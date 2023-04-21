INDEPENDENCE — Distance runners Timothy Johnson and Carter Stedman led Roseburg at the John Oliver Invitational track and field meet hosted by Central High School on Friday.
Johnson won the 3,000 meters with a time of 8 minutes, 56.68 seconds, a personal record by nine seconds. Stedman posted a pair of PRs while finishing third in the 1,500 (4:12.42) and 800 (2:00.50).
Grant Gober finished second in the high jump (6-0) for the Indians. The girls 4x100 relay team of Kasemsri Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio and Faith Gaines finished second (51.47), and Sylvia Eckman placed fourth in the girls 3,000 (11:13.09).
The girls 4x400 relay quartet of Charis Childers, Gaines, Scalf and Corinne Childers placed fourth (4:21.07).
The Roseburg boys were fifth in the team standings with 53 points, while the girls took ninth (35).
Winners, Roseburg
Placers in Top 6
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Central 121, Lakeridge 78, West Linn 64, Corvallis 57, Roseburg 53, Mountain View 49, Thurston 47, Crescent Valley 41, Forest Grove 33, West Salem 32, Sprague 26, Stayton 21, Hillsboro 16, South Salem 14, Creswell 8, Silverton 2, McKay 1.
100 — 1. Jordan Vega Ramos, Ce, 11.15; 5. Nicholas Parish, Ro, 11.31. 200 — 1. Riley Yaker, Lak, 22.73. 400 — 1. Jack Burgett, Ce, 51.69; 6. Brody Robinson, Ro, 53.50. 800 — 1. Cole Fiegener, Co, 1:58.90; 3. Carter Stedman, Ro, 2:00.50. 1,500 — 1. Justin Bell, WS, 4:10.82; 3. Carter Stedman, Ro, 4:12.42. 3,000 — 1. Timothy Johnson, Ro, 8:56.68. 110 HURDLES — 1. Ryder Minisce, MV, 15.38. 300 HURDLES — 1. Truman Brasfield, Co, 40.97; 6. Carson Yraguen, Ro, 44.80. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Central (Kohler Hernandez, Myles Crandall, Jack Burgett, Jordan Vega Ramos), 43.10. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Central (Javier Landeros, Teo Le, Myles Crandall, Jack Burgett), 3:29.08; 6. Roseburg (Moses Finlay, McLane Stedman, Carter Stedman, Brody Robinson), 3:40.08. SHOT PUT — 1. Gabriel Haines, Ce, 47-8; 5. Joshua Godfrey, Ro, 41-11. DISCUS — 1. Cole Seaders, Co, 143-3; JAVELIN — 1. Cian Bryant, Lak, 155-1/2. POLE VAULT — 1. Philip Staniunas, FG, 12-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Taylor Carpenter, Th, 6-0; 2. Grant Gober, Ro, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Ammon Gallup, Th, 21-8 1/2; 6. Grant Gober, Ro, 20-3 3/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jude Cirioli, WL, 42-7.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Thurston 107, Crescent Valley 69, Corvallis 68.5, La Salle Prep 61, Lakeridge 59.5, Mountain View 49, West Linn 48, Sprague 39, Roseburg 35, West Salem 32, McKay 26, Creswell 17, Stayton 16, Hillsboro 15, Central 8, Forest Grove 7, South Salem 4, Silverton 2.
100 — 1. Breanna Raven, Th, 12.55; 6. Kasemsri Miele, Ro, 13.24. 200 — 1. Emersen Ruppe, WL, 26.13. 400 — 1. Isabel Zamora, McK, 1:03.62. 800 — 1. Sigrid Brakenhielm, Lak, 2:24.36. 1,500 — 1. Lillian Weiss, CV, 4:49.30. 3,000 — 1. Hope Bridge, Sta, 10:56.47; 4. Sylvia Eckman, Ro, 11:13.09. 100 HURDLES — 1. Savannah Johnson, WL, 15.59; 5. Hannah Heuberger, Ro, 16.94. 300 HURDLES — 1. Isabel Zamora, McK, 48.41. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Thurston (Brooklyn Anderson, Rainey Simmons, Kylie Jones, Breanna Raven), 50.71; 2. Roseburg (Kasemsri Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio, Faith Gaines), 51.47. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Lakeridge (Sigrid Brakenheilm, Megan Larson, Margaux McCloskey, Claire Egusa), 4:16.09; 4. Roseburg (Charis Childers, Faith Gaines, Addison Scalf, Corinne Childers), 4:21.07. SHOT PUT — 1. Bailey Tovey, Th, 37-6 1/4. DISCUS — 1. Megan McGuire, MV, 113-5. JAVELIN — 1. Bailey Tovey, Th, 120-3 1/2; POLE VAULT — 1. Emma Gall, LaS, 10-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. Jaida Carodine, Spr, 4-10. LONG JUMP — 1. Breanna Raven, Th, 18-3; 6. Holly Brewster, Ro, 14-6 1/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Breanna Raven, Th, 37-9.
