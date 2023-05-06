GRANTS PASS — Timothy Johnson had a successful day on the track, leading the Roseburg boys track and field team to a fifth-place team finish in the 73rd annual Grants Pass Rotary Invitational on Saturday at Russ Werner Field.
Johnson, a junior, won the 1,500 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 18.72 seconds and finished second in the 3,000 in 8:59.67.
Roseburg senior Emmett Kalar took third in the javelin (166-8) and senior Grant Gober was second in the long jump (20-9 1/2). Senior Carter Stedman placed fourth in the 1,500 (4:20.13).
The Roseburg girls finished 13th in their meet with 22 points.
Douglas senior Ta'eleese Polamalu placed fourth in the girls discus (107-5, PR). Roseburg got fifth-place performances from Kasemsri Miele in the girls 200 (27.46) and Charis Childers in the 800 (2:29.56). The Tribe's 4x100 relay team of Miele, Faith Gaines, Elena Familio and Grace Bachmeier finished fifth (52.35).
Grants Pass won both team titles.
In the frosh/soph meet, Roseburg's Brody Robinson was second in the 400 (52.26) and Douglas' Sialafua Polamalu finished second in the girls discus (93-6).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10, County Teams) — Grants Pass 138.5, North Medford 66, Crater 53, South Medford 53, Roseburg 52, North Bend 49, Henley 46, South Eugene 43, Marshfield 40.5, Thurston 29, Douglas (18th) 1.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Benjamin Krebs, SM, 11.23; 5. Grant Gober, Ro, 11.38. 200 — 1. Benjamin Krebs, SM, 22.85. 400 — 1. Bodey Lutes, Mar, 49.61. 800 — 1. Josiah Tostenson, Cra, 1:55.00; 8. Carter Stedman, Ro, 2:01.55. 1,500 — 1. Timothy Johnson, Ro, 4:18.72; 4. Carter Stedman, Ro, 4:20.13. 3,000 — 1. Josiah Tostenson, Cra, 8:33.00; 2. Timothy Johnson, Ro, 8:59.67. 110 HURDLES — 1. Jayden Jessee, GP, 15.03. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jayden Jessee, GP, 41.28; 5. Asher Brewster, Ro, 44.04; 8. Carson Yraguen, Ro, 45.01. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Bend (Nathaniel Folsom, Andrew Efraimson, Brody Justice, Jason Padgett), 43.81; 7. Roseburg (Brody Robinson, McLane Stedman, Kohle Hadwen, Nicholas Parish), 45.36. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Jared Hatt, Quaid Kelly, Ben Antley, Mason Bennett), 3:27.89. SHOT PUT — 1. Parker Jarvis, GP, 60-6 3/4. DISCUS — 1. David Fuiava, NM, 158-1. JAVELIN — 1. Nelson Wilstead, GB, 169-0; 3. Emmett Kalar, Ro, 166-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Houston Klug, NM, 6-2; 7. Peyton Seal, Ro, 5-10; 8. Grant Gober, Ro, 5-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Brody Justice, NB, 14-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Tony Matheney, KU, 21-5; 2. Grant Gober, Ro, 20-9 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Scott Price, Cra, 42-3; 8. Alex Metianu, Do, 39-4 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10, County Teams) — Grants Pass 120.5, Thurston 64, North Medford 60, Cascade Christian 48, South Eugene 37, Marshfield 35, Coquille 30.5, Churchill 29, St. Mary's 27, North Valley 26.25, Roseburg (13th) 22, Douglas (23rd) 5.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Breanna Raven, Th, 12.65; 6. Kasemsri Miele, Ro, 13.17. 200 — 1. McKenna Donovan, NM, 26.59; 5. Kasemsri Miele, Ro, 27.46. 400 — 1. Riley Yunker, HV, 1:02.14. 800 — 1. Lindsay Siebert, Cra, 2:15.40; 5. Charis Childers, Ro, 2:29.56; 8. Corinne Childers, Ro, 2:32.45. 1,500 — 1. Cameron Gupta, SE, 4:59.15; 7. Charis Childers, Ro, 5:14.57. 3,000 — 1. Madison Zemper-Prill, SE, 10:43.07. 100 HURDLES — 1. Autumn Murray, CC, 15.84; 8. Holly Brewster, Ro, 17.32. 300 HURDLES — 1. Sierra Samhammer, CC, 47.66. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Zanai Vainuku-Johnson, Callie Brandes, Ava Hickman, Brooke Anderson), 49.36; 5. Roseburg (Kasemsri Miele, Faith Gaines, Elena Familio, Grace Bachmeier), 52.35. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Zanai Vainuku-Johnson, Callie Brandes, Ava Hickman, Brooka Anderson), 4:10.71; 6. Roseburg (Charis Childers, Faith Gaines, Corinne Childers, Elena Familio), 4:25.26. SHOT PUT — 1. Bailey Tovey, Th, 38-11 1/4. DISCUS — 1. Addison Hull, GP, 121-5; 4. Ta'eleese Polamalu, Do, 107-5. JAVELIN — 1. Kate Miles, Mar, 124-1 1/2. HIGH JUMP — 1. Callie Brandes, GP, 5-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Abby Woodruff, NB, 11-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Breanna Raven, Th, 18-7. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Breanna Raven, Th, 36-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.