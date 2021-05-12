MEDFORD — Junior Colton Marsters won the high jump and long jump and ran a leg on the first-place 4x100-meter relay, helping the Roseburg boys track and field team to a 91-60 win over North Medford on Wednesday in a Southern Oregon dual meet at Bowerman Field.
Landyn Dupper won the 100 with a personal best of 11.00 and anchored the 4x100 relay for the Indians. Charles Anderson won both hurdles races.
The Roseburg girls lost 67-58 to the Black Tornado. The Tribe got individual wins from Addison Scalf in the 200, Eliza Eckman in the 400, Jaden Warmouth in the shot put, Chelsea Miller in the discus, Kennedy Baylis-Hines in the javelin and Zoe Traul in the pole vault.
BOYS
Roseburg 81, North Medford 60
100 — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 11.00; 2. Nathan Rider, NM, 11.11; 3. Aidan Vanderhoof, NM, 11.31. 200 — 1. Nathan Rider, NM, 22.05; 2. Landyn Dupper, R, 22.20; 3. Keanu Christner, R, 23.54. 400 — 1. Aidan Vanderhoof, NM, 50.37; 2. Danny Cossette, NM, 51.89; 3. Ephraim Webber, R, 54.11. 800 — 1, Carter Stedman, R, 2:09.68; 2. Levi Campbell, R, 2:10.16; 3. Trent Wayman, NM, 2:14.78. 1,500 — 1. Grant Lulich, NM, 4:28.22; 2. Preston Smith, R, 4:32.03; 3. Jace Clark, NM, 4:48.10. 3,000 — 1. Shane Stout, NM, 10:30.20; 2. Craig Ortega, R, 10:36.40. 110 HURDLES — 1. Charles Anderson, R, 16.49; 2. Gabe Simmons, R, 19.53. 300 HURDLES — 1. Charles Anderson, R, 42.51; 2. Gabe Simmons, R, 47.68. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Jackson Bartlett, Colton Marsters, Keanu Christner, Landyn Dupper), 43.34; 2. North Medford, 44.45. 4x400 RELAY — 1. North Medford (Grant Lulich, Nathan Rider, Jazz Hernandez, Danny Cossette), 3:32.72; 2. Roseburg (Keanu Christner, Carter Stedman, Charles Anderson, Ephraim Webber), 3:44.14. SHOT PUT — 1. Terrell Kim, NM, 43-3; 2. Joshua Godfrey, R, 39-2; 3. Tiger Black, R, 37-5 3/4. DISCUS — 1. Damien Little, NM, 118-9; 2. Isaac Heard, R, 116-1; 3. Terrell Kim, NM, 101-2. JAVELIN — 1. Emmett Kalar, R, 145-7; 2. Evan Hough, R, 136-2; 3. Tiger Black, R, 133-2. HIGH JUMP — 1. Colton Marsters, R, 5-8; 2. William Brooks, NM, 5-2; 3. Jett Laughlin, NM, 5-0. POLE VAULT — 1. Eli Stevens, NM, 12-0; 2. Colin Ellis, R, 12-0; 3. Ethan Pariani, R, 11-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Colton Marsters, R, 19-8 3/4; 2. Isaac Chavez, NM, 18-11 1/2; 3. Eli Stevens, NM, 18-7. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Hayden Horton, R, 38-1/2; 2. Grant Lulich, NM, 37-0.
GIRLS
North Medford 67, Roseburg 58
100 — 1. Kira Pyka, NM, 13.54; 2. Chenoa Alexander, R, 13.70; 3. McKenna Donovan, NM, 13.86. 200 — 1. Addison Scalf, R, 27.88; 2. Kira Pyka, NM, 27.92; 3. Elena Familio, R, 28.33. 400 — 1. Eliza Eckman, R, 1:05.78; 2. Sophia Elam, NM. 1:06.72; 3. Corinne Childers, R, 1:06.87. 800 — 1. Estella Gutches, NM, 2:31.25; 2. Zoe Traul, R, 2:37.59; 3. Corinne Childers, R, 2:41.68. 1,500 — 1. Reese Meager, NM, 5:27.19; 2. Charis Childers, R, 5:30.22; 3. Juliana Scull, NM, 6:45.23. 3,000 — 1. Eleanor Nichol, NM, 12:06.30; 2. Cammeo Ramirez, NM, 12:20.49; 3. Miriam Childers, R, 12:45.20. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Medford (Sophia Elam, Audrey Yechout, McKenna Donovan, Kira Pyka), 53.29; 2. Roseburg (Kasemsri Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio, Chenoa Alexander), 53.33. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Eliza Eckman, Zoe Traul, Charis Childers, Trinity Minyard), 4:34.70; 2. North Medford, 4:43.55. SHOT PUT — 1. Jaden Warmouth, R, 31-9; 2. Jacquuelyn Aukusitino, NM, 30-9; 3. Addison Weckerle, R, 29-8 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Chelsea Miller, R, 83-6; 2. Hannah McFarland, NM, 81-2; 3. Stephanie Way, R, 74-1. JAVELIN — 1. Kennedy Baylis-Hines, R, 84-5; 2. Hannah McFarland, NM, 84-5. HIGH JUMP — 1. Audrey Yechout, NM, 4-8; 2. Michelle Rivera, R, 4-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Zoe Traul, R, 9-0; 2. Sophia Elam, NM, 7-0. LONG JUMP — 1. McKenna Donovan, NM, 15-0; 2. Alexandra Stevens, NM, 14-1 1/4; 3/ Addison Scalf, R, 12-8 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Audrey Yechout, NM, 32-2; 2. Camille Dela Cruz, R, 30-1; 3. Lily McMahon, NM, 26-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.