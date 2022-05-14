HARRISBURG — The Douglas boys track and field team edged St. Mary's by four points to claim the Class 3A Special District 4 team title Saturday at Harrisburg High School.
Austyn Jones won the high jump and combined with Gavin Gilmore, Alex Metianu and Bryson Baird to win the 4x100-meter relay. Jones also placed second in the long jump, while Baird was second in the 400 meters and Kylar Middleton took second in the discus.
Ethan Stumper also had an individual championship for the Trojans, winning the javelin toss.
Douglas coach Barrett Smith was named the SD4 Coach of the Year.
South Umpqua's Nate Brown and Camron Spicer finished 1-2 in the triple jump, and teamed with Blayne Young and Cohen Elrod for the Lancers' runner-up finish in the 4x100 relay.
The Sutherlin girls, reigning Class 3A state champions, finished second to Cascade Christian in the team standings. The Challengers tallied 117 team points to Sutherlin's 111. Pleasant Hill was third with 104.
Mallory Turner was a double winner for the Bulldogs, taking top honors in the 100 hurdles and high jump and also anchoring Sutherlin's runner-up 4x100 relay team.
Erica MacDonald (shot put) and Makayla Murphy (javelin) also claimed individual titles for the Bulldogs, and Murphy anchored Sutherlin's winning 4x400 relay team which also included Kendra Parsons, Brooklyn Radford and Madison McKinney.
Douglas had one qualifier for the state championship meet as Male'ata Polamalu placed second in the discus, and South Umpqua's Lilly Rohm earned a trip to state with a second-place finish in the high jump.
The top two placers in each event automatically qualified for the Class 3A track and field state championships, which will be held Thursday and Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Douglas 104, St. Mary’s 100, Brookings-Harbor 89, Harrisburg 85, Creswell 67, Pleasant Hill 60, Cascade Christian 57, South Umpqua 56, Sutherlin 13.
State Qualifiers, County Placers
100 — 1. Gavin Cougle, SM, 11.07; 2. Miguel Ramos, BH, 11.45; 3. Cohen Elrod, SU, 11.56; 4. Camron Spicer, SU, 11.73.
200 — 1. Gavin Cougle, SM, 23.63; 2. Miguel Ramos, BH, 23.90; 3. Cohen Elrod, SU, 24.44; 5. Bryson Baird, Doug, 24.71; 5. Austyn Jones, Doug, 24.86.
400 — 1. Miguel Ramos, BH, 50.76; 2. Bryson Baird, Doug, 54.65; 4. Emori Pauli, SU, 56.07; 7. Paul Cervantes, Suth, 58.95.
800 — 1. Jake Sorani, CC, 2:07.96; 2. Jake Beaman, BH, 2:11.59; 5. Ethan Sumpter, Doug, 2:18.17.
1,500 — 1. Jake Sorani, CC, 4:42.54; 2. Jaden Peek, Cres, 4:44.59; 7. Seth Rincon, Doug, 4:59.42; 8. Ayan Rao-Tiwari, SU, 5:02.08.
3,000 — 1. Cody Arnold, SM, 10:12.35; 2. Mason Barrett, Cres, 10:13.38; 4. Seth Rincon, Doug, 10:21.23.
110 Hurdles — 1. Jack Nguyen, Cres, 16.27; 2. Kyan Myers BH, 17.77; 4. Gavin Gilmore, Doug, 20.07.
300 Hurdles — 1. Jack Nguyen, Cres, 44.10; 2. Kyan Myers, BH, 46.67; 4. Matthew Wanamaker, 47.54; 6. Gavin Gilmore, Doug, 49.04.
4x100 Relay — 1. Douglas (Gilmore, Jones, Metianu, Baird), 46.30; 2. South Umpqua (Spicer, Brown, Young, Elrod), 46.41; 3. Sutherlin (Cervantes, Filipi, Arwood, Ellsworth), 48.88.
4x400 Relay — 1. St. Mary’s (Flowers, David, Noble, Cougle), 3:43.53; 2. Brookings-Harbor (Cortez, Morris, Beaman, Ramos), 3:43.62; 3. South Umpqua (Spicer, Pauli, Brown, Elrod), 3:43.86; 8. Douglas (Hasty, Sumpter, Rincon, Baird), 4:04.09.
Shot Put — 1. Kyan Hidde, SM, 45-05; 2. Matthew Moses, CC, 45-00; 5. Davis Simpson, Suth, 36-6; 7. Elijah Knight, Doug, 35-1.
Discus — 1. Britt Murray, Har, 119.05; 2. Kylar Middleton, Doug, 118-03; 7. Elijah Knight, Doug, 95-09.
