BEND — North Douglas senior Mia Piscopo won a pair of district titles and placed second in another event, helping the Warriors to the girls team championship at the Class 1A District 2 track and field championships held Friday and Saturday at Summit High School.
Days Creek placed second in the boys team standings, powered by a four-win performance from senior Keith Gaskell.
Piscopo won the 400 and 800 meters and placed second in in the 200 for the Warriors, who amassed 102 points to top North Lake (93.5) in the race for the team title.
The top two placers in each event automatically qualify for the Class 1A state championships, to be held this Thursday and Friday at Eugene's Hayward Field.
Audri Ward, who placed second in both the 100 high and 300 intermediate hurdles, and Brooke McHaffie (second, long jump) also will be headed to the state meet for North Douglas.
In the boys meet, Gaskell and Camas Valley's James Standley simply wouldn't leave each other alone.
Gaskell bested Standley in the 100 and 200 and the pair engaged in the tightest event of the meet. In the long jump final, Gaskell went 20 feet, 1 3/4 inches, just a quarter inch better than Standley, whose leap of 20-1 1/4 marked a season best.
Gaskell beat Yoncalla's Noah Leary in the triple jump by five inches with a winning jump of 42-5 1/2. Leary also qualified for state.
Standley and teammates Owen Koegler, Riley Wolfe and Seth Lamell earned a trip to the state meet with a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
North Douglas senior Ray Gerrard, the defending state champion in the discus, finished second at district, his personal-best throw of 156-3 falling a foot short of the winning mark posted by Myrtle Point's Mason Detzler (157-4). Detzler also bested Gerrard for first in the shot put.
Yoncalla had one additional state qualifier as Ashton Hardy placed second in the high jump.
Class 1A District 2 Championships
At Summit High School, Bend
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10 Plus County) — Lost River 72, Days Creek 65, Triangle Lake 64, Myrtle Point 56, Yoncalla 55, North Douglas 45, Camas Valley 42, Crosspoint Christian 35, Pacific 31, North Lake 28, (14th) Glendale 14, (16th) Riddle 10.
Top 3, County Placers
100 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.45; 2. James Standley, CV, 11.80; 3. Andreas Villanueva, MP< 11.91; 7. Seth Lamell, CV, 12.04. 200 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 23.95; 2. James Standley, CV, 24.33; 3. Cordell Guckert, DC, 24.80; 6. Seth Lamell, CV, 25.23. 400 — 1. Jay Brust, CA, 52.56; 2. Jonathan Flores, LR, 53.31; 3. Robert Brill, Rid, 54.10. 800 — 1. Viggo Beck, TL, 2:10.61; 2. Isaac Hernandez, LR, 2:12.23; 3. Marvin Hernandez, LR, 2:15.70; 4. Ian Holmes, Yon, 2:17.41; 7. Dylan Garner, DC, 2:22.40. 1,500 — Not contested. 3,000 — 1. Luke DeVault, CC, 10:03.53; 2. Levi Cullett, Glen, 10:29.71; 3. Ezra Pennel, TL, 10:44.95; 4. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 10:46.87; 6. Sean Hastings, Elk, 11:44.09. 110 Hurdles — 1. Noah Roth, NL, 16.68; 2. Tucker Long, Pac, 17.07; 3. Logan Gant, ND, 17.10; 4. Andrew Houx, Elk, 19.03; 6. Cordell Guckert, DC, 20.40; 8. Ivan Murphy, Yon, 22.14. 300 Hurdles — 1. Logan Gant, ND, 44.14; 2. Tucker Long, Pac, 44.21; 3. Ewan O’Dea, Moh, 44.39; 6. Andrew Houx, Elk, 48.35. 4x100 Relay — 1. Lost River, 45.32; 2. Camas Valley (Koegler, Standley, Wolfe, Lamell), 45.91; 3. Pacific, 46.68; 6. North Douglas (Gant, Vanderpool, Alcantar, Humphrey), 47.92. 4x400 Relay — 1. Triangle Lake, 3:43.82; 2. Lost River (3:44.74; 3. Crosspoint Christian, 3:48.53; 4. Yoncalla (Leary, McGrath, Holmes, Churchwell), 4:04.09; 8. Glendale (Stromberg, Barba, Cullett, Sotelo), 4:25.83. Shot Put — 1. Mason Detzler, MP, 51-3 3/4; 2. Ray Gerrard, ND, 44-7; 3. O’Riley Lewis, Chil, 43-5 1/2. Discus — 1. Mason Detzler, MP, 157-4; 2. Ray Gerrard, ND, 156-3; 3. Logan Clayburn, MP, 119-7; 7. Owen Koegler, CV, 102-5. Javelin — 1. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 166-11; 2. Dakota McConnell, TL, 160-3; 3. Mitch Dumford, TL, 157-8; 4. Ray Gerrard, ND, 155-0; 5. Owen Koegler, CV, 153-6; 6. Jon DeRoss, CV, 142-7. High Jump — 1. Jayden Churchwell, Yon, 6-2.25; 2. Ashton Hardy, Yon, 5-11; 3. Noah Leary, Yon, 5-11; 5. Trenton Ladd, DC, 5-4; 6. Owen Koegler, CV, 5-2. Pole Vault — 1. Luke Roth, NL, 10-7; 2. Augustin Cisneros, LR, 9-7; 3. Talon Blanton, Pow, 9-7. Long Jump — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 20-1 3/4; 2. James Standley, CV, 20-1 1/2; 3. Noah Leary, Yon, 19-2; 5. Robert Brill, Rid, 18-10 1/4; 8. Jayden Churchwell, Yon, 18-2. Triple Jump — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 42-5 1/2; 2. Noah Leary, Yon, 42-1/4; 3. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 41-9 1/4; 4. Jayden Churchwell, Yon, 39-1 1/2; 5. Gavyn Woody, Elk, 37-7 1/4; 7. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 37-3 3/4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10, Plus County) — North Douglas 102, North Lake 93.5, Triangle Lake 70, New Hope Christian 56, Myrtle Point 50, Bonanza 50, Lost River 42, Crosspoint Christian 37, Crow 30, Cascades Academy 25.5; (13th) Riddle 9, (18th) Glendale 6.5, (tie 19th) Camas Valley and Yoncalla 5, (21st) Elkton 2.
