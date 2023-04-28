OAKLAND — New Hope Christian sophomore Ava Barnett won three individual events in a small schools track and field meet hosted by Oakland on Thursday at Eddy Field.
Barnett won the 100 meters (12.64 seconds), 200 (26.44) and long jump (15-10 3/4).
Winning two individual events in the girls' meet for Oakland were Veronica Sigl in the 100 hurdles (17.96) and 300 hurdles (52.75), Kalyn Busciglio in the shot put (29-9) and javelin (86-11), and Tia Picknell in the discus (89-7) and high jump (4-8).
On the boys' side, Keith Gaskell of Days Creek was a double winner in the 400 (53.53) and long jump (20-1 1/2). Oakland's Cade Olds won the javelin (149-10 1/2) and Yoncalla's Noah Leary won the triple jump (39-5).
Oakland finished first in the team standings in both meets.
"It was a beautiful day, lots of PRs and excellent performances from all schools," Oakers coach Kelly Simonson said.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 131, Monroe 93, Yoncalla 64, Oakridge 57, Rogue River 57, McKenzie 55, Glendale 48, Camas Valley 44, Days Creek 38, Riddle 22, New Hope Christian 17.
100 — 1. Isaac Schroeder, Oakr, 11.14; 2. Samuel Haag, RR, 11.37; 3. Demetrius McWillie, RR, 11.68. 200 — 1. Isaac Schroeder, Oakr, 23.84; 2. Cade Olds, Oakl, 23.88; 3. Weston Foor, RR, 24.46. 400 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 53.53; 2. Robert Brill, Ri, 54.06; 3. James Standley, CV, 55.51. 800 — 1. Nate Young, Mo, 2:06.50; 2. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 2:12.64; 3. Levi Cullett, Gle, 2:16.57. 1,500 — 1. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 4:31.65; 2. Levi Cullett, Gle, 4:40.03; 3. Gage Barba, Gle, 4:49.09. 3,000 — 1. Eli Dilworth, Mo, 10:43.75; 2. Nate MacCrea, RR, 11:04.27; 3. Carter Daggett, Mo, 11:50.44. 110 HURDLES — 1. Carter Lawrence, Oakl, 20.08; 2. Caleb Garland, NHC, 20.38; 3. Jovial Jordan, McK, 23.85. 300 HURDLES — 1. Gage Barba, Gle, 47.22; 2. Caleb Garland, NHC, 49.27; 3. Dylan Stanton, Oakr, 49.67. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Oakland (Cade Olds, Gabe Williamson, Joseph Fusco, Brandon Meier), 47.65; 2. Camas Valley (Jon DeRoss, James Standley, Riley Wolfe, Seth Lamell), 48.01; 3. McKenzie, 50.42. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Oakland (Joseph Fusco, Gabe Williamson, Ethian Webb, James Baimbridge), 3:53.95; 2. Monroe, 4:00.54; 3. Oakridge, 4:02.80. SHOT PUT — 1. Diego Garcia, Mo, 37-0; 2. JJ Parker, Mo, 36-9 1/2; 3. Levi Lockard, McK, 34-8 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Diego Garcia, Mo, 100-3; 2. Layne Percell, Oakl, 97-4; 3. Levi Lockard, McK, 93-4. JAVELIN — 1. Cade Olds, Oakl, 149-10 1/2; 2. Onnel Ramos, Mo, 128-3 3/4; 3. Trent Peek Van Sickle, McK, 121-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Jayden Churchwell, Yo, 6-0; 2. Ashton Hardy, Yo, 5-10; 3. Keith Gaskell, DC, 5-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Dylan Stanton, Oakr, 10-6; 2. Ethian Webb, Oakl, 10-0; 3. Demetrius McWillie, RR, 9-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 20-1 1/2; 2. Robert Brill, Ri, 18-7; 3. Noah Leary, Yo, 18-5 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Noah Leary, Yo, 39-5 1/2; 2. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 37-10; 3. Robert Brill, Ri, 37-9.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 286.5, New Hope Christian 60, Rogue River 52, Riddle 36, Monroe 32.5, Yoncalla 9, Glendale 8, Oakridge 8, McKenzie 5, Camas Valley 4.
100 — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 12.64; 2. Kathryn Mack, RR, 13.24; 3. Dixie Marchi, Oakl, 13.56. 200 — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 26.44; 2. Kathryn Mack, RR, 29.00; 3. Dixie Marchi, Oakl, 29.44. 400 — 1. Kathryn Mack, RR, 1:10.34; 2. Addison Meier, Oakl, 1:13.71; 3. Josie Baimbridge, Oakl, 1:16.20. 800 — 1. Rylee Williamson, Oakl, 2:40.30; 2. Mikayla Smith, Mo, 2:49.70; 3. Rose Gallo-Camacho, Oakl, 2:57.41. 1,500 — 1. Jordan Zumhofe, NHC, 5:36.27; 2. Callie Sarnoski, Oakl, 5:36.73; 3. Rose Gallo-Camacho, Oakl, 6:08.84. 3,000 — 1. Jordan Zumhofe, NHC, 12:32.49; 2. Jose Baimbridge, Oakl, 14:12.89. 100 HURDLES — 1. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 17.96; 2. Christina Sigl, Oakl, 20.35; 3. Zoe Vickers, Oakl, 20.75. 300 HURDLES — 1. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 52.75; 2. Christian Sigl, Oakl, 52.83; 3. Zoe Vickers, Oakl, 58.58. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Oakland (Veronica Sigl, Rylee Williamson, Tia Picknell, Addison Chouinard), 55.94. 4x40) RELAY — 1. Oakland (Addison Meier, Callie Sarnoski, Rylee Williamson, Addison Chouinard), 5:06.99. SHOT PUT — 1. Kalyn Busciglio, Oakl, 29-9; 2. Matilyn Richardson, Mo, 28-1; 3. Annabelle Aker, Oakl, 26-4 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 89-7; 2. Annabelle Aker, Oakl, 87-10; 3. Sammy Linton, Ri, 79-6. JAVELIN — 1. Kalyn Busciglio, Oakl, 86-11; 2. Sammy Linton, Ri, 86-2; 3. Grace McQuain, RR, 83-4. HIGH JUMP — 1. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 4-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Bryanna Charbonneau, RR, 7-6; 2. Ahlyivia Carlile, Oakl, 6-6; 3. Kyla Baxter, Oakl, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 15-10 3/4; 2. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 15-8 1/4; 2. Dixie Marchi, Oakl, 13-6 3/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Kendyl-Rae Bartez, Oakl, 26-8 1/4; 2. Piper Mitchell, Ri, 26-5 1/4; 3. Jaden Davis, Ri, 23-1/2.
