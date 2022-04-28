The Oakland High School track and field teams performed well in cool spring conditions on Tuesday, winning Class 2A Special District 3 league meets at Eddy Field in Oakland.
Toledo, Lowell and 1A Camas Valley joined the Oakers for the competition.
The Oakland girls won 12 of 17 events, while the Oakland boys finished first in eight events.
"I'm really happy with them," said Oakland coach Kelly Simonson, who had a turnout of around 40 athletes. "The seniors came back strong, and we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores coming along. I'm happy with how they're progressing."
Oakland sophomore James Baimbridge won three events, taking first in the 400 meters (57.42 seconds), 3,000 (10:12.71) and pole vault (9-6).
Senior Marcus Carlson set a big personal record in the shot put (44-7 1/2) and also won the javelin (144-4). Senior Kevin Reece won the 110 hurdles (19.42) and 300 hurdles (53.44).
The Oakers' 4x400 relay team of Reece, Cohen Hooper, Carlson and James Baumgartner) finished first (4:27.09).
Sophomore James Standley of Camas Valley won the long jump (18-9, PR). The Hornets' 4x100 relay quartet of Jacob O'Connor, Standley, River Wolfe and Riley Wolfe pulled out a win (49.11).
On the girls' side, Oakland freshmen Callie Sarnoski and Bridget Brooksby and juniors Veronica Sigl and Tia Picknell each won a pair of individual events.
Sarnoski took first in the 800 (2:38.97, PR) and 1,500 (5:24.19, PR), Brooksby won the 200 (29.55, PR) and long jump (13-10), Sigl finished first in the 100 hurdles (17.83) and triple jump (31-8 3/4), and Picknell was first in the shot put (33-0) and discus (90-6 1/2, PR).
Other winners for the Oakers included freshman Elizabeth Andrews in the 3,000 (13:50.72, PR), senior Jolyn Vogel-Hunt in the pole vault (8-6), the 4x100 relay team of Brooksby, Rylee Wiliamson, Christina Sigl and Veronica Sigl (56.65) and the 4x400 relay of Emma-Kate Crouse, Zoe Vickers, Andrews and Sarnoski (5:18.12).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 112, Toledo 66, Camas Valley 29, Lowell 25.
100 — 1. Rowan Files, L, 11.65; 2 Rickey Plummer, T, 11.92; 3. Zachary Tucker, T, 12.21.
200 — 1. Rowan Files, L, 24.52; 2. James Standley, CV, 25.57; 3. Reece Smith, T, 26.61.
400 — 1. James Baimbridge, O, 57.42; 2. Cohen Hooper, O, 1:10.38; 3. Stanford Cunningham, O, 1:11.57.
800 — 1. Gunner Rothenberger, T, 2:22.26; 2. Matthew Harting, O, 2:26.30; 3. Preston Neet, L, 2:42.68.
1,500 — 1. Preston Neet, L, 5:07.55; 2. Elias Templeton, T, 5:19.37; 3. Matthew Harting, O, 5:25.31.
3,000 — 1. James Baimbridge, O, 10:12.71; 2. Stanford Cunningham, O, 13:30.12; 3. Cohen Hooper, O, 13:43.84.
110 HURDLES — 1. Kevin Reece, O, 19.42; 2. Ethian Webb, O, 20.86.
300 HURDLES — 1. Kevin Reece, O, 53.44; 2. Ethian Webb, O, 58.92.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Camas Valley (Jacob O'Connor, James Standley, River Wolfe, Riley Wolfe), 49.11; 2. Oakland (Joseph Fusco, Gabe Williamson, Cade Olds, Marcus Carlson), 49.15.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Oakland (Kevin Reece, Cohen Hooper, Marcus Carlson, James Baumgartner), 4:27.09.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Gunner Rothenberger, T, 5-4 (jump-off); 2. River Wolfe, CV, 5-0; 3. Joseph Fusco, O, 5-0.
POLE VAULT — 1. James Baimbridge, O, 9-6; 2. Ethian Webb, O, 8-0; 3. Eliasa Templeton, T, 7-0.
LONG JUMP — 1. James Standley, CV, 18-9; 2. Rickey Plummer, T, 17-9; 3. Gabe Williamson, O, 17-7.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Rickey Plummer, T, 38-2; 2. Joseph Fusco, O, 33-8;; 3. Zachary Tucker, T, 28-1.
SHOT PUT — 1. Marcus Carlson, O, 44-7 1/2; 2. Cooper Rothenberger, T, 33-1 1/2; 3. Boaz Simonds, T, 31-11.
DISCUS — 1. Cooper Rothenberger, T, 106-0; 2. Bryan Garrett, T, 85-4; 3. Jace Twite-Langdon, O, 83-2.
JAVELIN — 1. Marcus Carlson, O, 144-4; 2. Rowan Files, L, 128-2; 3. Dallas Fishbaugher, O, 118-7.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 141, Toledo 53, Lowell 25.
100 — 1. Dixie Marchi, L, 14.35; 2. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, O, 14.71; 3. Tayla Stevenson, T, 15.03.
200 — 1. Bridget Brooksby, O, 29.55; 2. Tayla Stevenson, T, 31.14; 3. Avery Tyler, T, 31.35.
400 — 1. Klaira Flatt, T, 1:06.96; 2. Emma-Kate Crouse, O, 1:12.54; 3. Isabella Peterson, L, 1:12.90.
800 — 1. Callie Sarnoski, O, 2:38.97; 2. Maya Mason, O, 3:04.40.
1,500 — 1. Callie Sarnoski, O, 5:24.19; 2. Elizabeth Stewart, L, 6:33.11; 3. Audrey VanHouten, O, 7:26.66.
3,000 — 1. Elizabeth Andrews, O, 13:50.72.
100 HURDLES — 1. Veronica Sigl, O, 17.83; 2. Christina Sigl, O, 20.17; 3. Isabella Peterson, L, 20.57.
300 HURDLES — 1. Klaira Flatt, T, 51.67; 2. Veronica Sigl, O, 53.15; 3. Christina Sigl, O, 59.54.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Oakland (Bridget Brooksby, Rylee Williamson, Christina Sigl, Veronica Sigl), 56.65; 2. Lowell, 1:00.15.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Oakland (Emma-Kate Crouse, Zoe Vickers, Elizabeth Andrews, Callie Sarnoski), 5:18.12.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Kyilee Holman, T, 3-10; 2. Zoe Vickers, O, 3-10.
POLE VAULT — 1. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, O, 8-6; 2. Ahlyivia Carlile, O, 7-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Bridget Brooksby, O, 13-10; 2. Klaira Flatt, T, 13-8 1/2; 3. Emma-Kate Crouse, O, 12-4.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Veronica Sigl, O, 31-8 3/4; 2. Klaira Flatt, T, 28-5 1/2.
SHOT PUT — 1. Tia Picknell, O, 33-0; 2. Kenadee Hermansen, L, 25-9; 3. Annabelle Aker, O, 24-3.
DISCUS — 1. Tia Picknell, O, 90-6 1/2; 2. Annabelle Aker, O, 84-0; 3. Maya Mason, O, 74-0.
JAVELIN — 1. Avery Tyler, T, 85-6; 2. Kyla Baxter, O, 81-4; 3. Annabelle Aker, O, 72-11.
