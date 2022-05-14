GLIDE — Callie Sarnoski won the 1,500- and 3,000 meter races and Oakland swept the top three podium spots in the pole vault, leading the Oaker girls to the team title at the Class 2A Special District 3 track and field championships Saturday at Maynard Mai Memorial Track.
Depth was the name of the game for the Oakland girls, who tallied 188 team points to run away with the title. Central Linn was a distant second with 105 points, while Monroe finished third with 97 points. Glide (87) and Reedsport (34) finished fourth and sixth, respectively.
"We've been fortunate that our girls have been able to fill in all of our events this year," Oakland coach Kelly Simonson said. "That was really nice, and their hard work has been paying off, for sure."
Rylee Williamson won the 800 for the Oakland girls and Tia Picknell won the high jump. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Bridget Brooksby and Ahlyivia Carlile finished 1-2-3 in the pole vault, and Veronica Sigl placed second in both the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Kylie Rubrecht was the only individual event champion for the Glide girls, beating out teammate Kylie Anderson for the javelin title. Anderson finished second in all three of the throwing events, breaking a three-year-old school record in the shot put. Anderson threw 39 feet, 10 1/2 inches in the shot, besting the old record of 38-6 1/2 set by Kaylee Hendron in 2019.
On the boys' side, Central Linn edged Oakland by just a point and a half for the team title, tallying 130 to the Oakers' 128.5.
"Our boys worked so hard today," Simonson said. "This league is really competitive. It would have been nice to get that extra point and a half, but the kids are super proud of what they did."
James Baimbridge had a productive day for the Oakers, winning the 1,500 meters and pole vault, while also running a personal best time in the 800, where he placed second. Marcus Carlson won the shot put for Oakland and Cade Olds took first in the javelin.
Glide finished fourth in the team standings with 91.5 points, getting individual district titles from Dylan Davis (3,000), Caleb Thomas (110 hurdles) and Clay Mornarich (high jump).
The top two placers in each event advance to the Class 2A state championships, which will be held Thursday and Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Central Linn 130, Oakland 128.5, Waldport 104.5, Glide 91.5, Monroe 60, Toledo 44, Lowell 38, Reedsport 33, Oakridge 23.5.
State Qualifiers, County Placers
100 — 1. Rowan Files, Low, 11.59; 2. Santi Figueroa, CL, 11.74.
200 — 1. Rowan Files, Low, 23.62; 2. Jayden Holmes, CL, 24.06; 6. Gabe Williamson, Oakl, 26.17; 8. Cade Olds, Oakl, 26.46.
400 — 1. Levi Fruechte, Wal, 54.46; 2. Bren Schneiter, CL, 56.21; 3. Cade Olds, Oakl, 57.21; 6. Nathan Masiel, Gli, 58.42; Cameron Fugate, Gli., 58.73.
800 — 1. Nathaniel Young, Mon, 2:10.39; 2. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 2:14.11; 6. Ty Davis, Gli, 2:27.66; 7 Matthew Harting, Oakl, 2:27.98; 8. Dallas Fishbaugher, Oakl, 2:36.89.
1,500 — 1. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 4:42.72; 2. Nathaniel Young, Mon, 4:44.51; 3. Dylan Davis, Gli, 4:44.88; 4. Clayton Wilson, Reed, 4:50.65; 5. Noah Eichenbusch, Gli, 4:55.02; 8. Josiah Long, Gli, 5:10.93.
3,000 — 1. Dylan Davis, Gli, 9:59.28; 2. Clayton Wilson, Reed, 10:10.58; 3. Noah Eichenbusch, Gli, 10:32.40; 5. Matthew Harting, Oakl, 12:09.71; 6. Jack Pace, Gli, 12:34.52; 7. Stanford Cunningham, Oakl, 12:50.27
110 Hurdles — 1. Caleb Thomas, Gli, 16.21; 2. Zak Holsey, Wald, 16.43; 3. Kevin Reece, Oakl, 18.81; 5. Ethian Webb, Oakl, 21.38.
300 Hurdles — 1. Zak Holsey, Wald, 42.60; 2. Gunner Rothenberger, Tol, 44.09; 3. Caleb Thomas, Gli, 46.34; 4. Kevin Reece, Oakl, 47.84; 8. Jaxon Smith, Gli, 53.64.
4x100 Relay — 1. Waldport, 45.60; 2. Central Linn 46.16; 3. Oakland (Fusco, Williamson, Olds, Carlson), 47.92; 5. Reedsport (Buckland, Corrie, Morgan, Hill), 52.33; 7. Glide (Sheppard, Pace, Atkin, Fuentes), 57.89.
4x400 Relay — 1. Central Linn, 3:46.33; 2. Glide (Masiel, Mornarich, Davis, Thomas), 3:46.64; 4. Oakland (Hooper, Reece, Carlson, Baimbridge), 4:06.73.
Shot Put — 1. Marcus Carlson, Oakl, 45-4; 2. Leonardo Mondragon, Mon, 36-4; 4. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oakl, 35-8 ¾; 5. Michah Hill, Reed, 35-7 1/2.
Discus — 1. Cooper Rothenberger, Tol, 112-0; 2. Michah Hill, Reed, 102-0; 6. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oakl, 89-6; 7. Layne Percell, Oakl, 86-0.
Javelin — 1. Cade Olds, Oakl, 148-0; 2. Rowan Files, Low, 141-4; 3. Marcus Carlson, Oakl, 138-7; 6. Odin Buckland, Reed, 121-5; 7. Dallas Fishbaugher, Oakl, 114-8; 8. Myles Morgan, Reed, 103-3.
