RIDDLE — The Oakland boys and girls finished first in the team standings at the In the Dirt track and field meet on Thursday.
Winning individual events for the Oakland boys were Easton West in the 100 meters (11.60) and 200 (24.42), James Baimbridge in the 800 (2:26.56) and 1,500 (5:36.63), Jacob Ocumpaugh in the triple jump (28-7) and Matthew Harting in the 3,000 (14:38.97).
Finishing first for the Oakland girls were Maya Mason in the 1,500 (6:29.09), Sara Sigl in the 100 hurdles (18.53), Veronica Sigl in the 300 hurdles (54.13) and triple jump (26-9), Aubry Brownson in the shot put (28-11) and javelin (72-0) and Johanna Simonson in the pole vault (9-6).
North Douglas had some impressive marks from Ray Gerrard in the discus (120-9) and Cade Olds in the javelin (144-0). Margaret Byle of Elkton was victorious in the girls 100 (13.31) and 200 (28.25), and Days Creek got wins from Greg Reedy in the shot put (42-5 1/2) and Natalie Ferch in the girls discus (77-0).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 133, North Douglas 61, Rogue River 50, Days Creek 44, Glendale 41, Riddle 33.
100 — 1. Easton West, O, 11.60; 2. Palu Rayon-Wilder, ND, 12.00; 3. Cade Olds, ND, 12.44.
200 — 1. Easton West, O, 24.42; 2. Samuel Haag, RR, 25.03; 3. Dallas Fishbaugher, O, 28.07.
800 — 1. James Baimbridge, O, 2:26.56; 2. Logan Gant, ND, 2:34.93; 3. Jacob Kennedy, RR, 3:01.54.
1,500 — 1. James Baimbridge, O, 5:36.63; 2. Jacob Kennedy, RR, 5:48.76; 3. Matthew Harting, O, 6:16.23.
3,000 — 1. Matthew Harting, O, 14:38.97. 110 HURDLES — 1. Elijah Wytcherely, G, 17.31; 2. Samuel Haag, RR, 19.07; 3. Jacob Ocumpaugh, O, 21.03.
300 HURDLES — 1. Logan Gant, ND, 48.38.
SHOT PUT — 1. Greg Reedy, DC, 42-5 1/2; 2. Tanner Dobeck, R, 40-0; 3. Ray Gerrard,l ND, 36-6.
DISCUS — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 120-9; 2. Ross Graves, O, 106-0; 3. Jace Twite-Langdon, O, 78-2.
JAVELIN — 1. Cade Olds, ND, 144-0; 2. Elijah Wytcherley, G, 136-7; 3. Tanner Dobeck, R, 123-0.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, G, 5-11.
LONG JUMP — 1. Samuel Haag, RR, 18-5 1/2; 2. Elijah Wytcherley, G, 18-0; 3. Cordell Guckert, DC, 14-5.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jacob Ocumpaugh, O, 28-7.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORE — Oakland 176, North Douglas 78, Riddle 45, Elkton 45, Rogue River 30, Glendale 16, Days Creek 14.
100 — 1. Margaret Byle, E, 13.31; 2. Audri Ward, ND, 14.15; 3. Tabitha Baker, ND, 14.40.
200 — 1. Margaret Byle, E, 28.25; 2. Tabitha Baker, ND, 29.94; 3. Johanna Simonson, O, 31.65.
800 — 1. Rylee Williamson, E, 2:56.56; 2. Maya Mason, O, 3:10.25; 3. Audrey VanHouten, O, 3:38.03.
1,500 — 1. Maya Mason, O, 6:29.09; 2. Audrey VanHouten, O, 7:13.09. 3,000 — 1. Lolly Frost, ND, 14:47.15.
100 HURDLES — 1. Sarah Sigl, O, 18.53; 2. Veronica Sigl, O, 18.59; 3. Audri Ward, ND, 19.84.
300 HURDLES — 1. Veronica Sigl,, O, 54.13; 2. Sarah Sigl, O, 54.40; 3. Payson Little, O, 1:12.63.
SHOT PUT — 1. Aubry Brownson, O, 28-11; 2. Sammy Linton, R, 25-1; 3. Madilyn Sprinkle, ND, 25-0.
DISCUS — 1. Natalie Ferch, DC, 77-0; 2. Aubry Brownson, O, 73-1; 3. Sammy Linton, R, 65-7.
JAVELIN — 1. Aubry Brownson, O, 72-0; 2. Tabitha Baker, ND, 63-2; 3. Sammy Linton, R, 59-11.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Katelyn Kleine, G, 4-0.
POLE VAULT — 1. Johanna Simonson, O, 9-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Audri Ward, ND, 12-1 1/2; 2. Kathryn Mack, RR, 11-10; 3. Lolly Frost, ND, 11-3.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Veronica Sigl, O, 26-9; 2. Sarah Sigl, O, 26-8 1/2; 3. Johanna Simonson, O, 26-8.
