EUGENE — Landyn Dupper’s last district track and field meet for Roseburg was a success.
The senior sprinter won the 100 meters and anchored the boys 4x100 relay team to another school record during the final day of the Southwest Conference Championships on Saturday at South Eugene High School.
Senior Colton Marsters captured his second individual SWC title, winning the high jump (6-0) as the Roseburg boys finished fourth in the their meet with 114 points. The Indians were only 14 points behind first-place South Medford.
Senior Eliza Eckman finished second in the 1,500 meters (4:55.13) for the Roseburg girls, who were fifth in their meet with 64 points. Grants Pass rolled to the team crown, compiling 200 points.
Dupper successfully defended his district crown in the 100, clocking a personal best 10.67 seconds. He outdueled South Medford’s Andrew Walker (10.70) and North Medford’s Nathan Rider (10.84).
The RHS 4x100 quartet of Jackson Bartlett, Marsters, Keanu Christner and Dupper broke their own school record of 42.82 set earlier this season, clocking 42.49.
Christner, a senior, earned a state berth in the 400, finishing second (51.71, PR), and senior Charles Anderson extended his season with a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles (41.84).
Freshman Sylvia Eckman finished third in the girls 1,500 (5:01.03, PR). Junior Charis Childers was fourth in the 800 (2:28.11, PR) and junior Corinne Childers took fifth in the 400 (1:02.97, PR).
The girls 4x100 relay team of KK Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio and Faith Gaines took third (51.07), and the 4x400 quartet of Gaines, Charis Childers, Corinne Childers and Eliza Eckman was third (4:11.94).
The top two placers in each event, plus those meeting the state qualifying standards, advance to the 6A state meet next weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene. Some athletes can also advance through wild-card selections.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — South Medford 128, Grants Pass 125, Sheldon 117, Roseburg 114, North Medford 88, South Eugene 85.
Saturday’s Finals
Top 3, Roseburg
Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 10.67; 2. Andrew Walker, SM, 10.70; 3. Nathan Rider, NM, 10.84; 7. Grant Gober, R, 11.48.
200 — 1. Andrew Walker, SM, 21.74; 2. Nathan Rider, NM, 21.94; 3. Benjamin Krebs, SM, 22.95.
400 — 1. Nathan Rider, NM, 49.74; 2. Keanu Christner, R, 51.71; 3. Jazz Hernandez, SM, 52.43.
800 — 1. Ferran Verges, SE, 2:02.11; 2. Connor Singer, SM, 2:02.26; 3. Trey Driskell, NM, 2:02.71; 5. Carter Stedman, R, 2:03.88.
1,500 — 1. Michael Maiorano, SM, 3:53.66; 2. Ben Collins, Sh, 3:57.12; 3. Jackson Seubert, SE, 4:01.04; 5. Preston Smith, R, 4:11.78.
110 HURDLES — 1. Jayden Jessee, GP, 15.22; 2. Asher Johnson, SM, 15.70; 3. Adam Jenson, GP, 15.81; 5. Charles Anderson, R, 16.31; 6. Ephraim Webber, R, 16.54.
300 HURDLES — 1. Boden Hanley, SE, 41.66; 2. Charles Anderson, R, 41.84; 3. Ephraim Webber, R, 41.98.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Jackson Bartlett, Colton Marsters, Keanu Christner, Landyn Dupper), 42.49; 2. Sheldon, 42.99; 3. South Medford, 43.31.
4x400 RELAY — 1. South Medford (Jazz Hernandez, Tanner Tuggle, Tigus Bloodsaw, Andrew Walker), 3:27.29; 2. North Medford, 3:27.58; 3. Roseburg (Keanu Christner, Ephraim Webber, Charles Anderson, Landyn Dupper), 3:30.00.
DISCUS — 1. David Fuiava, NM, 143-1; 2. Terrell Kim, NM, 134-11; 3. Owen Townes, GP, 133-8; 7. Isaac Heard, R, 115-6.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Colton Marsters, R, 6-0; 2. Jayden Jessee, GP, 5-10; 3. Sam Poole, Sh, 5-10; 4. Grant Gober, R, 5-6.
POLE VAULT — 1. Francis Anderson-Blankenship, SE, 13-6; 2. Hayden Powell, SM, 12-6; 3. Carson Morrison, GP, 12-6.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Alex Guymon, GP, 41-5 1/4; 2. Owen Phillips, Sh, 41-2 1/2; 3. Jayden Jessee, GP, 41-2; 7. Hayden Horton, R, 39-7 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 200, South Eugene 138, Sheldon 113, North Medford 84, Roseburg 64, South Medford 33.
Saturday’s Finals
Top 3, Roseburg
Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Gabrielle Harms, Sh, 12.79; 2. Brooke Anderson, GP, 13.11; 3. Alexis Leao, Sh, 13.19; 6. KK Miele, R, 13.29.
200 — 1. Gabrielle Harms, Sh, 26.19; 2. Brooke Anderson, GP, 26.78; 3. Alicia Lancaster, Sh, 26.87; 7. KK Miele, R, 27.83.
400 — 1. Chloe Shedrick, Sh, 57.91; 2. Sydney Mills, SE, 59.92; 3. Callie Brandes, GP, 1:00.79; 5. Corinne Childers, R, 1:02.97; 7. Trinity Minyard, R, 1:051.9.
800 — 1. Ansley Johnston, SE, 2:21.74; 2. Eleanor Nichol, NM, 2:24.77; 4. Charis Childers, R, 2:28.11; 6. Julissa Landeros, R, 2:42.11.
1,500 — 1. Hannah Seubert, SE, 4:49.87; 2. Eliza Eckman, R, 4:55.13; 3. Sylvia Eckman, R, 5:01.03.
100 HURDLES — 1. Catherine Touchette, SE, 15.02; 2. Olivia Allen, SE, 15.13; 3. Sophie Mock, GP, 16.09; 7. Hannah Heuberger, R, 17.46.
300 HURDLES — 1. Olivia Allen, SE, 44.40; 2. Catherine Touchette, SE, 44.65; 3. Sarah Money, SE; 46.26.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Sheldon (Alexis Leao, Gabriella Harms, Sabrina Giulietti, Chloe Shedrick), 49.76; 2. Grants Pass, 49.97; 3. Roseburg (KK Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio, Faith Gaines), 51.07.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Sheldon (Alexis Leao, Gabrielle Harms, Sabrina Giulietti, Chloe Shedrick), 4:03.40; 2. South Eugene, 4:05.28; 3. Roseburg (Faith Gaines, Charis Childers, Corinne Childers, Eliza Eckman), 4:11.94.
DISCUS — 1. Grace Osborne, GP, 115-6; 2. Addison Hull, GP, 105-5; 3. Anna Tobey, GP, 101-8.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Callie Brandes, GP, 5-0; 2. Katie Clevenger, SM, 5-0; 3. Paige Schiffer, SM, 4-8; 7. Sienna Nunemaker, R, 4-4.
POLE VAULT — 1. Allison Gordon, Sh, 8-3; 2. Ella Lybbert, GP, 7-9; 3. Sarah Beckstead, GP, and Cayden Erickson, GP, 7-3.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Audrey Yechout, NM, 34-6 1/2; 2. Ella Lybbert, GP, 34-5; 3. Paije Carpenter, NM, 33-11 1/2.
