Glide, 13:34.78.
110 HURDLES — 1. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 17.09; 2. Demetrius McWillie, RR, 19.49.
300 HURDLES — 1. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 48.68; 2. Emori Pauli, SU, 51.54; 3. Jaxon Smith, Glide, 53.98.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Rogue River (James Long, Weston Foor, Demetrius McWillie, Samuel Haag), 46.42; 2. South Umpqua (Camron Spicer, Nate Brown, Blayne Young, Cohen Elrod), 46.77; 3. Mohawk, 49.20; 4. Camas Valley (Jacob O'Conner, James Standley, River Wolfe, Wyatt Casteel), 50.87.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Mohawk (Ewan O'Dea, Randy Turner, Josh Henshaw, Aiden O'Dea), 4:11.61; 2. Glide (Ben Atkin, Noah Eichenbusch, Josiah Long, Peter Sheppard), 4:16.16.
SHOT PUT — 1. Tanner Dobeck, SU, 38-7; 2. Trent Williams, Y, 37-1 1/2; 3. Kaleb Hilding, Mo, 33-5 1/2; 5. Matt Burnett, SU, 29-4.
DISCUS — 1. Trent Williams, Y, 123-4; 2. Jimmy Collum, Mo, 102-9; 3. Ashton Hardy, Y, 97-10; 4. Owen Koegler, CV, 92-0; 5. Tanner Dobeck, SU, 91-1.
JAVELIN — 1. Rowan Files, Lo, 138-3; 2. Samuel Haag, RR, 123-4; 3. Owen Koegler, CV, 114-3; 5. Jacob O'Conner, CV, 106-10.
HIGH JUMP — 1. (tie) Noah Leary, Y, and Ashton Hardy, Y, 5-6; 3. River Wolfe, CV, 5-4; 4. Wyatt Casteel, CV, 4-10; 5. Emori Pauli, Glide, 4-4.
POLE VAULT — 1. Dylan Stanton, Oak, 8-0; 2. Joshua Larson, Oak, 7-0.
LONG JUMP — 1. Demetrius McWillie, RR, 18-10; 2. Samuel Haag, RR, 18-9 1/2; 3. Noah Leary, Y, 18-9; 4. James Standley, CV, 18-7 1/2; 6. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 17-7.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Camron Spicer, SU, 40-1; 2. Nate Brown, SU, 38-6; 3. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 36-1/2; 4. Noah Leary, Y, 34-4 1/2; 5. Jaxon Smith, Glide, 34-1; 6. Conner Woodward, SU, 33-7.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 121, Rogue River 104.5, South Umpqua 47.5, Lowell 45, Mohawk 41, Oakridge 33, Camas Valley 26, New Hope Christian 23, Yoncalla 8.
Top 3, County
Placers in Top 6
100 — 1. Abigail Metcalf, NHC, 14.32; 2. Kathryn Mack, RR, 14.61; 3. Ayrica Hansen, RR, 14.65.
200 — 1. Susan Smith, RR, 29.66; 2. Kathryn Mack, RR, 30.23; 3. Macy Mornarich, Glide, 31.49; 4. Duru Deniz Ersoy, Glide, 32.83; 6. Hannah Long, Glide, 34.82.
400 — 1. Lillian Copelin, SU, 1:08.63; 2. Pauline Ngigi, Glide, 1:09.44; 3. Isabella Peterson, Lo, 1:13.38; 5. Hannah Long, Glide, 1:23.54; 6. Ava Murphy, Glide, 1:25.42.
800 — 1. Pauline Ngigi, Glide, 3:02.06; 2. Eliorah Dunnavant, Glide, 3:19.87.
1,500 — 1. Katherine Abbott, Oak, 5:39.79; 2. Kenzie Copelin, SU, 7:17.87.
3,000 — 1. Eliorah Dunnavant, Glide, 14:10.00.
100 HURDLES — 1. Jada Cantrell, Lo, 19.16; 2. Abrianna Roberts, Mo, 19.42; 3. Ayrica Hansen, RR, 19.82.
300 HURDLES — 1. Katherine Abbott, Oak, 56.07; 2. Lillian Copelin, SU, 56.42; 3. Abrianna Roberts, Mo, 59.15; 4. Emalie Mayorga, SU, 1:06.54.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Rogue River (Bryanna Charbonneau, Ayrica Hansen, Susan Smith, Nova McWillie), 54.81; 2. Lowell, 58.91; 3. Mohawk, 1:02.59.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Glide (Hannah Long, Pauline Ngigi, Kylie Rubrecht, Macy Mornarich), 5:20.79.
SHOT PUT — 1. Kylie Anderson, Glide, 36-2; 2. Clara DeRoss, CV, 33-8 1/2; 3. Nora Wordle, RR, 23-9 3/4.
DISCUS — 1. Kylie Anderson, Glide, 100-3; 2. Clara DeRoss, CV, 94-10; 3. Nora Wordle, RR, 66-10; 5. Alyssa Wade, SU, 59-2; 6. Teagan Triplett, Glide, 58-0.
JAVELIN — 1. Clara DeRoss, CV, 121-10; 2. Kylie Rubrecht, Glide, 105-2; 3. Susan Smith, RR, 96-4; 4. Kylie Anderson, Glide, 92-10.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Amy Barnwell, RR, 4-4.
POLE VAULT — 1. Lucy Barrowcliff, Mo, 6-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Lucy Barrowcliff, Mo, 13-7; 2. Ayrica Hansen, RR, 13-3 1/2; 3. Bryanna Charbonneau, RR, 13-1; 4. Amberlee Jones, Glide, 12-9.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Amberlee Jones, Glide, 27-10; 2. Emalie Sprinkle, Y, 25-9; 3. Kenzie Copelin, SU, 24-11.
