TOLEDO — The Oakland High School girls track and field team used its depth to dominate its way to the Class 2A District 3 team championship Saturday at Toledo Junior/Senior High School.
The Oakers girls tallied 384 team points, well ahead of runner-up Bandon (250), and qualified six athletes for next week's Class 2A state championships to be held at Eugene's Hayward Field Thursday and Friday.
Tia Picknell was a double winner for Oakland, placing first in the high jump (4-10) and discus (112-3) while also qualifying for state with a second-place finish in the shot put (34-0).
On the track, Veronica Sigl finished second in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles races, Rylee Williamson was second in the 800 and Callie Sarnoski placed second in the 3,000.
Ahlyivia Carlile claimed the district title in the pole vault (7-4) for the Oakers, and Annabelle Aker qualified for state with a second-place finish in the shot put.
Oakland's boys finished third in a top-heavy team points race. Waldport won the team title with 190 points, followed by Illinois Valley (188) and the Oakers (182.)
James Baimbridge was a double winner for Oakland, taking district titles in the 800 (2:06.41) and 1,500 (4:22.39), and Layne Percell won a district title in the discus (108-5). They will be joined at state by Ethian Webb, who finished second in the pole vault.
Reedsport had just one state qualifier come out of the district mee, as Seth Hill finished second in the shot put.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Waldport 190, Illinois Valley 188, Oakland 182, Monroe 148, Reedsport 102, Oakridge 92, Bandon 82, Gold Beach 80, Lowell 62, Toledo 14.
Top 3, County Placers
100 — 1. Rowan Files, Low, 11.70; 2. Isaac Schroeder, Oakr, 11.72; 3. Jake Westerman, GB, 11.78; 4. Thomas Morgan, Reed, 11.95. 200 — 1. Nathaniel Young, Mon, 23.51; 2. Jake Westerman, GB, 23.71; 3. Isaac Schroeder, Oakr, 23.96; 5. Cade Olds, Oakl, 24.29; 8. Thomas Morgan, Reed, 24.64. 400 — 1. Nathaniel Young, Mon, 51.35; 2. Nelson Wilstead, GB, 54.38; 3. Gabe Williamson, Oakl, 56.76; 7. Tristin Corrie, Reed, 58.16. 800 — 1. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 2:06.41; 2. Jackson Duringer, CL, 2:11.48; 3. Liam Morgan, Wald, 2:12.46; 7. Creo Zeller, Reed, 2:20.42. 1,500 — 1. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 4:22.39; 2. Clayton Wilson, Reed, 4:28.11; 3. Jackson Duringer, CL, 4:36.08; 6. Creo Zeller, Reed, 4:51.19. 3,000 — 1. Clayton Wilson, Reed, 9:47.10; 2. Curtiss Heier, IV, 10:03.90; 3. Callum Plahn, Low, 10:25.04; 8 Jude Lichte, Reed, 11:22.31. 110 Hurdles — 1. Tait Owens, CL, 16.77; 2. Elijah Perez, Wald, 17.49; 3. Raistlin Schippert, Ban, 17.59; 5. Ethian Webb, Oakl, 18.56; 6. Carter Lawrence, Oakl, 19.38. 300 Hurdles — 1. Kenneth Heasley, Wald, 44.70; 2. Raistlin Schippert, Ban, 45.52; 3. Dylan Stanton, Oakr, 47.02; 8. Carter Lawrence, Oakl, 49.56. 4x100 Relay — 1. Waldport, 46.80; 2. Central Linn, 47.27; 3. Oakland, 47.67; 4. Reedsport, 48.74. 4x400 Relay — 1. Central Linn, 3:40.49; 2. Oakland, 3:4.17; 3. Waldport, 3:48.88; 6. Reedsport, 4:08.22. Shot Put — 1. Diego Garcia, Mon, 39-6; 2. Seth Hill, Reed, 39-1/2; 3. Ben Brown, Ban, 37-10 1/2; 4. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oakl, 37-6; 6. Micah Hill, Reed, 36-9; 8. Donovan McDermott, Oakl, 36-4. Discus — 1. Layne Percell, Oakl, 108-5; 2. Corben Simon, Wald, 101-3; 3. Korben Storns, GB, 100-3. Javelin — 1. Nelson Wilstead, GB, 180-2; 2. Rowan Files, Low, 153-6; 3. Matt Ellis, IV, 146-7; 4. Cade Olds, Oakl, 142-5; 8. Ezra Chouinard, Oakl, 129-4. High Jump — 1. Grit Charitram, IV, 6-2; 2. TJ Lupardes, Wald, 6-0; 3. John Charitram, IV, 5-8; 8. Gabe Williamson, Oakl. 5-6. Pole Vault — 1. Dylan Stanton, Oakr, 11-4; 2. Ethian Webb, Oakl, 10-10; 3. (tie) Jesse Connell, IV, and Grit Charitram, IV, 9-10. Long Jump — 1. Nathaniel Young, Mon, 20-8; 2. TJ Lupardes, Wald, 19-2; 3. Rory Forsythe Elder, IV, 19-1/2. Triple Jump — 1. Nathaniel Young, Mon, 40-6; 2. TJ Lupardes, Walkd, 40-2; 3. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 39-0; 7. Brandon Meier, Oakl, 33-9.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 384, Bandon 250, Illinois Valley 139, Central Linn 110, Monroe 91, Waldport 80, Gold Beach 70, Reedsport 64, Toledo 46, Lowell 26, Oakridge 24.
