EUGENE — North Douglas senior Ray Gerrard won the discus with a throw of 130 feet, 3 inches at the Marist Invitational track and field meet Saturday.
Gerrard also placed third in the javelin (129-2) and fourth in the shot put (36-1).
South Umpqua junior Kacey Benefiel finished second in the 200 (24.21 seconds) and third in the 100 (11.77), joined Isaac Simpson, Cohen Elrod and Emori Pauli on the fourth-place 4x400 relay team (3:59.9) and ran with Elrod, Simpson and Nate Brown on the runner-up 4x100 relay (46.18).
Brown finished second in the long jump (18-11 3/4) and third in the triple jump (36-8 1/2). The North Douglas girls 4x100 relay team of Mia Piscopo, Audri Ward, Marley Piscopo and Brooke McHaffie placed third (56.07), while McHaffie was third in the girls long jump (14-3 1/2).
Finishing fourth were N.D.'s Logan Gant in the 400 (55.61) and 300 hurdles (45.43) and Ward in the girls 100 hurdles (20.53). Placing fifth were Ward in the girls 100 (13.68), and Mia Piscopo in the 400 (1:04.35) and 800 (2:46.33).
The Churchill boys and Philomath girls won team titles. The South Umpqua boys were fifth (54) and North Douglas sixth (38). The N.D. girls finished seventh (37).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