Javelin — 1. Ethan Stumper, Doug, 140-01; 2. Ty Morris, BH, 126-06; 6. Preston Wierichs, Doug, 103-9.
Pole Vault — 1. Terek Logan, Har, 12-0; 2. Curtis Talmadge, Har, 10-0.
High Jump — 1. Austyn Jones, Doug, 5-8; 2. Terek Logan, Har, 5-6.
Long Jump — 1. Jackson Weller, PH, 19-9 ¾; 2. Austyn Jones, Doug, 19-6 ½; 6. Vincent Franklin, Doug, 18-10 ½; 7. Alex Metianu, Douglas, 18-3.
Triple Jump — 1. Nate Brown, SU, 40-6 ¼; 2. Camron Spicer, SU, 40-3 ¼; 5. Alex Metianu, Doug, 39-7 ¾; 8. Aiden Arwood, Suth, 36-7 1/4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Cascade Christian 117, Sutherlin 111, Pleasant Hill 104, St. Mary’s 92, Creswell 72, Brookings-Harbor 55, Douglas 43, Harrisburg 32, South Umpqua 21.
State Qualifiers, County Placers
100 — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 13.14; 2. Spensyr Gotfried, BH, 13.15; 3. Kendra Parsons, Suth, 13.20.
200 — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 27.18; 2. Sidney DeBoer, SM, 23.53; 3. Kendra Parsons, Suth, 27.58.
400 — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 1:01.45; 2. Mackenzie Walker, SM, 1:02.41; 8. Lillian Copelin, SU, 1:13.96.
800 — 1. Katarina Jakits, Cres, 2:37.89; 2. Saige Griffin, CC, 2:40.05; 4. Mady Turner, Suth, 2:41.59; 5. Jaden Ratledge, Suth, 2:43.34; 6. Whitney Hunter, Doug, 2:46.80.
1,500 — 1. Harmony Goodman, Cres, 5:28.11; 2. Ellie Epperson, PH, 5:33.28; 5. Mady Turner, Suth, 5:41.55.
3,000 — 1. Harmony Goodman, Cres, 11:36.14; 2. Saige Griffin, CC, 12:15.62; 8. Kenzie Copelin, SU, 15:09.83.
100 Hurdles — 1. Mallory Turner, Suth, 15.99; 2. Autumn Murray, CC, 16:09.
300 Hurdles — 1. Sierra Samhammer, CC, 47.55; 2. Mackenzie Walker, SM, 48.92; 5. Lillian Copelin, SU, 56.05; 7. Taeleese Polamalu, Doug, 57.42.
4x100 Relay — 1. Cascade Christian, 51.41; 2. Sutherlin (Edmonson, Parsons, Ratledge, Turner), 52.91; 5. Douglas (Crabtree, Pierce, Hasty, Perron), 56.46.
4x400 Relay — 1. Sutherlin (Parsons, Radford, McKinney, Murphy), 4:27.81; 2. Creswell, 4:32.54.
Shot Put — 1. Erica MacDonald, Suth, 35-3; 2. Kelsey Dunn, SM, 31-10; 6. Alexis Cervantes, Suth, 27-2.
Discus — 1. Kelsey Dunn, SM, 105-9; 2. Male’ata Polamalu, Doug, 95-3; 6. Taeleese Polamalu, Doug, 82-9; 7. Alexis Cervantes, Suth, 78-7.
Javelin — 1. Makayla Murphy, Suth, 99-5; 2. Samairah Quinones, Cres, 98-10; 3. Rylie Crabtree, Doug, 90-9; 4. Hailey Blake, Suth, 89-9.
Pole Vault — 1. Mackenzie Walker, SM, 11-6; 2. Mady Turner, Suth, 8-0; 5. Whitney Hunter, Doug, 6-0; 6. Aquela Hasty, Doug, 6-0.
High Jump — 1. Mallory Turner, Suth, 5-4; 2. Lilly Rohm, SU, 5-0; 4. Aquela Hasty, Doug, 4-6; 8. Hannah McKelvey, SU, 4-2.
Long Jump — 1. Autumn Murray, CC, 17-9; 2. Sidney DeBoer, SM, 16-9; 3. Paige Edmonson, Suth, 16-6.
Triple Jump — 1. Sidney DeBoer, SM, 35-10; 2. Emma Johnston, SM, 32-9; 3. Lillian Copelin, SU, 31-9 ½; 4. Taeleese Polamalu, Doug, 30-11; 5. Paige Edmonson, Suth, 30-6 ½.