Top 3, County Placers)
100 — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 12.74; 2. Maggie Ackley, Bon, 13.46; 3. Olivia Brophy, MP, 13.53; 4. Audri Ward, ND, 13.58. 200 — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 26.58; 2. Mia Piscopo, ND, 28.04; 3. Shahailey Rogers, Crow, 28.96; 8. Delila Peralta, Yon, 31.66. 400 — 1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 1:01.52; 2. Ella Mather, TL, 1:04.73; 3. Camille Schuhmann, CC, 1:05.59. 800 — 1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 2:31.65; 2, Louisa Lamarre, CA, 2:38.39; 3. Grace Kness, Bon, 2:49.61; 6. Savea LeHolm, ND, 3:06.65; 7. Aireal Moritz, Glen, 3:57.21. 1,500 — 1. Zuzana Szymanska, Crow, 5:25.21; 2. Louisa Lamarre, CA, 5:25.59; 3. Jordan Zumhofe, NHC, 5:26.99; 4. Natalie Hescock, ND, 5:40.97; 6. Savea LeHolm, ND, 6:04.01. 3,000 — 1. Zuzana Szymanska, Crow, 12:21.89; 2. Jordan Zumhofe, NHC, 12:37.90; 3. Natalie Hescock, ND, 12:47.19; 4. Lolly Frost, ND, 13:51.16. 100 Hurdles — 1. Samara Baker, GL, 16.07; 2. Audri Ward, ND, 16.59; 3. Brieanne Williams, BF, 21.05; 4. Ila Sabin, CV, 21.97. 300 Hurdles — 1. Samara Baker, TL, 48-91; 2. Audri Ward, ND, 50.17; 3. July Roth, NL, 50.49. 4x100 Relay — 1. Triangle Lake, 51.62; 2. New Hope Christian, 53.26; 3. Bonanza, 54.51; 7. Yoncalla (Peralta, Blanchfill, Valencia, Niemeier), 59.17. 4x400 Relay — 1. Triangle Lake, 4:27.44; 2. Crosspoint Christian, 4:32.38; 3. Bonanza, 4:37.49; 4. North Douglas (Ward, Hescock, Frost, Piscopo), 4:41.42. Shot Put — 1. Sierra Sanders, Gil, 33-11 3/4; 2. Jazmin Cobian, LR, 32-1 1/4; 3. Jazzmen Cline, Gil, 30-3 3/4; 7. Sammy Linton, Rid, 27-3/4; 8. Shukiya Darling, Rid, 26-8 1/2. Discus — 1. Jazmin Cobian, LR, 99-11 1/2; 2. Lizzie Bonomo-Raines, Chil, 93-9 1/2; 3. Makenzie Russell, NL, 93-0; 4. Brooke McHaffie, ND, 91-0; 5. Shukiya Darlin, Rid, 89-11 1/2; 8. Sammy Linton, Rid, 80-8 1/2. Javelin — 1. Jazmin Cobian, LR, 108-3; 2. Bailie Detzler, MP, 106-1; 3. Hannah Roth, NL, 101-8; 5. Marley Piscopo, ND, 96-10; 7. Angelique Wilkins, Elk, 89-0. High Jump — 1. (tie) Julie Roth, NL and Hannah Roth, NL, 4-8; 3. Ellie Huffman, Bon, 4-8; 4. (tie) Hannah Johnson, Glen, 4-6; 7. Emma Niemeier, Yon, 4-2. Pole Vault — 1. Ellie Huffman, Bon, 7-5; 2. Lauren Stallard, Pow, 7-5; 3. Gabby Wilson, NL, 7-5. Long Jump — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 16-9; 2. Julie Roth, NL, 16-1; 3. Brooke McHaffie, ND, 15-3 1/2. Triple Jump — 1. Julie Roth, NL, 32-8 1/4; 2. Brooke McHaffie, ND, 32-1/4; 3. Hannah Roth, NL, 31-3; 6. Gracie Parks, ND, 29-2 3/4; 8. Piper Mitchell, Rid, 27-7.
