RIDDLE — The Oakland boys and girls track teams swept top honors at Riddle's "No Wimps" invitational track meet Tuesday afternoon.
The Oaker boys, led by their depth, tallied 110 points, while North Douglas (87 points) edged Lowell (84) for second.
Days Creek's Keith Gaskell won the 100 (11.1 seconds), 200 (23.7) and long jump (20-0), and anchored the Wolves' 4x100 relay team to victory (47.7).
One of the top marks in the meet came from North Douglas senior Ray Gerrard, who opened the defense of his 2021 Class 1A state discus championship with a personal record. Gerrard easily won Tuesday's competition with a throw of 149-7, nearly three fee better than his toss of 146-11 at last spring's state meet. Gerrard's throw Tuesday is the top mark in the early Class 1A season and six feet better than the 143-7 thrown by Myrtle Point's Mason Detzler earlier this season.
North Douglas' Logan Gant was a two-time winner, taking first in the 800 and the 300 intermediate hurdles. Yoncalla got a solid meet from jumper Noah Leary, who won the high and triple jumps while placing second to Gaskell in the long jump.
The Oakland girls rolled up 165.5 points, 30 better than runner-up North Douglas, which had a pair of two-event winners in Mia Piscopo (200, 400, second in 800) and Audri Ward (100, 100 hurdles).
The Oakers got individual wins from Rylee Williamson in the 800, Callie Sarnoski (1,500) and Christina Sigl led a top-three sweep for Oakland in winning the 300 hurdles.
In the field, Riddle had a double-winner as Sammy Linton posted the meet's best marks in the shot put and discus.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 110, North Douglas 87, Lowell 84, Yoncalla 79.5, Days Creek 70.5, Elkton 49, Riddle 46.5, Butte Falls 24.5
Top 3 Placers
100 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.1; 2. Rowan Files, L, 11.5; t3. Logan Gant, ND and Cordell Guckert, DC, 12.0. 200 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 23.7; 2. Rowan Files, L, 24.2; 3. Ezra Chouinard, O, 25.2. 400 — 1. Cade Olds, O, 57.0; 2. James Baimbridge, O, 57.2; t3. Ezra Chouinard, O, and Adolfo Pequeno, R, 58.2. 800 — 1. Logan Gant, ND, 2:13.8; 2. Ian Holmes, Y, 2:23.5; 3. Matthew Harting, O, 2:37.3. 1,500 — 1. Callum Plahn, L, 5:11.0; 2. Sean Hastings, E, 5:22.0; 3. Gavyn Woody, E, 5:29.0. 3,000 — James Baimbridge, O, 10:40.7; 2. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 10:54.1; 3. Callum Plahn, L, 11:01.8. 110 Hurdles — 1. Ethian Webb, O, 19.4; 2. Isaiah Bloom, DC, 21.3; t3. Carter Lawrence, O, and Brayden Dahling, BF, 23.4. 300 Hurdles — 1. Logan Gant, ND, 46.0; 2. Adolfo Pequena, R, 46.9; 3. Carter Lawrence, O, 54.2. 4x100 Relay — 1. Days Creek (Ladd, Guckert, Bloom, Gaskell), 47.7; 2. North Douglas (Humphrey, Gant, Gerrard, Vanderpool), 48.9; 3. Lowell, 53.0. Shot Put — 1. Easton Goettel, BF, 28 feet, 9.75 inches; 2. Tristen McMullin, Y, 28-0.25; 3. David Finch, L, 26-0.5. Discus — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 149-7; 2. David Finch, L, 91-1; 3. Moshe Byle, E, 70-8.5. Javelin — 1. Rowan Files, L, 129-0.75; 2. Elijah Vanderpool, ND, 100-8; 3. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 95-9.5. High Jump — 1. Noah Leary, Y, 5-10; 2. Ashton Hardy, Y, 5-10; 3. Jayden Churchwell, Y, 5-8. Long Jump — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 20-0; 2. Noah Leary, Y, 18-5; 3. Robert Brill, R, 17-6.5. Triple Jump — 1. Noah Leary, Y, 39-11; 2. Jayden Churchwell, Y, 38-10; 3. Gavyn Woody, E, 37-7.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 165.5, North Douglas 132.5, Elkton 47, Riddle 47, Lowell 38, Days Creek 13, Butte Falls 9, Yoncalla 7.
Top 3 Placers
100 — 1. Audri Ward, ND, 13.5; t2. Skylar Kordon, L, and Angelique Wilkins, E, 14.4. 200 — 1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 29.6; 2. Kayla Baxter, O, 30.6; 3. Aurora Bell, L, 30.8. 400 — 1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 1:05.3; 2. Isabella Peterson, L, 1:13.0; 3. Addison Chouinard, O, 1:14.6. 800 — 1. Rylee Williamson, O, 2:42.0; 2. Mia Piscopo, ND, 2:43.0; 3. Callie Sarnoski, O, 2:57.0. 1,500 — 1. Callie Sarnoski, O. 6:01.2; 2. Elizabeth Stewart, L, 6:16.0; 3. Savea LeHolm, ND, 6:26.0. 3,000 — 1. Natalie Hescock, ND, 12:39.2; 2. Kendall Holcomb, E, 13:10.9; 3. Lolly Frost, ND, 13:13.8. 100 Hurdles — 1. Audri Ward, ND, 18.1; 2. Christina Sigl, O, 18.9; 3. Isabella Peterson, L, 20.4. 300 Hurdles — 1. Christina Sigl, O, 59.2; 2. Zoe Vickers, O, 1:07.3; 3. Josselyn Montoya, O, 1:06.9. Shot Put — 1. Sammy Linton, R, 24-3; 2. Mya Malone, DC, 22 -6.5; 3. Keara Milch, BF, 22-6.25. Discus — 1. Sammy Linton, R, 76-6.5; 2. Kalyn Busciglio, O, 66-2; 3. Auriana VanHouten, O, 54-4. Javelin — 1. Makayla Murphy, ND, 89-1.5; 2. Angelique Wilkins, E, 88-0; 3. Marley Piscopo, ND, 77-5. High Jump — t1. Kendyl-Rae Bartz, O, and Emery Huling, R, 4-0. Long Jump — 1. Brooke McHaffie, ND, 13-5; 2. Angelique Wilkins, E, 13-3; 3. Dixie Marchi, O, 12-8. Triple Jump — 1. Piper Mitchell, R, 28-4; 2. Kendyl-Rae Bartz, O, 27-4.
