The Roseburg High track and field teams both turned in strong performances in Saturday’s Grants Pass Rotary Invitational at Russ Werner Field.
Colton Marsters won the long jump and the Roseburg boys 4x100-meter relay team of Jackson Bartlett, Keanu Christner, Marsters and Landyn Dupper re-set their school record in the 72nd annual meet.
The Roseburg boys finished second behind South Medford (82 points) in the team standings with 71.5 points.
Glendale’s Elijah Wytcherley finished first in the high jump.
Eliza Eckman won the 1,500 and 800, leading the Roseburg girls to third place. Grants Pass (95 points), South Eugene (65) and Roseburg (48) were the top three.
Sutherlin’s Erica MacDonald won the shot put and Camas Valley’s Clara DeRoss finished first in the javelin.
Marsters posted a best of 21-2 1/2 in the long jump, Wytcherley was second at 20-6.
Wytcherley and Marsters went 1-2 in the high jump, Wytcherley clearing 6-6 and Marsters 6-0.
The Tribe’s 4x100 relay was timed in 42.82 seconds, bettering its previous record of 42.98.
Eliza Eckman clocked 2:21.00 in the 800, a PR, and 4:44.34 in the 1,500. Freshman Sylvia Eckman won the 3,000 in 10:56.02 (PR), MacDonald heaved the iron ball 37-2 1/2 and DeRoss set a PR in the javelin (125-10).
Finishing second was Dupper in the 100 (10.96). Finishing third were Roseburg’s Grant Gober in the high jump (5-10), Roseburg’s Charles Anderson in the 300 hurdles (41.90, PR) and Wytcherley in the 110 hurdles (15.86).
Sutherlin’s Paige Edmonson took first in the long jump (15-8) in the frosh/soph meet.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — South Medford 82, Roseburg 71.5, Crater 55, North Medford 48, Grants Pass 44, Sheldon 35.5, Glendale 29, Mazama 28, Henley 28, South Eugene 25, North Bend 23, Bandon 22, Hidden Valley 17, St. Mary’s 14, North Valley 13.5, Del Norte (Calif.) 13, Thurston 12, Brookings-Harbor 9, Coquille 7.5, Ashland 6, Klamath Union 1, Pacific 1.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Andrew Walker, SM, 10.84; 2. Landyn Dupper, Ro, 10.96.
200 — 1. Andrew Walker, SM, 21.51; 4. Landyn Dupper, Ro, 22.41.
400 — 1. Nathan Ryder, NM, 50.04; 4. Keanu Christner, Ro, 52.32.
800 — 1. Jeffrey Hellman, Cr, 1:57.83; 7. Carter Stedman, Ro, 2:04.17.
1,500 — 1. Tyrone Gorze, Cr, 3:55.91; 8. Carter Stedman, Ro, 4:16.6.
3,000 — 1. Connor Singer, SM, 8:49.50; 6. Preston Smith, Ro, 9:20.04.
110 HURDLES — 1. Blaine Jeffrey, Maz, 15.65; 3. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 15.86; 7. Charles Anderson, Ro, 17.07.
300 HURDLES — 1. Boden Hanley, SE, 40.89; 3. Charles Anderson, Ro, 41.90; 4. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 42.66.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Jackson Bartlett, Keanu Christner, Colton Marsters, Landyn Dupper), 42.82.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Ashland (Caden Negra, Nathan Stein, Vincent Senn, Cole Beneventi), 3:31.41; 3. Roseburg (Keanu Christner, Landyn Dupper, Charles Anderson, Ephraim Webber), 3:35.19.
SHOT PUT — 1. Parker Jarvis, GP, 56-3 1/2; 6. Tiger Black, Ro, 43-11 3/4.
DISCUS — 1. David Fuiava, NM, 143-4; 7. Isaac Heard, Ro, 119-5.
JAVELIN — 1. Roman Fritz, NB, 195-5; 5. Isaac Heard, Ro, 157-0; 6. Emmett Kalar, Ro, 155-10.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 6-6; 2. Colton Marsters, Ro, 6-0; 3. Grant Gober, Ro, 5-10; 8. (tie) Gabe Champion, NV, and Peyton Seal, Ro, 5-8.
POLE VAULT — 1. Hunter Angove, Ba, 14-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Colton Marsters, Ro, 21-2 1/2; 2. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 20-6.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Eli Hayes, Hen, 43-8 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 95, South Eugene 65, Roseburg 48, Sheldon 45, North Valley 43, Thurston 33, North Medford 27, Del Norte (Calif.) 26, Henley 23, Crater 21, St. Mary’s 18, Sutherlin 14, Ashland 14, Cascade Christian 11, Bandon 11, Camas Valley 10, North Bend 8, Springfield 7.5, Coquille 7, Mazama 6, Klamath Union 3.5, Hidden Valley 3, Brookings-Harbor 3, Lost River 2, South Medford 2.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Karlee Touey, NV, 12.69; 5. KK Miele, Ro, 13.32.
200 — 1. Breanna Raven, Thu, 25.73.
400 — 1. Chloe Shedrick, Sh, 58.28; 8. Trinity Minyard, Ro, 1:04.56.
800 — 1. Eliza Eckman, Ro, 2:21.00; 6. Zoe Traul, Ro, 2:28.84; 7. Corinne Childers, Ro, 2:29.43.
1,500 — 1. Eliza Eckman, Ro, 4:44.24; 6. Charis Childers, Ro, 5:18.50.
3,000 — 1. Sylvia Eckman, Ro, 10:56.02; 8. Jazlynn Landeros, Ro, 11:52.28.
100 HURDLES — 1. Olivia Allen, SE, 15.84.
300 HURDLES — 1. Karlee Touey, NV, 45.83.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Sheldon (Alexis Leao, Gabrielle Harms, Sabrina Giulietti, Chloe Shedrick), 49.96; 5. Roseburg (KK Miele, Faith Gaines, Elena Familio, Addison Scalf), 51.63.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Sheldon (Chloe Shedrick, Alexis Leao, Sabrina Giulietti, Alicia Lancaster), 4:02.06; 4. Roseburg (Faith Gaines, Charis Childers, Corinne Childers, Eliza Eckman), 4:17.39.
SHOT PUT — 1. Erica MacDonald, Sut, 37-2 1/2.
DISCUS — 1. Grace Osborne, GP, 118-6.
JAVELIN — 1. Clara DeRoss, CV, 125-10; 5. Makayla Murphy, Sut, 111-5.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Clara Bennett, Cra, 5-2.
POLE VAULT — 1. Mackenzie Walker, SM, 12-0; 9. Mady Turner, Sut, 8-0.
LONG JUMP — 1. Catherine Touchette, SE, 18-5 1/4.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Lanie Cox, Hen, 33-8 3/4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.