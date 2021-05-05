MEDFORD — The Roseburg boys won 13 of 17 events and defeated South Medford 98-47 in a Southwest Conference dual track and field meet on Wednesday at Bob Newland Track.
The Panthers edged the Indians in the girls meet, 73-68.
Landyn Dupper and Charles Anderson each won two individual events for the Roseburg boys. Dupper won the 100 meters (11.01) and long jump (20-8 3/4), while Anderson took first in the 110 hurdles (15.77) and 300 hurdles (44.60).
Other winners for the Tribe included Carter Stedman in the 800 (2:10.08), Levi Campbell in the 3,000 (10:13.30), Tiger Black in the shot put (36-9), Isaac Heard in the discus (109-7), Evan Hough in the javelin (143-11), Colton Marsters in the high jump (5-10), Colin Ellis in the pole vault (12-9) and Hayden Horton in the triple jump (37-4).
The 4x100 relay team of Jackson Bartlett, Marsters, Keanu Christner and Dupper finished first (44.01).
The Roseburg girls won six events. Taking first were Eliza Eckman in the 1,500 (5:14.10), Corinne Childers in the 3,000 (12:36.75), Jaden Warmouth in the shot (30-6), Kaela Klopfenstein in the javelin (85-0), Zoe Traul in the pole vault (8-6) and Camille Dela Cruz in the triple jump (30-4).
"The kids had a great meet," Roseburg coach Gwen Bartlett said. "There were PRs across all events on both teams."
BOYS
Roseburg 98, South Medford 47
100 — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 11.01; 2. Andrew Walker, SM, 11.16; 3. Nicholas Parish, R, 11.63. 200 — 1. Andrew Walker, SM, 22.82; 2. Keanu Christner, R, 23.94; 3. Ben Krebs, SM, 24.56. 400 — 1. Kalem Gartin, SM, 55.51; 2. Peyton Fisher, R, 1:02.41; 3. Mateo Pena, SM, 1:04.30. 800 — 1. Carter Stedman, R, 2:10.08; 2. Ephraim Webber, R, 2:11.87; 3. Arik Parker, SM, 2:12.79. 1,500 — 1. Michael Maiorano, SM, 4:06.61; 2. Connor Singer, SM, 4:13.77; 3. Preston Smith, R, 4:37.41. 3,000 — 1. Levi Campbell, R, 10:13.30; 2. Timothy Johnson, R, 10:19.87; 3. Preston Smith, R, 10:31.07. 110 HURDLES — 1. Charles Anderson, R, 15.77; 2. Asher Johnson, SM, 17.75; 3. Caleb Beers, SM, 19.78. 300 HURDLES — 1. Charles Anderson, R, 44.60; 2. Gabe Simmons, R, 48.64; 3. Caleb Beers, SM, 50.26. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Jackson Bartlett, Colton Marsters, Keanu Christner, Landyn Dupper), 44.01; 2. South Medford, 44.21. 4x400 RELAY — 1. South Medford (Kalem Gartin, Tyson Palodichuk, Michael Maiorano, Connor Singer), 3:43.20; 2. Roseburg (Logan Michael, Carter Stedman, Charles Anderson, Ephraim Webber), 3:51.89. SHOT PUT — 1. Tiger Black, R, 36-9; 2. Joshua Godfrey, R, 36-6; 3. Braydon Michael, R, 33-8 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Isaac Heard, R, 109-7; 2. Braydon Michael, R, 89-7; 3. Makani Manauwai, SM, 88-2. JAVELIN — 1. Evan Hough, R, 143-11; 2. Liam Hurley, SM, 140-11; 3. Emmett Kalar, R, 139-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Colton Marsters, R, 5-10; 2. Hayden Horton, R, 5-8; 3. Jackson Bartlett, R, 5-0. POLE VAULT — 1. Colin Ellis, R, 12-9; 2. Hayden Powell, SM, 11-6; 3. Ethan Pariani, R, 11-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 20-8 3/4; 2. Garrett Henderson, SM, 19-8; 3. Colton Marsters, R, 19-5. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Hayden Horton, R, 37-4; 2. Odin Lynx, SM, 34-2; 3. Jazz Maclean, R, 29-2.
GIRLS
South Medford 73, Roseburg 68
100 — 1. Brooke Fairbanks, SM, 13.16; 2. Chenoa Alexander, R, 13.59; 3. Kasemsri Miele, R, 14.07. 200 — 1. Emma Schmerbach, SM, 27.45; 2. Addison Scalf, R, 28.70; 3. Elena Familio, R, 28.92. 400 — 1. Emma Schmerbach, SM, 1:04.19; 2. Trinity Minyard, R, 1:08.33; 3. Savanna Hale, R, 1:09.74. 800 — 1. Katie Clevenger, SM, 2:33.70; 2. Eliza Eckman, R, 2:35.37; 3. Charis Childers, R, 2:41.12. 1,500 — 1. Eliza Eckman, R, 5:14.10; 2. Emily Nash, SM, 5:18.28; 3. Charis Childers, R, 5:22.60. 3,000 — 1. Corinne Childers, R, 12:36.75; 2. Miriam Childers, R, 12:52.18; 3. Jazlynn Landeros, R, 14:07.95. 100 HURDLES — 1. Morgan Burke, SM, 15.42; 2. Jaeda Boutwell, SM, 15.69; 3. Olivia Smith, SM, 18.65. 300 HURDLES — 1. Morgan Burke, SM, 51.69; 2. Josie North, SM, 59.26; 3. Katelyn Robertson, SM, 1:03.13. 4x100 RELAY — 1. South Medford (Brooke Fairbanks, Katie Clevenger, Morgan Burke, Emma Schmerbach), 50.96; 2. Roseburg (Kasemsri Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio, Chenoa Alexander), 54.99. 4x400 RELAY — 1. South Medford (Morgan Burke, Emma Schmerbach, Katie Clevenger, Emily Nash), 4:21.79; 2. Roseburg (Trinity Minyard, Charis Childers, Zoe Traul, Eliza Eckman), 4:28.98. SHOT PUT — 1. Jaden Warmouth, R, 30-6; 2. Addison Weckerle, R, 27.8; 3. Eve Lynx, SM, 27-1. DISCUS — 1. Bethani Sutliff, SM, 93-0; 2. Kennedy Baylis-Hines, R, 75-11; 3. Camille Angelene, R, 75-1. JAVELIN — 1. Kaela Klopfenstein, R, 85-0; 2. Eve Lynx, SM, 83-4; 3. Jaden Warmouth, R, 83-3. HIGH JUMP — 1. Jaeda Boutwell, SM, 5-0; 2. Michelle Rivera, R, 4-4; 3. Zumarah Suarez, R, 4-4. POLE VAULT — 1. Zoe Traul, R, 8-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Keira Volpe, SM, 13-7; 2. Savanna Hale, R, 13-4 3/4; 3. Addison Scalf, R, 12-11. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Camille Dela Cruz, R, 30-4; 2. Keira Volpe, SM, 29-6; 3. Mikyla Cunningham, R, 28-1 1/2.
