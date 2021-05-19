GLIDE — The Oakland girls only had one individual champion, but used their depth to capture the team title in the Class 2A/1A Special District 3 track and field meet last Saturday at the Glide Athletics Complex.
Both Glide teams finished second and the Oakland boys were third. Central Linn rolled to the boys championship.
Jolyn Vogel-Hunt of Oakland won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 17.88. Kylie Anderson of Glide finished first in the javelin (108-1).
On the boys' side, Oakland got victories from Easton West in the 400 (54.24) and Ross Graves in the discus (113-9). Caleb Thomas of Glide won the 110 hurdles (17.38) and Morgan Vincent won the shot put (39-0).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Central Linn 148, Glide 108, Oakland 107, Waldport 93, Monroe 42, Reedsport 38, Lowell 28, Oakridge 20, Toledo 19.
100 — 1. Dylan Linn, M, 11.18; 2. Easton West, Oakl, 11.27; 3. Zane Lindsey, CL, 11.77. 200 — 1. Dylan Linn, M, 23.52; 2. Easton West, Oakl, 24.15; 3. Zane Lindsey, CL, 24.71. 400 — 1. Easton West, Oakl, 54.24; 2. Tony Belcastro, CL, 55.67; 3. Jesse Mast, CL, 59.26. 800 — 1. Nathaniel Young, M, 2:14.61; 2. Toben Mast, CL, 2:16.11; 3. Luke Olson, CL, 2:27.07. 1,500 — 1. Hayden Glenn, CL, 4:41.32; 2. Ryan Rowland, CL, 4:45.70; 3. Dylan Davis, G, 4:58.78. 3,000 — 1. Hayden Glenn, CL, 10:03.57; 2. Ryan Rowland, CL, 10:17.03; 3. Dylan Davis, G, 10:30.55. 110 HURDLES — 1. Caleb Thomas, G, 17.38; 2. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oakl, 21.41. 300 HURDLES — 1. Zak Holsey, W, 45.73; 2. Caleb Thomas, G, 46.01; 3. Austin Smith, 46.95. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Central Linn (Jayden Holmes, Santi Figueroa, Toben Mast, Zane Lindsey), 47.26; 2. Waldport, 47.64; 3. Oakland (Ross Graves, Jacob Ocumpaugh, Brycen Terrell, Layne Percell), 52.25. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Central Linn (Tony Belcastro, Toben Mast, Bren Schneiter, Zane Lindsey), 3:51.06; 2. Glide (Coby Pope, Clay Mornarich, Nathan Masiel, Caleb Thomas), 3:52.47; 3. Monroe, 4:08.07. SHOT PUT — 1. Morgan Vincent, G, 39-0; 2. Graham Jones, W, 37-7; 3. Haiden Hanks, W, 35-8. DISCUS — 1. Ross Graves, Oakl, 113-9; 2. Brayden Tackett, Oakl, 113-6; 3. Markus Cross, T, 111-2. JAVELIN — 1. Austin Smith, L, 129-0; 2. Carter Wendt, L, 128-1; 3. Zac Roelle, R, 125-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Bren Schneiter, CL, 5-8; 2. Clay Mornarich, G, 5-6; 3. Zac Roelle, R, 5-4. POLE VAULT — 1. Zac Roelle, R, 10-3; 2. Levi Fruechte, W, 10-0; 3. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 9-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Zak Holsey, W, 20-6 3/4; 2. Clay Mornarich, G, 18-4; 3. Levin Fruechte, W, 18-0. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Bren Schneiter, CL, 38-4 1/2; 2. Clay Mornarich, G, 37-5 1/2; 3. Mason Smith, G, 36-10.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 142, Glide 118.5, Central Linn 87, Waldport 54, Reedsport 51.5, Toledo 50, Monroe 46, Lowell 40, Oakridge 27.
100 — 1. Jordyn Meadors, CL, 14.08; 2. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakl, 14.22; 3. Josie Nealon, CL, 14.57. 200 — 1. Matilyn Richardson, M, 29.66; 2. Johanna Simonson, Oakl, 30.45; 3. Macy Mornarich, G, 30.46. 400 — 1. Ryleigh Nofziger, CL, 1:04.91; 2. Klaira Flatt, T, 1:05.25; 3. Angela Farrally, Oakr, 1:11.13. 800 — 1. Gemma Rowland, CL, 2:41.36; 2. Natalie Hammand, R, 2:47.27; 3. Audrey VanHouten, Oakl, 3:10.98. 1,500 — 1. Katie Chapman, Lo, 5:20.19; 2. Pauline Ngigi, G, 5:47.14; 3. Jenna Neal, CL, 5:55.12. 3,000 — 1. Katie Chapman, L, 11:15.18; 2. Pauline Ngigi, G, 12:36.86; 3. Katherine Abbott, Oakr, 12:55.93. 100 HURDLES — 1. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakl, 17.88; 2. Sarah Sigl, Oakl, 17.89; 3. Amberlee Jones, G, 18.48. 300 HURDLES — 1. Klaira Flatt, T, 51.72; 2. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 53.53; 3. Sarah Sigl, Oakl, 56.73. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Central Linn (Maya Rowland, Josie Nealon, Jordyn Meadors, Ryleigh Nofziger), 55.47; 2. Glide (Amberlee Jones, Kylie Anderson, Mea Olsen, Macy Mornarich), 57.11; 3. Waldport, 58.92. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Central Linn (Maya Rowland, Jenna Neal, Gemma Rowland, Ryleigh Nofziger), 4:51.35; 2. Waldport, 5:06.04; 3. Oakland (Maya Mason, Payson Little, Zoe Vickers, Johanna Simonson), 5:21.42. SHOT PUT — 1. Laura Young, M, 40-5 1/2; 2. Kylie Anderson, G, 34-7 1/2; 3. Gemma Rowland, CL, 30-7 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Laura Young, M, 110-8; 2. Kylie Anderson, G, 93-0; 3. Samantha Klier, R, 91-5. JAVELIN — 1. Kylie Anderson, G, 108-1; 2. Kylie Rubrecht, G, 100-0; 3. Josie Nealon, CL, 94-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Audra Chapman, L, 4-8; 2. Jordyn Meadors, CL, 4-6; 3. Kylie Burk, W, 4-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Audra Chapman, L, 10-0; 2. Johanna Simonson, Oakl, 9-6; 3. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakl, 8-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Klaira Flatt, T, 14-6 1/2; 2. Mea Olsen, G, 13-0; 3. Domitille Dechavnne, M, 12-8 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Klaira Flatt, T, 29-9; 2. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 27-10; 3. Amberlee Jones, G, 27-4 1/2.
