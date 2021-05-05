There were some impressive marks turned in by Douglas County athletes at a six-team high school track and field meet hosted by Sutherlin on Wednesday.
Sutherlin senior Jadyn Vermillion, a Class 3A state champion in the girls long jump in 2019, won three individual events. The Bulldogs headed the team standings with 191 points.
Vermillion won the long jump with a best of 16 feet, 10 inches. She also finished first in the 100 meters (12.59 seconds) and 200 (26.18).
Mallory Turner, Mady Turner and Paige Edmonson of Sutherlin, and Mackenzii Phillips of Douglas were double winners.
Mallory Turner won the high jump (5-2) and 100 hurdles (17.35), Mady Turner took first in the 800 (2:38.73) and 1,500 (5:54.82), Edmonson won the 400 (1:04.94) and triple jump (29-11), and Phillips won the javelin (141-9) and discus (100-9).
Phillips is a two-time state champion in the javelin.
Other county winners included Mariah Summers of Sutherlin in the 3,000 (13:51.62) and Payton Pierce of Douglas in the pole vault (6-0).
In the boys’ meet, Brayson Parsons and Keith Sorenson of Sutherlin each won a pair of events.
Parsons completed a middle distance double with victories in the 800 (2:13.38) and 1,500 (4:38.51). Sorenson won the pole vault (13-10) and triple jump (39-1).
Other county winners were Josh Davis of Sutherlin in the shot put (40-3), Ray Gerrard of North Douglas in the discus (126-11), Cade Olds of North Douglas in the javelin (134-5) and Tyler Davis of Yoncalla in the long jump (19-2 1/2).
Creswell finished first in the team standings with 107 points.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Creswell 107, Sutherlin 99, Douglas 95.5, Cascade Christian 93.5, Yoncalla 91.5, North Douglas 70.5.
100 — 1. Kristian Fralich, CC, 11.79; 2. Palu Rayon-Wilder, ND, 11.87; 3. Landen Lane, D, 12.02. 200 — 1. Kristian Fralich, CC, 24.76; 2. Bryson Baird, D, 25.37; 3. Reston James, D, 25.70. 400 — 1, Josiah Lee, C, 53.63; 2. Cade Olds, ND, 57.45; 3. Paul Rayon-Wilder, ND, 1:00.88. 800 — 1. Brayson Parsons, S, 2:13.38; 2. Cam Nguyen, Cr, 2:16.79; 3. Logan Gant, ND, 2:16.88. 1,500 — 1. Brayson Parsons, S, 4:38.51; 2. Brandon Moehlmann, Cr, 4:44.06; 3. Mason Barrett, Cr, 5:01.46. 3,000 — 1. Carson Williamson, C, 11:25.84; 2. Nick Blanchfill, Y, 13:07.00; 3. Jeremy Smith, S, 14:01.99. 110 HURDLES — 1. Jack Nguyen, C, 18.47. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jack Nguyen, C, 44.81; 2. Logan Gant, ND, 50.32; 3. Noah Leary, Y, 52.49. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Cascade Christian (Ethan Rathburn, Levi Marincus, Will Pierson, Kristian Fralich), 47.24; 2. Douglas, 48.32; 3. North Douglas, 49.26. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Creswell (Jack Nguyen, Josiah Lee, Cam Nguyen, Trevor Harrold), 3:47.51; 2. Douglas, 3:54.05; 3. Creswell, 4:06.80. SHOT PUT — 1. Josh Davis, S, 40-3; 2. Matthew Moses, CC, 38-8; 3. Ray Gerrard, ND, 37-3. DISCUS — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 126-11; 2. Jesse Brecht, D, 120-3; 3. Ian Sprinkle, Y, 114-5. JAVELIN — 1. Cade Olds, ND, 134-5; 2. Will Pierson, CC, 130-6; 3. Bryan Allen, Y, 129-9. HIGH JUMP — 1. Will Pierson, CC, 5-10; 2. Noah Leary, Y, 5-4; 3. Ryan Parker, D, 5-4. POLE VAULT — 1. Keith Sorenson, S, 13-10; 2. Ashton Wolfe, S, 12-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Tyler Davis, Y, 19-2 1/2; 2. Ryan Parker, D, 18-8; 3. Keith Sorenson, S, 17-10. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Keith Sorenson, S, 39-1; 2. Tyler Davis, Y, 38-9 1/2; 3. Ethan Rathburn, CC, 38-4 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Sutherlin 191, Cascade Christian 109, Douglas 85.99, Creswell 55, North Douglas 45, Yoncalla 18.
100 — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, S, 12.59; 2. Audri Ward, ND, 14.14; 3. Mia Piscopo, ND, 14.16. 200 — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, S, 26.18; 2. Paige Edmonson, S, 28.38; 3. Kat Devitt, CC, 29.53. 400 — 1. Paige Edmonson, S, 1:04.94; 2. Elliana Vanlandingham, CC, 1:07.50; 3. Male’ata Snuka-Polamalu, D, 1:08.90. 800 — 1. Mady Turner, S, 2:38.73; 2. Mia Piscopo, ND, 2:43.26; 3. Harmony Goodman, Cr, 2:50.26. 1,500 — 1. Mady Turner, S, 5:54.82; 2. Mariah Summers, S, 6:01.92; 3. Harmony Goodman, Cr, 6:15.07. 3,000 — 1. Mariah Summers, S, 13:51.62; 2. Lolly Frost, ND, 14:45.01; 3. Jada Gary, S, 15:38.19. 100 HURDLES — 1. Mallory Turner, S, 17.35; 2. Kat Devitt, CC, 17.76; 3. Autumn Murray, CC, 18.40. 300 HURDLES — 1. Kendyl Seiber, C, 54.60; 2. Jaden Ratledge, S, 54.72; 3. Taeleese Polamalu, D, 59.41. 4X100 RELAY — 1. Cascade Christian (Elliana Vanlandingham, Jerushah Purrier, Kat Devitt, Autumn Murray), 56.08. SHOT PUT — 1. Madalynn Strain, CC, 29-4; 2. Samairah Quinones, Cr, 28-6; 3. Kaitlyn Machado, Cr, 25-3 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Mackenzii Phillips, D, 100-9; 2. Madalyn Strain, CC, 94-0; 3. Sydney Williams, S, 78-2. JAVELIN — 1. Mackenzii Phillips, D, 141-9; 2. Makayla Murphy, S, 100-4; 3. Allison Van Loon, Y, 90-3. HIGH JUMP — 1. Mallory Turner, S, 5-2; 2. (tie) Payton Pierce, D, Aquela Hasty, D, and Taeleese Polamalu, D, 4-0. POLE VAULT — 1. Payton Pierce, D, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, S, 16-10; 2. Allison Cramer, CC, 15-5 1/2; 3. Autumn Murray, CC, 15-4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Paige Edmonson, S, 29-11; 2. Allison Cramer, CC, 29-9; 3. Harmony Goodman, Cr, 28-5.