Top 3, County Placers
100 — 1. Marley Petrey, Ban, 12.93; 2. Gabby Perez, GB, 13.27; 3. Payschentz Herron, Wald, 13.48; 5. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 13.56; 7. Dixie Marchi, Oakl, 13.99; 8. Addison Chouinard, Oakl, 13.99. 200 — 1. Gabby Perez, GB, 27.10; 2. Blossom Robinson, IV, 27.25; 3. Jessame Pope, IV, 28.22; 4. Addison Chouinard, Oakl, 28.72; 8. Kendyl-Rae Bartz, Oakl, 30.33. 400 — 1. Matilyn Richardson, Mon, 1:04.32; 2. Analise Miller, Ban, 1:06.00; 3. Shelby Reed, IV, 1:06.32; 4. Rylee Williamson, Oakl, 1:08.55; 8. Addison Meier, Oakl, 1:12.65. 800 — 1. Jayne Neal, CL, 2:30.02; 2. Rylee Williamson, Oakl, 2:33.92; 3. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 2:39.59; 6. Rosa Gallo-Camacho, Oakl, 2:49.65; 7. Maya Mason, Oakl, 2:50.31. 1,500 — 1. Danielle McClain, Ban, 5:10.58; 2. Katja Griffith, CL, 5:18.48; 3. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 5:29.30; 5. Callie Sarnoski, Oakl, 5:33.61; 8. Rosa Gallo-Camacho, Oakl, 5:49.20. 3,000 — 1. Danielle McLain, Ban, 11:16.79; 2. Callie Sarnoski, Oakl, 12:21.49; 3. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 12:36.18; 4. Maya Mason, Oakl, 13:28.04; 5. Josie Baimbridge, Oakl, 14:09.37. 100 Hurdles — 1. Gabby Perez, GB, 16.34; 2. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 16.84; 3. Makiah Vierck, Ban, 17.62; 4. Christina Sigl, Oakl, 18.53; 6. Zoe Vickers, Oakl, 19.26. 300 Hurdles — 1. Marley Petrey, Ban, 47.63; 2. Jessame Pope, IV, 51.63; 3. Christina Sigl, Oakl, 52.12; 4. Veronica Sigle, Oakl, 52.81; 5. Zoe Vickers, Oakl, 55.20. 4x100 Relay — 1. Illinois Valley, 52.93; 2. Waldport, 53.57; 3. Bandon, 54.44; 4. Oakland, 54.52; 6. Reedsport, 57.42. 4x400 Relay — 1. Central Linn, 4:24.33; 2. Bandon, 4:31.00; 3. Illinois Valley, 4:41.35; 4. Oakland, 4:50.04. Shot Put — 1. Gemma Rowland, CL, 37-4.5; 2. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 34-0; 3. Kalyn Busciglio, Oakl, 32-0; 5. Annabelle Aker, Oakl, 29-5; 7. Gracey Janiszerski, Reed, 28-2. Discus — 1. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 112-3; 2. Annabelle Aker, Oakl, 82-4; 3. Poppie Lemons-Kretz, GB, 79-10; 5. Maya Mason, Oakl, 74-4. Javelin — 1. Katelyn Senn, Ban, 111-11; 2. Caitlyn Michalek, Ban, 99-10; 3. Kalyn Busciglio, Oakl, 99-8; 7. Kyla Baxter, Oakl, 79-2; 8. Nina Lammers, Oakl, 79-1. High Jump — 1. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 4-10; 2. Analise Miller, Ban, 4-8; 3. Caitlyn Michalek, Ban, 4-4; 4. Kendyl-Rae Bartz, Oakl, 4-4. Pole Vault — 1. Ahlyivia Carlile, Oakl, 7-4; 2. Rylie Kolkow, IV, 6-10, 3. Brooklyn Anderson, Oakr, 6-10; 4. Kyla Baxter, Oakl, 6-4; 5. Hannah LeDoux, Reed, 5-10. Long Jump — 1. Marley Petrey, Ban, 16-1; 2. Payshentz Herron, Wald, 15-8 1/2; 3. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 15-0; 4. Dixie Marchi, Oakl, 13-10; 6. Christina Sigl, Oakl, 13-5. Triple Jump — 1. Marley Petrey, Ban, 33-9; 2. Matilyn Richardson, Mon, 32-0; 3. Georgia Wahl, CL, 29-8; 5. Kendyl-Rae Bartz, Oakl, 28-0; 7. Nicole Byard, Reed, 20-0.
