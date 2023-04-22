SUTHERLIN — The Oakland boys and girls finished first in the team standings in Saturday's Frank Good Preamble Classic track and field meet.
Winning two individual events in the boys' meet were Noah Leary of Yoncalla in the long jump (18 feet, 6 inches) and triple jump (39-10 1/2), Carter Lawrence of Oakland in the 110-meter hurdles (19.87 seconds) and 300 hurdles (54.94), and Ian Holmes of Yoncalla in the 800 (2:28.35) and 3,000 (11:27.24).
Double individual winners for the girls were Oakland's Callie Sarnoski in the 400 (1:12.81) and 3,000 (13:03.14), Sutherlin's Paige Edmonson in the 300 hurdles (52.60) and long jump (14-7), Oakland's Tia Picknell in the discus (104-10 3/4) and high jump (4-8), and Sutherlin's Jaden Ratledge in the javelin (84-1) and triple jump (30-9).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 137.5, Yoncalla 87, Sutherlin 86, Camas Valley 76, Elkton 40.5, Powers 24.
100 — 1. Andrew Worley, Sut, 11.92; 2. Seth Lamell, CV, 11.94; 3. Cade Olds, O, 12.00. 200 — 1. James Standley, CV, 24.88; 2. Seth Lamell, CV, 25.19; 3. James Baimbridge, O, 25.31. 400 — 1. James Baimbridge, O, 53.77; 2. James Standley, CV, 56.77; 3. Gabe Williamson, O, 58.63. 800 — 1. Ian Holmes, Y, 2:28.35; 2. Brandon Meier, O, 2:31.46; 3. Moshe Byle, E, 2:32.98. 1,500 — 1. Dimitrik Christianson, Sut, 5:05.22; 2. Jeremy Smith, Sut, 5:18.53; 3. Shawn Ellsworth, Sut, 5:25.43. 3,000 — 1. Ian Holmes, Y, 11:27.24; 2. Jeremy Smith, Sut, 11:33.62; 3. Sean Hastings, E, 12:07.53. 110 HURDLES — 1. Carter Lawrence, O, 19.87; 2. Aaron Worley, Sut, 20.94; 3. Andrew Houx, E, 21.37. 300 HURDLES — 1. Carter Lawrence, O, 54.94; 2. Gabriel Rosen, Y, 55.19; 3. Mason Thennes, O, 55.41. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Sutherlin (Aiden Arwood, Andrew Worley, Shawn Ellsworth, Hunter VanBuren), 47.19; 2. Camas Valley (Owen Koegler, James Standley, Riley Wolfe, Seth Lamell), 47.50. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Oakland (Cade Olds, Brandon Meier, James Baimbridge, Ezra Chouinard), 4:08.03. SHOT PUT — 1. Jacob Ocumpaugh, O, 37-11; 2. Rylan Bryant, Sut, 36-9; 3. Michael Pedrick, P, 35-7. DISCUS — 1. Owen Koegler, CV, 97-10; 2. Jacob Ocumpaugh, O, 95-8 3/4; 3. Michael Pedrick, P, 94-3 1/4/ JAVELIN — 1. Ezra Chouinard, O, 123-3; 2. Jon DeRoss, CV, 122-6; 3. Owen Koegler, CV, 117-3. HIGH JUMP — 1. Ashton Hardy, Y, 5-10; 2. Jayden Churchwell, Y, 5-10; 3. Noah Leary, Y, 5-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Talon Blanton, P, 11-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Noah Leary, Y, 18-6; 2. Andrew Worley, Sut, 17-8 1/2; 3. Gavyn Woody, E, 17-7. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Noah Leary, Y, 39-10 1/2; 2. Jayden Churchwell, Y, 36-2; 3. Cade Olds, O, 35-7.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 219, Sutherlin 142, Yoncalla 25, Powers 18, Elkton 10.
100 — 1. Brooklyn Radford, Sut, 13.68; 2. Addison Chouinard, O, 14.10; 3. Dixie Marchi, O, 14.22. 200 — 1. Mahalah Adkins, Sut, 29.97; 2. Brooklyn Radford, Sut, 30.34; 3. Annabelle Davis, Sut, 30.69. 400 — 1. Callie Sarnoski, O, 1:12.81; 2. Addison Chouinard, O, 1:13.91; 3. Josselyn Montoya, O, 1:15.68. 800 — 1. Rylee Williamson, O, 2:23.66; 2. Rosa Gallo-Camacho, O, 3:03.29. 1,500 — 1. Rosa Gallo-Camacho, O, 6:28.65; 2. Kaydee Blanchfill, Y, 6:30.31; 3. Ruby Vian, Sut, 6:39.91. 3,000 — 1. Callie Sarnoski, O, 13:03.14. 100 HURDLES — 1. Veronica Sigl, O, 17.43; 2. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 17.91; 3. Zoe Vickers, O, 19.81. 300 HURDLES — 1. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 52.60; 2. Veronica Sigl, O, 54.28; 3. Zoe Vickers, O, 59.16. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Yoncalla (Delila Peralta, Emma Niemeier, Kylie Ward, Kaydee Blanchfill), 1:00.72. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Oakland (Veronica Sigl, Rylee Williamson, Christina Sigl, Addison Chouinard), 5:02.57. SHOT PUT — 1. Kalyn Busciglio, O, 29-9; 2. Annabelle Aker, O, 26-9; 3. Lauren Stallard, P, 25-6. DISCUS — 1. Tia Picknell, O, 104-10 3/4; 2. Annabelle Aker, O, 83-11 3/4; 3. Maya Mason, O, 73-6 1/4. JAVELIN — 1. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 84-1; 2. Kalyn Busciglio, O, 83-0; 3. Angelique Wilkins, E, 75-4. HIGH JUMP — 1. Tia Picknell, O, 4-8; 2. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 4-2; 3. Kendyl-Rae Bartz, O, 4-0. POLE VAULT — 1. Lauren Stallard, P, 8-0; 2. Ahlyivia Carlile, O, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 14-7; 2. Kendra Parsons, Sut, 14-5 1/2; 3. Emma Niemeier, Y, 13-1 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 30-9; 2. Kendyl-Rae Bartz, O, 26-11; 3. Leona Goodin, Sut, 26-5.
