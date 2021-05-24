UNION — Oakland senior Johanna Simonson won the girls pole vault title, clearing 10-0 in the Class 2A state track and field championships on Saturday at Union High School.
Simonson's performance highlighted efforts by Douglas County athletes in the girls and boys meets.
Oakland senior Easton West turned in three top three finishes, placing second in the 400 (52.43 seconds) and taking third in the 100 (11.25) and 200 (23.22). Oakers senior Brayden Tackett was third in the discus (115-8).
For Glide, junior Kylie Anderson finished second in the girls shot put (33-11 1/4) and eighth in the javelin (104-3). Junior Clay Mornarich was fifth in the long jump (18-7).
The Oakland boys finished ninth in the team standings with 26 points, while the Oakland girls tied for ninth (25).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — East Linn Christian 67, Grant Union 53, Enterprise 49, Lost River 36, Regis 34.5, Bandon 34.5, Stanfield/Echo 30, Heppner 28, Oakland 26, Central Linn 25, Glide (20th) 12.5, Reedsport (tie 23rd) 8.
Winners, Douglas County Finishers
100 — 1. Dylan Lynn, Monroe, 11.15; 3. Easton West, Oakland, 11.25. 200 — 1. Anthony Popa, Delphian, 22.57; 3. Easton West, Oakland, 23.22. 400 — 1. Victor Alonzo, Lost River, 51.52; 2. Easton West, Oakland, 52.43. 800 — 1. Luke Lehman, Portland Christian, 2:05.41. 1,500 — 1. Zac Knapp, Enterprise, 4:10.88. 3,000 — 1. Zac Knapp, Enterprise, 9:19.91; 13. Dylan Davis, Glide, 10:44.83; 15. James Baimbridge, Oakland, 11:09.90. 110 HURDLES — 1. Jordan Hall, Grant Union, 16.40; 8. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 18.76; 14. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oakland, 20.40. 300 HURDLES — 1. Miguel Pimienta, Nestucca, 44.35; 5. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 46.10; 15. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oakland, 55.20. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Grant Union (Quaid Brandon, Justin Hodge, CJ Glimpse, Luke Jackson), 46.13. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Lost River (Hector Pena, Hayden Duren, Isaac Hernandez, Victor Alonzo), 3:37.42; 9. Glide (Coby Pope, Clay Mornarich, Nathan Masiel, Caleb Thomas), 3:49.92. SHOT PUT — 1. Grant Davidson, East Linn Christian, 44-6 3/4; 9. Morgan Vincent, Glide, 38-11 1/4. DISCUS — 1. Grant Davidson, ELC, 120-0; 3. Brayden Tackett, Oakland, 115-8; 13. Ross Graves, Oakland, 102-0; 14. Morgan Vincent, Glide, 100-10. JAVELIN — 1. Jaysson Swirtz, Nestucca, 160-1. HIGH JUMP — 1. Ben Behrens, Colton, 5-10; 6. Clay Mornarich, Glide, 5-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Hunter Angove, Bandon, 13-7; 7. Zac Roelle, Reedsport, 10-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Zal Holsey, Waldport, 20-7 3/4; 5. Clay Mornarich, Glide, 18-7. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Trevor Angove, Bandon, 43-5 1/2; 7. Clay Mornarich, Glide, 38-2; 10. Mason Smith, Glide, 36-7 3/4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Regis 60, Faith Bible Christian 47, Gervais 43, Lakeview 41, Bandon 36, Kennedy 33, Neah-Kah-Nie 32, Delphian 32, Salem Academy 25, Oakland 25, Glide (23rd) 10, Reedsport (tie 34th) 2.
Winners, Douglas County Finishers
100 — 1. Emma Miller, Neah-Kah-Nie, 12.76. 200 — 1. Katie Hanson, Gervais, 26.31; 15. Johanna Simonson, Oakland, 30.16. 400 — 1. Katie Hanson, Gervais, 58.40. 800 — 1. Holly Hutton, Bandon, 2:26.87; 13. Natalie Hammand, Reedsport, 2:49.53. 1,500 — 1. Makena Houston, Columbia Christian, 4:52.24; 16. Pauline Ngigi, Glide, 5:57.27. 3,000 — 1. Makena Houston, CC, 10:34.25; 13. Pauline Ngigi, Glide, 13:12.80; 16. Natalie Hammand, Reedsport, 13:38.31. 100 HURDLES — 1. Sammy Conley, Lakeview, 16.77; 5. Veronica Sigl, Oakland, 17.68; 7. Sarah Sigl, Oakland, 17.80; 8. Amberlee Jones, Glide, 18.00. 300 HURDLES — 1. Kieryn Ruda, Lost River, 49.80; 6. Veronica Sigl, Oakland, 52.83; 9. Sarah Sigl, Oakland, 53.54. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Delphian (Sanjana Gariapati, Natalia Goodman, Taeyah Saechao, Portia Binford), 52.74; 11. Glide (Amberlee Jones, Kylie Anderson, Mea Olsen, Macy Mornarich), 56.68. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Bandon (Holly Hutton, Aunika Miller, Olivia Thompson, Analise Miller), 4:28.05. SHOT PUT — 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 40-3 1/2; 2. Kylie Anderson, Glide, 33-11 1/4. DISCUS — 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 117-4; 7. Samantha Klier, Reedsport, 90-2; 9. Kylie Anderson, Glide, 85-10. JAVELIN — 1. Izzy Steerman, Faith Bible Christian, 141-2; 8. Kylie Anderson, Glide, 104-3; 11. Kylie Rubrecht, Glide, 96-11. HIGH JUMP — 1. Whitley Stepp, Regis, 4-11. POLE VAULT — 1. Johanna Simonson, Oakland, 10-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Katie Hanson, Gervais, 15-11 1/2; 14. Mea Olsen, Glide, 12-11 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Emma Beyer, Kennedy, 33-3; 15. Veronica Sigl, Oakland, 26-11 3/4.
