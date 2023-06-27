The Roseburg girls 4x100-meter relay team poses in the Athlete village at the Nike Outdoor Nationals track and field meet at Hayward Field in Eugene. The team was comprised of Kasemsri Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio and Faith Gaines.
EUGENE — For most of the Roseburg High School track and field contingent, it was a rare opportunity to compete at the finest facility in the United States — Hayward Field.
Roseburg had seven boys and four girls take part in the Nike Outdoor Nationals meet, which was held June 15-18 on the University of Oregon campus. The meet attracted the top prep athletes from across the country.
Roseburg was represented by Grant Gober, Timothy Johnson, Izak Hutchins, McLane Stedman, Peyton Fisher, Carter Stedman, Brody Robinson, Kasemsri Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio and Faith Gaines.
Athletes had to meet qualifying marks to get into the meet.
"We trained for three weeks after the (spring high school) season ended," RHS coach Gwen Bartlett said. "It was a great experience for these athletes to run at the iconic Hayward Field venue and compete with athletes from all over the country. It was one of the largest meets any of our athletes have competed in, and it opened their eyes to what it's like to compete at such an elite level."
Gober, a recent RHS graduate, finished eighth in the Emerging Elite long jump with a personal record effort of 21 feet, 7 1/2 inches. He was 15th in the high jump (5-11 1/4).
Johnson, who qualified for the Class 6A state meet at Hayward in the 1,500 and 3,000 meters during the spring, finished 26th in the Championship two-mile in 9:28.08.
Izak Hutchins finished 28th in the Emerging Elite javelin (131-9 1/2). McLane Stedman ran in the Freshman 100 prelims (12.01) and didn't advance to the final.
The Emerging Elite boys 4x400 relay team of Fisher, McLane Stedman, Carter Stedman and Brody Robinson finished eighth (3:32.37, season best). The Emerging Elite girls 4x100 relay quartet of Miele, Scalf, Familio and Gaines placed eighth in the final (51.53) after advancing through the prelims (50.95).
Among the Oregon athletes who shined in the meet were sprinters Mia Brahe-Pedersen of Lake Oswego and Sophia Beckmon of Oregon City.
Brahe-Pedersen won the Championship girls 100 meters (11.11) and 200 (22.43), while Beckmon finished second in the 100 (11.35) and 200 (22.99) and took first in the long jump (21-7).
Pedersen is the all-time state record-holder in the 100 (11.00) and 200 (22.43), and Beckmon is the leader in the long jump (22-4).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