Pole Vault — 1. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 10-6; 2. Levi Fruechte, Wal, 10-0; 5. Ethan Webb, Oakl, 8-0; 7. Oliver Sommer, Gli, 8-0.
High Jump — 1. Clay Mornarich, Gli, 5-7; 2. Bren Schneiter, CL, 5-6; 3. Joseph Fusco, Oakl, 5-2; 5. Gabe Williamson, Oakl, 5-0; 8. Jaxon Smith, Gli, 4-8.
Long Jump — 1. Zak Holsey, Wal, 20-5 ½; 2. Levi Fruechte, Wal, 20-5 ½; 5. Clay Mornarich, Gli, 18-8 ½; 8. Gabe Williamson, Oakl, 17-5.
Triple Jump — 1. Nathaniel Young, Mon, 39-3 ½; 2. Bren Schneiter, CL, 38-9 ½; 3. Caleb Thomas, Gli, 38-6; 5. Jaxon Smith, Gli, 34-8; 6. Joseph Fusco, Oakl, 34-4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 188, Central Linn 105, Monroe 97, Glide 87, Toledo 69, Reedsport 34, Oakridge 21, Lowell 12, Waldport 11.
State Qualifiers, County Placers
100 — 1. Katie Almasie, CL, 13.95; 2. Matilyn Richardson, Mon, 13.97; 4. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 14.05; 5. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakl, 14.27.
200 — 1. Matilyn Richardson, Mon, 28.12; 2. Ryleigh Nofziger, CL, 28.80; 3. Bridget Brooksby, Oakl, 29.71; 4. Duru Deniz Ersoy, Gli, 29.96; 8. Bella Eyler, Oakl, 32.54.
400 — 1. Matilyn Richardson, Mon, 1:03.58; 2. Klaira Flatt, Tol, 1:04.18; 4. Emma-Kate Crouse, Oakl, 1:11.87; 5. Bella Eyler, Oakl, 1:12.59; 7. Ava Murphy, Gli, 1:20.15; 8. Audrey VanHouten, Oakl, 1:23.90.
800 — 1. Rylee Williamson, Oakl, 2:39.08; 2. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 2:40.44; 5. Rosa Gallo-Camacho, Oakl, 3:02.02.
1,500 — 1. Callie Sarnoski, Oakl, 5:28.64; Katja Griffith, CL, 5:31.52; 4. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 5:42.06; 6. Pauline Ngigi, Gli, 5:50.49; 8. Elizabeth Andrews, Oakl, 6:00.47.
3,000 — 1. Callie Sarnoski, Oakl, 11:38.12; 2. Ella Hinton, Mon, 12:05.17; 4. Pauline Ngigi, Gli, 12:36.00; 5. Elizabeth Andrews, Oakl, 13:15.36; 6. Eliorah Dunnavant, Gli, 14:21.57; 7. Audrey VanHouten, Oakl, 15:33.22.
100 Hurdles — 1. Lainie Bateman, Mon, 17.64; 2. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 17.99; 3. Amberlee Jones, Gli, 18.06; 4. Summer Smith, Reed, 18.66; 6. Christina Sigl, Oakl, 19.88; 7. Zoe Vickers, Oakl, 20.20; 8. Bailey Canaday, Reed, 23.10.
300 Hurdles — 1. Klaira Flatt, Tol, 50.18; 2. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 54.72; 3. Christina Sigl, Oakl, 55.62; 6. Payson Little, Oakl, 1:01.75.
4x100 Relay — 1. Central Linn 56.14; 2. Oakland (Brooksby, Williamson, C. Sigl, V. Sigl), 56.67; 3. Reedsport (Canaday, Hammond, Wilkins, Janiszewski), 1:01.36; 4. Glide (Rubrecht, Long, Aburashed, Ersoy), 1:01.60.
4x400 Relay — 1. Central Linn, 4:43.64; 2. Glide (Ersoy, Mornarich, Ngigi, Rubrecht), 4:51.53; 3. Oakland (Crouse, Mason, Andrews, Sarnoski), 4:58.85.
Shot Put — 1. Laura Young, Mon, 40-6 ¼; 2. Kylie Anderson, Gli, 39-10 ½; 4. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 29-4 ¼; 7. Annabelle Aker, Oakl, 23-9 ¼; 8. Gracey Janiszewski, Reed, 23-1 1/4.
Discus — 1. Laura Young, Mon, 136-10; 2. Kylie Anderson, Gli, 105-1; 3. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 99-5; 5. Summer Smith, Reed, 86-4; 6. Annabelle Aker, Oakl, 85-1.
Javelin — 1. Kylie Rubrecht, Gli, 114-7; 2. Kylie Anderson, Gli, 97-11; 5. Kyla Baxter, Oakl, 82-5; 6. Summer Smith, Reed, 78-11; 7. Ahlyivia Carlile, Oakl, 67-9; 8. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 61-3.
Pole Vault — 1. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakl, 10-0; 2. Bridget Brooksby, Oakl, 8-0; Ahlyivia Carlile, Oakl, 8-0; 5. Ava Murphy, Gli, 4-6; 6. Hannah Long, Gli, 4-0.
High Jump — 1. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 4-5; 2. Kiera Hollister, CL, 4-1; 5. Zoe Vickers, Oakl, 3-7.
Long Jump — 1. Lainie Bateman, Mon, 15-7 ½; 2. Klaira Flatt, Tol, 14-1; 3. Bridget Brooksby, Oakl, 13-9; 5. Amberlee Jones, Gli, 12-10, 6. Emma-Kate Crouse, Oakl, 12-3.
Triple Jump — 1. Klaira Flatt, Tol, 31-1 ½; 2. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 30-½; 4. Amberlee Jones, Gli, 27-9 1/2.
