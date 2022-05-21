The Roseburg boys 4x100-meter relay team came up a little short in its quest to run down a state championship on Saturday afternoon.
The Indians' quartet of seniors Jackson Bartlett, Colton Marsters, Keanu Christner and Landyn Dupper once again broke their school record, but finished second behind Central Catholic as the Class 6A track and field meet concluded at Hayward Field in Eugene.
The Indians were timed in 42.46 seconds, bettering their record of 42.49 set last week in the Southwest Conference district meet at South Eugene High School.
The Central Catholic team of Tim Mitchell, Edrees Jackson, Stryder Todd-Fields and Xavier Simpson clocked 42.21 to take the title.
"That's the fourth time (our boys) have broken the school record," Roseburg head coach Gwen Bartlett said. "That race was anyone's today because they were all so close in their times coming in and handoffs are uncertain. We could've shaved a bit more off our time with cleaner handoffs, but they did well with getting the baton around."
Dupper finished third in the 100 final, clocking 10.77 seconds. South Medford's Andrew Walker avenged a loss to Dupper in the SWC meet and won the race in 10.61, and Central Catholic's Simpson was second in 10.75.
"Landyn ran really well today and 10.77 is his second fastest time this season (behind his school record 10.67)," Gwen Bartlett said. "Walker was tough competition. Landyn's start was quick and he was out and in contention for the first part of the race. He's a lot of fun to watch."
Marsters placed fifth in the high jump, clearing a personal record 6-2. Collin Moore of Summit won the event (6-6).
"Colton had a great two days (he finished fourth in the long jump Friday) and was able to enjoy the podium three times," coach Bartlett said. "He had early events on both days and definitely competed well. He cleared 6-4 easily (in the high jump) with height and landed on the mat before the bar fell off. We thought he had it."
Roseburg senior Eliza Eckman finished 13th (4:47.58) among a talented 1,500 field. Chloe Forester of Jesuit set a new meet record (4:24.39).
"Eliza came into the 1,500 (seeded) 15th out of 16 and finished 13th," Gwen Bartlett said. "She did such a great job with a tough double (in the 3,000 and 1,500)."
The Roseburg boys finished 12th in the team standings with 22.5 points. Central Catholic won the team championship (55), followed by Tigard (40), Tualatin (35) and Canby (34).
Lake Oswego won the girls team crown (77), followed by Oregon City (62), Jesuit (50) and South Eugene (43).
Saturday's finals weren't available at press time. They'll be posted online and will run in Tuesday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.