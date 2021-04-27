In Gwen Bartlett's eyes, the Roseburg High School track and field teams made huge strides between the first and second meets of the truncated 2021 spring season.
The Roseburg boys didn't lay down against a strong Grants Pass team, winning nine events in a 78-67 loss at Finlay Field on Tuesday.
The Roseburg girls lost big, 121.5-21.5 to the Cavers, but Bartlett liked how some of the younger athletes performed in sunny conditions.
"I was thrilled with how our athletes competed today," Bartlett said. "Couldn't have asked for a better day to have a track meet. Having additional time (two weeks) between our meets worked out really well. It allowed us to work through some of the kinks physically and we were able to learn technique, and there were so many things we've been able to focus on plus conditioning.
"We knew Grants Pass would come with depth and talent, they're a strong program. I thought our varsity boys did outstanding. It was a chance to push ourselves and they stepped up and competed."
Junior Landyn Dupper led the Indians, posting wins in the 100 meters (11.07 seconds), 200 (22.96) and long jump (20-9).
"Landyn is a natural athlete," Bartlett said. "One of the things I've seen coming in is a spark and confidence in his abilities on the track. His times in the 100 and 200 were impressive for the second meet of the season."
The most exciting race of the day came in the 800, where Roseburg junior Ephraim Webber outleaned Quaid Petronella of G.P. at the finish and fell to the track. Webber was timed in 2:03.36.
"Ephraim is one of the kindest kids, but when he's out there on the track he's gutsy and gives it everything he has," Bartlett said. "He did everything to pull it out at the end."
Junior Charles Anderson won the 110 hurdles (17.04) and 300 hurdles (42.97) for the Tribe. Other winners included junior Isaac Heard in the javelin (159-2), junior Colton Marsters in the high jump (5-10) and junior Preston Smith in the 3,000 (9:48.86).
The Roseburg girls only won two of the 17 events, getting swept in the 100, 200, 400, discus, pole vault and triple jump. The Cavers also went 1-2 in both hurdles races and the shot put and won both relays.
Junior Eliza Eckman won the 800 (2:32.29) and freshman Kaela Klopfenstein won the javelin (87-6) for Roseburg. Finishing second were Eckman in the 1,500 (5:14.54) and senior Miriam Childers in the 3,000 (12:39.22).
"Most of the girls team is very young," Bartlett said. "We have a lot of potential, but we just have to develop it. We had some good marks today."
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to South Medford for a dual on May 5.
BOYS
Grants Pass 78, Roseburg 67
100 — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 11.07; 2. Devik Chiang, GP, 11.52; 3. Colton Marsters, R, 11.57.
200 — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 22.96; 2. Gavin Cougle, GP, 23.69; 3. Cole Nicholas, GP, 24.43.
400 — 1. Zachery Dobson-Donaldson, GP, 54.19; 2. Ryan Maier, GP, 54.76; 3. Jared Hatt, GP, 56.02.
800 — 1. Ephraim Webber, R, 2:03.36; 2. Quaid Petronella, GP, 2:03.37; 3. Evan Tucker, GP, 2:14.09.
1,500 — 1. Wesley Powell, GP, 4:21.97; 2. Carter Stedman, R, 4:23.97; 3. Evan Tucker, GP, 4:36.79.
3,000 — 1. Preston Smith, R, 9:48.86; 2. Matthew Rieman, GP, 9:53.07; 3. Levi Campbell, R, 10:07.25.
110 HURDLES — 1. Charles Anderson, R, 17.04; 2. Adam Jenson, GP, 17.61; 3. Jayden Jessee, GP, 18.85.
300 HURDLES — 1. Charles Anderson, R, 42.97; 2. Adam Jenson, GP, 45.90; 3. Jayden Jessee, GP, 50.16.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass, 44.38; 2. Roseburg (Jase Nielson, Jullian Lopez, Logan Michael, Nicholas Parrish), 46.76.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Keanu Christner, Carter Stedman, Charles Anderson, Ephraim Webber), 3:46.35; 2. Grants Pass, 3:47.36.
