The Roseburg High School track and field teams defeated South Medford in Southwest Conference dual meets on a cold, wet Wednesday at Finlay Field.
The RHS boys won 11 of 17 events en route to a 92-53 win, while the girls beat the Panthers 73-56.
“The meet went well as far as our kids competing,” Roseburg coach Gwen Bartlett said. “We wanted to do our best, even if it wasn’t the best weather to get tremendous marks. The kids had a good mindset and I’m happy about that.”
Senior Charles Anderson won two individual events for the Roseburg boys, finishing first in the 110-meter hurdles (17.07 seconds) and 300 hurdles (42.11).
Senior Colton Marsters won the 100 (11.86) and long jump (19-3) and shared the high jump victory (5-6) with teammates Grant Gober and Ephraim Webber.
Other winners for the Tribe included Landyn Dupper in the 200 (22.58), Keanu Christner in the 400 (52.39), Tiger Black in the shot put (42-2) and Haydon Snyder in the discus (106-1).
The 4x100 relay team of Jackson Bartlett, Marsters, Christner and Dupper was victorious (43.55), as was the 4x400 relay of Brody Robinson, Carter Stedman, Anderson and Webber (3:42.78).
The RHS girls got individual wins from Eliza Eckman in the 400 (1:04.33), Sylvia Eckman in the 800 (2:36.94), Corinne Childers in the 1,500 (5:23.00), Vikki Vanderwerff in the 3,000 (12:35.73), Hannah Heuberger in the 100 hurdles (17.59) and Charis Childers in the long jump (13-10).
Both relays finished first. The 4x100 relay was comprised of KK Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio and Chenoa Alexander (53.37), and Trinity Minyard, Charis Childers, Corinne Childers and Eliza Eckman ran on the 4x400 (4:25.58).
Roseburg will be involved in two invitational meets Friday. The sophomores and freshmen will compete in the Bob Newland Classic at South Medford High School and the older athletes will head to Newberg for the Chehalem Classic.
BOYS
Roseburg 92, South Medford 53
100 — 1. Colton Marsters, R, 11.86; 2. Jackson Bartlett, R, 11.92; 3. Nicholas Parrish, R, 12.03.
200 — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 22.58; 2. Benjamin Krebs, SM, 23.36; 3. Titus Bloodsaw, SM, 24.56.
400 — 1. Keanu Christner, R, 52.39; 2. Titus Bloodsaw, SM, 53.45; 3. Asher Johnson, SM, 54.88.
800 — 1. Michael Maiorano, SM, 2:06.23; 2. DJ Scott, SM, 2:07.30; 3. Peyton Fisher, R, 2:09.34.
1,500 — 1. Michael Maiorano, SM, 4:17.00; 2. Preston Smith, R, 4:19.00; 3. Timothy Johnson, R, 4:27.00.
3,000 — 1. Conner Singer, SM, 8:58.81; 2. Adam Cannon, SM, 8:59.36; 3. DJ Scott, SM, 9:10.14.
110 HURDLES — 1. Charles Anderson, R, 17.07; 2. Asher Johnson, SM, 17.50; 3. Andrew Opperman, SM, 18.46.
300 HURDLES — 1. Charles Anderson, R, 42.11; 2. Ephraim Webber, R, 44.29; 3. Gabe Simmons, R, 47.26.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Jackson Bartlett, Colton Marsters, Keanu Christner, Landyn Dupper), 43.55; 2. South Medford, 44.00.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Brody Robinson, Carter Stedman, Charles Anderson, Ephraim Webber), 3:42.78.
SHOT PUT — 1. Tiger Black, R, 42-2; 2. Joshua Godfrey, R, 40-0; 3. Li Moala, SM, 36-1 1/2.
DISCUS — 1. Haydon Snyder, R, 106-1; 2. Tiger Black, R, 103-9; 3. Liam Hurley, SM, 93-2.
JAVELIN — 1. Liam Hurley, SM, 155-4; 2. Emmett Kalar, R, 153-1; 3. Isaac Heard, R, 150-8.
HIGH JUMP — 1. (tie) Grant Gober, R, Ephraim Webber, R, Colton Marsters, R, 5-6.
POLE VAULT — 1. Hayden Powell, SM, 9-6; 2. Clayton Stuart, R, 9-0; 3. Devon Scott, SM, 9-0.
LONG JUMP — 1. Colton Marsters, R, 19-3; 2. Peyton Seal, R, 17-5; 3. Brodie Leslie, SM. 16-10.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Brodie Leslie, SM, 37-6; 2. Hayden Norton, R, 37-1; 3. Ben Pike, R, 36-7.
GIRLS
Roseburg 73, South Medford 56
100 — 1. Katie Clevenger, SM, 13.30; 2. KK Miele, R, 13.34; 3. Faith Gaines, R, 13.93.
200 — 1. Katie Clevenger, SM, 27.00; 2. Faith Gaines, R, 28.37; 3. Hadley West, SM, 28.87.
400 — 1. Eliza Eckman, R, 1:04.33; 2. Trinity Minyard, R, 1:06.04; 3. Savanna Hale, R, 1:10.28.
800 — 1. Sylvia Eckman, R, 2:36.94; 2. Charis Childers, R, 2:37.78; 3. Julissa Landeros, R, 2:40.61.
1,500 — 1. Corinne Childers, R, 5:23.00.
3,000 — 1. Vikki Vanderwerff, R, 12:35.73; 2. Jasmine Lopez, SM, 12:58.23.
100 HURDLES — 1. Hannah Heuberger, R, 17.59; 2. Holly Brewster, R, 17.70; 3. Olivia Smith, SM, 18.37.
300 HURDLES — 1. Olivia Smith, SM, 55.27; 2. Hannah Heuberger, R, 1:00.30.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (KK Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio, Chenoa Alexander), 53.37.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Trinity Minyard, Charis Childers, Corinne Childers, Eliza Eckman), 4:25.58; 2. Roseburg (Julissa Landeros, Maelin Holborow, Sylvia Eckman, Jazlynn Landeros), 4:46.88.
SHOT PUT — 1. Bridget Grady, SM, 25-9; 2. Kirra Farrer, R, 24-1/2; 3. Jaselyn Kiene, SM, 23-8 1/2.
DISCUS — 1. Eve Lynx, SM, 83-9; 2. Jaselyn Kiene, SM, 79-8; 3. Bridget Grady, SM, 69-11.
JAVELIN — 1. Macy McCoy, SM, 88-10; 2. Amara Collins, SM, 87-10; 3. Kaela Klopfenstein, R, 81-7.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Naomi Johnson, SM, 4-10; 2. Michelle Rivera, R, 4-4; 3. Taryn Coffman, R, 4-0.
POLE VAULT — 1. Kendall Tecmire, SM, 6-0; 2. Amelia Hall, SM, 5-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Charis Childers, R, 13-10; 2. Holly Brewster, R, 13-9 1/2; 3. Savanna Hale, R, 13-1 3/4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.