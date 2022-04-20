WALDPORT — Callie Sarnoski, Audrey VanHouten, Veronica Sigl and Annabelle Aker all won two individual events as the Oakland girls track and field team dominated a three-way Class 2A meet on Tuesday at Waldport High School.
James Baimbridge was a double winner with firsts in the 800 meters (2:22.85) and 1,500 (5:00.25) and the Oakland boys won their meet.
Sarnoski took first in the 800 (2:42.22) and 1,500 (5:38.84), VanHouten won the 400 (1:10.56) and 3,000 (17:14.29), Sigl was first in the 100 hurdles (17.65) and 300 hurdles (54.38), and Aker won the discus (75-8) and javelin (87-3).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 191, Waldport 180, Central Linn 170.
Winners
100 — Zane Lindsey, CL, 12.28. 200 — Zane Lindsey, CL, 24.90. 400 — Bren Schneiter, CL, 56.63. 800 — James Baimbridge, O, 2:22.85. 1,500 — James Baimbridge, O, 5:00.25. 3,000 — Matthew Harting, O, 13:04.56. 110 HURDLES — Zak Holsey, W, 18.13. 300 HURDLES — Coen Schneiter, Cl, 51.76. 4x100 RELAY — Waldport (Zak Holsey, John Miller, Ryan Pettyjohn, Levi Fruechte), 46.66. 4x400 RELAY — Oakland (Tiger Peterman, Dallas Fishbaugher, Kevin Reece, James Baimbridge), 4:07.62. SHOT PUT — Marcus Carlson, O, 41-1. DISCUS — JC Erickson, CL, 88-2. JAVELIN — Cade Olds, O, 140-4. HIGH JUMP — Bren Schneiter, Cl, 5-8. POLE VAULT — Levi Fruechte, W, 10-0. LONG JUMP — Zak Holsey, W, 21-1. TRIPLE JUMP — Bren Schneiter, CL, 40-1.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 257, Central Linn 180, Waldport 35.
Winners
100 — Katie Almasie, CL, 14.86. 200 — Katie Almasie, CL, 30.76. 400 — Audrey VanHouten, O, 1:10.56. 800 — Callie Sarnoski, O, 2:42.22. 1,500 — Callie Sarnoski, O, 5:38.84. 3,000 — Audrey VanHouten, O, 17:14.29. 100 HURDLES — Veronica Sigl, O, 17.65. 300 HURDLES — Veronica Sigl, O, 54.38. 4x100 RELAY — Central Linn (Anna McDougal, Maddy Howard, Ryleigh Nofziger, Katie Almasie), 58.58. 4x400 RELAY — Central Linn (Katie Almasie, Katja Griffith, Ryleigh Nofziger, Gemma Rowland), 4:58.14. SHOT PUT — Gemma Rowland, CL, 30-2 1/2. DISCUS — Annabelle Aker, O, 75-8. JAVELIN — Annabelle Aker, O, 87-3. HIGH JUMP — Mia Dooley, W, 4-0. POLE VAULT — Ahlyivia Carlile, O, 7-6. LONG JUMP — Bridget Brooksby, O, 13-1 1/4. TRIPLE JUMP — Hadley McSharry, W, 25-5.
