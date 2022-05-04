CROW — Ray Gerrard won three individual events, and Audri Ward, Mia Piscopo, Savannah Harkins and Logan Gant each won two events for North Douglas at the Crow Country Cinder Classic track and field meet on Tuesday.
Ward won the girls 100 meters (13.83 seconds) and 100 hurdles (18.00), Piscopo took first in the girls 200 (30.46) and 800 (2:43.00), Harkins finished first in the girls discus (76-2) and javelin (84-5), Gant was victorious in the 400 (58.00) and 300 hurdles (50.08), and Gerrard won the shot put (40-9 1/4), javelin (138-5) and discus (138-9).
North Douglas finished second behind Triangle Lake in both meets.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Triangle Lake 104, North Douglas 100.5, Crow 93.5, McKenzie 87, Mapleton 35, Elkton 3.
Winners
100 — Thomas Hayes, McK, 12.50. 200 — Yosiah Baker, TL, 26.30. 400 — Logan Gant, ND, 58.00. 800 — Viggo Beck, TL, 2:22.84. 1,500 — Viggo Beck, TL, 4:42.30. 3,000 — Colton Nevins, C, 11:13.84. 110 HURDLES — Joseph Shepard, M, 21.73. 300 HURDLES — Logan Gant, ND, 50.08. 4x100 RELAY — Crow (Sam Johnson, Johnathan Wigle, Jacob Daugherty, Logan Bowman), 52.00. 4x400 RELAY — Triangle Lake (Mitch Dumford, Yosiah Baker, Garrett Warren, Viggo Beck), 5:44.42. SHOT PUT — Ray Gerrard, ND, 40-9 1/4. DISCUS — Ray Gerrard, ND, 138-9. JAVELIN — Ray Gerrard, ND, 138-5. LONG JUMP — Joseph Shepard, M, 18-2. TRIPLE JUMP — Joseph Shepard, M, 40-0.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Triangle Lake 134, North Douglas 100, Crow 69, McKenzie 43, Mapleton 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.