SHOT PUT — 1. Parker Jarvis, GP, 43-2 1/4; 2. Riley Bonney, GP, 42-8; 3. Hunter Gonzales, GP, 38-9.
DISCUS — 1. Hunter Gonzales, GP, 128-10; 2. Isaac Heard, R, 117-9; 3. Alex Barbian, GP, 92-1.
JAVELIN — 1. Isaac Heard, R, 159-2; 2. Cole Nicholas, GP, 144-10; 3. Emmett Kalar, R, 139-6.
POLE VAULT — 1. Jayden Brown, GP, 13-9; 2. Colin Ellis, R, 12-6; 3. Ethan Pariani, R, 8-6.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Colton Marsters, R, 5-10; 2. Devik Chiang, GP, 5-8; 3. Spencer Sloan, GP, 5-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 20-9; 2. Colton Marsters, R, 19-3; 3. DeJuan Adams, R, 17-11 1/2.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jacob Moss, GP, 37-2; 2. Logan Richardson, GP, 36-4 1/2; 3. Alex Guymon, GP, 35-10 1/2.
GIRLS
Grants Pass 121.5, Roseburg 21.5.
100 — 1. Ava Hickman, GP, 13.71; 2. Lailee Friend, GP, 13.74; 3. Isabel Sandoval-Lopez, GP, 14.00.
200 — 1. Tatianna Ross, GP, 26.46; 2. Brooke Anderson, GP, 28.32; 3. Ava Hickman, GP, 28.47.
400 — 1. Tatianna Ross, GP, 1:01.22; 2. Bailey Moritz, GP, 1:05.36; 3. Isabel Sandoval-Lopez, GP, 1:06.70.
800 — 1. Eliza Eckman, R, 2:32.29; 2. Mary Sturley, GP, 2:33.14; 3. Zoe Traul, R, 2:37.50.
1,500 — 1. Madison Wilt, GP, 5:05.46; 2. Eliza Eckman, R, 5:14.54; 3. Charis Childers, R, 5:23.18.
3,000 — 1. Sage Hartsfield, GP, 12:18.57; 2. Miriam Childers, R, 12:39.22; 3. Isabeau Redlinger, GP, 13:32.33.
100 HURDLES — 1. Sophie Mack, GP, 17.34; 2. Madeline Durrant, GP, 17.59.
300 HURDLES — 1. Madeline Durrant, GP, 51.49; 2. Isabel Sandoval-Lopez, GP, 52.30.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass, 51.00; 2. Roseburg, disqualified.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass, 4:28.54; 2. Roseburg (Corinne Childers, Eliza Eckman, Charis Childers, Zoe Traul), 4:32.21.
SHOT PUT — 1. Anna Tobey, GP, 34-5 1/2; 2. Grace Osborne, GP, 31-10; 3. Jaden Warmouth, R, 30-6 1/2.
DISCUS — 1. Grace Osborne, GP, 95-4; 2. Anna Tobey, GP, 87-5; 3. Bre Shearer, GP, 83-9.
JAVELIN — 1. Kaela Klopfenstein, R, 87-6; 2. Jaime Burton, GP, 84-10; 3. Jaden Warmouth, R, 84-3.
POLE VAULT — 1. Saige Baumann, GP, 9-9; 2. Jaylyn Thorson, GP, 6-6; 3. Abbie Wright, GP, 6-0.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Mia Maier, GP, 4-4; 2. Rachel Snyder, GP, 4-4; 3. Nicole Kloha, R, 4-2.
LONG JUMP — 1. Rachel Snyder, GP, 14-2; 2. Jaime Burton, GP, 13-7 1/2; 3. Chenoa Alexander, R, 12-9.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Asha Lambson, GP, 31-3 3/4; 2. Regan Roberts, GP, 29-9 3/4; 3. Jaime Burton, GP, 29-2 1/4.
