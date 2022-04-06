It was a successful start to the Southwest Conference dual track and field season for the Roseburg High School boys on Wednesday.
Senior Landyn Dupper won the long jump and 200 meters and the Indians finished first in 10 of 17 events in an 83-62 victory over defending district champion Grants Pass at Russ Werner Field in Grants Pass.
Grants Pass was dominant on the girls' side, winning 16 of 17 events en route to handing Roseburg a 125-19 loss.
Dupper posted a personal record of 21-0 in the long jump and won the 200 in 22.26 seconds. The Indians swept the 200, with Keanu Christner finishing second and Jackson Bartlett third.
Roseburg's other sweep came in the javelin.
Other winners for the Tribe included Christner in the 400 (52.90), Preston Smith in the 800 (2:06.47), Carter Stedman in the 1,500 (4:27.07), Levi Campbell in the 3,000 (10:20.91), Ephraim Webber in the 300 hurdles (42.68), Isaac Heard in the javelin (162-1), Colton Marsters in the high jump (6-0) and the 4x400 relay team of Logan Michael, Stedman, Charles Anderson and Webber (3:41.25).
"It's great we beat Grants Pass. They're traditionally a strong track and field team," Roseburg coach Gwen Bartlett said. "I'm thrilled and ecstatic, but not surprised. We didn't have all of our top boys compete today, so that's indicative of the talent we have."
The lone winner for the Roseburg girls was senior Eliza Eckman, who took first in the 800 (2:29.31).
The Cavers swept the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, pole vault, long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus.
"The Grants Pass girls are very talented," coach Bartlett said, adding a few of the Indians' top performers were held out of the meet. "Our team is young. We've got some rebuilding to do."
Roseburg is scheduled to host the 45th annual Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational on Saturday at Finlay Field. The meet hasn't been held the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gwen Bartlett said 28 teams are expected to take part. Some field events begin at noon and running finals get under way at 2 p.m.
BOYS
Roseburg 83, Grants Pass 62
100 — 1. JT Davis, GP, 11.56; 2. Colton Marsters, R, 11.69; 3. Jackson Bartlett, R, 11.73.
200 — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 22.26; 2. Keanu Christner, R, 23.67; 3. Jackson Bartlett, R, 24.09.
400 — 1. Keanu Christner, R, 52.90; 2. Quaid Petronella, GP, 53.06; 3. Zachery Dobson-Donaldson, GP, 53.92.
800 — 1. Preston Smith, R, 2:06.47; 2. Nathan Oliva, GP, 2:11.70; 3. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 2:16.80.
1,500 — 1. Carter Stedman, R, 4:27.07; 2. Timothy Johnson, R, 4:27.67; 3. Matthew Rieman, GP, 4:34.99.
3,000 — 1. Levi Campbell, R, 10:20.91; 2. Peyton Fisher, R, 10:33.76; 3. Andrew Weber, GP, 11:13.16.
110 HURDLES — 1. Jayden Jessee, GP, 16.18; 2. Charles Anderson, R, 16.77; 3. Ethan Burdis, GP, 17.95.
300 HURDLES — 1. Ephraim Webber, R, 42.68; 2. Matthew Jenson, GP, 44.46; 3. Chase Comyford, GP, 45.73.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Asher Yriarte, JT Davis, Degan Cougle, Alex Guymon), 45.42; 2. Roseburg (Jackson Bartlett, Colton Marsters, Keanu Christner, Landyn Dupper), disqualified.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Logan Michael, Carter Stedman, Charles Anderson, Ephraim Webber), 3:41.25.; 2. Grants Pass, 3:45.71.
SHOT PUT — 1. Parker Jarvis, GP, 47-4; 2. Owen Townes, GP, 43-2; 3. Keegan Ingram, GP, 41-3.
DISCUS — 1. Owen Townes, GP, 135-3; 2. Isaac Heard, R, 122-1; 3. Evan Hough, R, 106-4.
JAVELIN — 1. Isaac Heard, R, 162-1; 2. Emmett Kylar, R, 155-0; 3. Evan Hough, R, 144-0.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Colton Marsters, R, 6-0; 2. Grant Rober, R, 5-8; 3. Jacob Moss, GP, 5-4.
POLE VAULT — 1. Carson Morrison, GP, 12-0; 2. Ryan Gladbach, GP, 10-6; 3. Owen Ledesma, GP, 9-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 21-0; 2. Nicholas Parish, R, 19-1; 3. Matthew Jenson, GP, 18-4 1/2.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Alex Guymon, GP, 40-6; 2. Anthony Westlake, GP, 40-2; 3. Ben Pike, R, 38-10 1/2.
GIRLS
Grants Pass 125, Roseburg 19
100 — 1. Brooke Anderson, GP, 13.02; 2. Zanai Vainuku-Johnson, GP, 13.22; 3. KK Miele, R, 13.37.
200 — 1. Brooke Anderson, GP, 27.21; 2. Callie Brandes, GP, 27.57; 3. KK Miele, R, 27.58.
400 — 1. Callie Brandes, GP, 1:02.22; 2. Mary Sturley, GP, 1:05.61; 3. Zoe Traul, R, 1:06.06.
800 — 1. Eliza Eckman, R, 2:29.31; 2. Maelin Holborow, R, 2:50.84.
1,500 — 1. Ellie Berg, GP, 5:14.65; 2. Sylvia Eckman, R, 5:22.55; 3. Charis Childers, R, 5:28.36.
3,000 — 1. Nettle Grey, GP, 11:38.35; 2. Bela Marshak, GP, 11:50.40; 3. Ellie Berg, GP, 12:18.52.
100 HURDLES — 1. Sophie Mock, GP, 17.27; 2. Madeline Durrant, GP, 17.36; 3. Lauren Robinson, GP, 17.92.
300 HURDLES — 1. Lauren Robinson, GP, 49.95; 2. Madeline Durrant, GP, 50.82; 3. Alaina Fisher, GP, 52.37.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Zanai Vainuku-Johnson, Brooke Anderson, Adison Thorson, Sophie Mock), 51.11; 2. Roeburg (KK Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio, Chenoa Alexander), 52.67.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Mia Thompson, Kenzie Kleiner, Brooke Anderson, Callie Brandes), 4:18.62; 2. Roseburg (Trinity Minyard, Charis Childers, Zoe Traul, Eliza Eckman), 4:25.84.
SHOT PUT — 1. Grace Osborne, GP, 36-3; 2. Anna Tobey, GP, 36-1; 3. Brooklyn Wakefield, GP, 28-2.
DISCUS — 1. Grace Osborne, GP, 116-7; 2. Anna Tobey, GP, 103-0; 3. Addison Hull, GP, 86-0.
JAVELIN — 1. Devan Foster, GP, 91-6; 2. Kaela Klopfenstein, R, 86-0; 3. Isabel Sandoval-Lopez, GP, 84-6.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Sophia Small, GP, 4-6; 2. Mia Maier, GP, 4-6; 3. Michelle Rivera, R, 4-2.
POLE VAULT — 1. Cayden Erickson, GP, 7-0; 2. Bailey Swanson, GP, 6-6; 3. Ella Lybbert, GP, 6-0.
LONG JUMP — 1. Sophie Mock, GP, 16-4 1/2; 2. Adison Thorson, GP, 15-1/4; 3. Asha Lambson, GP, 14-11 1/2.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Kenzie Kleiner, GP, 31-2; 2. Asha Lambson, GP, 31-0; 3. Regan Roberts, GP, 28-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.