The Roseburg High School boys track and field team got a strong performance in the distance races but couldn't keep up with the team depth of the Grants Pass Cavemen, dropping a Southwest Conference dual meet Wednesday at Finlay Field.
Grants Pass defeated the Roseburg boys 89-56, while the Lady Cavers dominated the Indian girls, 111-34.
The Roseburg boys were highlighted by a sweep of the top three places in the 800 meters, with Peyton Fisher winning the race in a time of 2 minutes, 3.94 seconds and followed by Timothy Johnson and Milo Kirby. Johnson and Carter Stedman finished 1-2 in the 1,500, and Ian Landeros and Simon Friedman went 1-2 in the 3,000 for the Indians.
Roseburg also got an individual win from Carson Yraguen in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
In the field, Mykah Mendoza won the high jump and placed second in the triple jump for Roseburg, which also got a win in the javelin from Emmett Kalar.
Grants Pass dominated the field events in the girls dual meet, sweeping the top three places in the discus, javelin, high jump and triple jump.
Roseburg's Sylvia Eckman and Corinne Childers finished 1-2 in the 1,500, KK Miele won the 100 meters and Bridget Brooksby placed first in the pole vault.
Grants Pass also swept the junior varsity team duals.
Roseburg will compete in the Peterson Memorial Invitational Saturday at Douglas High School in Winston.
BOYS
Grants Pass 89, Roseburg 56
100 — 1. Nicholas Parish, R, 11.50; 2. Gage Blay, GP, 11.56; 3. Davion Moseley, GP, 11.71. 200 — 1. Malachi Kinyon, GP, 23.42; 2. Degan Cougle, GP, 23.48; 3. Nicholas Parish, R, 23.54. 400 — 1. Ben Antley, GP, 51.18; 2. McLane Stedman, R, 53.51; 3. Jared Hatt, GP, 54.19. 800 — 1. Peyton Fisher, R, 2:03.94; 2. Timothy Johnson, R, 2:04.76; 3. Milo Kirby, R, 2:11.70. 1,500 — 1. Timothy Johnson, R, 4:17.10; 2. Carter Stedman, R, 4:18.00; 3. Peyton Fisher, 4:23.30. 3,000 — 1. Ian Landeros, R, 10:50.85; 2. Simon Friedman, R, 11:26.47; 3. Ben Varro, GP, 11:38.42. 110 Hurdles — 1. Carson Morrison, GP, 17.78; 2. Asher Napier, GP, 18.82; 3. Brice Loghry, GP, 19.68. 300 Hurdles — 1. Carson Yraguen, R, 45.30; 2. Preston Gerlitz, GP, 46.06; 3. Beau Paschall, R, 47.95. 4x100 Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Kinyon, Moseley, Cougle, Davis), 44.00; 2. Roseburg (Robinson, M. Stedman, Rackley, Parish), 44.80. 4x400 Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Kinyon, Bennett, Cougle, Kelly), 3:33.70; 2. Roseburg (Finlay, Gober, C. Stedman, Fisher), 3:36.40. Shot Put — 1. Parker Jarvis, GP, 49-8 1/2; 2. Keegan Ingram, GP, 45-1; 3. Conner Bowen, GP, 43-7. Discus — 1. Conner Bowen, GP, 126-8; 2. Mason Bennett, GP, 123-0; 3. Joshua Godfrey, R, 111-1. Javelin — 1. Emmett Kalar, R, 162-0; 2. Danny Colisch, GP, 153-10; 3. Aiden Bland, GP, 139-11. High Jump — 1. Mykah Mendoza, R, 6-0; 2. Grant Gober, R, 5-10; 3. Peyton Seal, R, 5-10. Pole Vault — 1. Carson Morrison, GP, 13-0; 2. Jacob Morin, GP, 12-0; 3. Justin Vinyard, GP, 9-6. Long Jump — 1. Mason Bennett, GP, 18-10; 2. Peyton Seal, R, 18-4; 3. Asher Brewster, R, 18-3. Triple Jump — 1. Aiden Dietz, GP, 40-3 1/2; 2. Mykah Mendoza, R, 39-8 1/2; 3. Anthony Westlake, GP, 38-1.
GIRLS
Grants Pass 111, Roseburg 34
100 — 1. Kasemsri Miele, R, 13.13; 2. Ava Hickman, GP, 13.30; 3. Lauren Robinson, GP, 13.38. 200 — 1. Callie Brandes, GP, 26-46; 2. Brooke Anderson, GP, 26.51; 3. Zanai Vainuku-Johnson, GP, 26.88. 400 — 1. Brooke Anderson, GP, 1:01.90; 2. Zanai Vainuku-Johnson, GP, 1:03.40; 3. Savannah Sanders, R, 1:06.00. 800 — 1. Alexa Green, GP, 2:31.37; 2. Neveah Bivens, GP, 2:33.35; 3. Charis Childers, R, 2:33.42. 1,500 — 1. Sylvia Eckman, R, 5:19.97; 2. Corinne Childers, R, 5:32.22; 3. Makenzie Fuller, GP, 5:57.18. 3,000 — 1. Nettle Grey, GP, 11:08.14; 2. Jazlynn Landeros, R, 11:45.10; 3. Vikki Vanderwerff, R, 12:30.24. 100 Hurdles — 1. Lauren Robinson, GP, 16.43; 2. Holly Brewster, R, 17.14; 3. Hannah Heuberger, R, 17.37. 300 Hurdles — 1. Lauren Robinson, GP, 48.45; 2. Kaitlyn Bayard, GP, 53.45; 3. Nolia Nibblett, R, 53.47. 4x100 Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Vainuku-Johnson, Brandes, Hickman, Anderson), 50.1; 2. Roseburg (Miele, Scalf, Familio, Gaines), 51.7. 4x400 Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Anderson, Hickman, Brandes, Vainuku-Johnson), 4:09.90; 2. Roseburg (Ch. Childers, Gaines, Scalf, Co. Childers), 4:19.80. Shot Put — 1. Emerson Kolb, GP, 30-9 1/2; 2. Amy Whitney, R, 29-8 1/2; 3. Kirra Farrer, R, 25-1 1/2. Discus — 1. Addison Hull, GP, 125-5; 2. Jordyn Conrad, GP, 107-3; 3. Mildred Chhea, GP, 84-5. Javelin — 1. Mia Thompson, GP, 113-3; 2. Devan Fister, GP, 110-2; 3. Addison Hull, GP, 96-1. High Jump — 1. Callie Brandes, GP, 5-4; 2. Mia Maier, GP, 4-8; 3. Sophia Small, GP, 4-8. Pole Vault — 1. Bridget Brooksby, R, 8-6; 2. Sarah Beckstead, GP, 8-0; 3. Bailey Swanson, GP, 7-0. Long Jump — 1. Adison Thorson, GP, 15-6 1/2; 2. Sophia Small, GP, 15-1 1/2; 3. Holly Brewster, R, 14-6. Triple Jump — 1. Kenzie Kleiner, GP, 30-10; 2. Mia Thompson, GP, 30-10; 3. Devan Foster, GP, 30-5.
