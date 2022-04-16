MEDFORD — Roseburg and Douglas track and field athletes competed in the Bob Newland Frosh/Soph Classic on Friday at South Medford High's Spiegelberg Stadium.
Roseburg freshman Sylvia Eckman finished second in the girls mile in 5:50.66. Roseburg freshman Grace Bachmeier took third in the girls pole vault (6-6), Roseburg sophomore Nicholas Parish was third in the 100 (11.83) and sophomore Timothy Johnson placed third in the 3,000 (9:37.98).
The Roseburg boys 4x100 relay team of Tristan Villanueva, Julian Lopez, Broagan Rackley and Parish finished third (46.78), while the girls 4x400 relay quartet of Maelin Holborow, Imogen Warnack, Vikki Vanderwerff and Eckman placed third (4:37.60).
The top finisher for Douglas was sophomore Alex Metianu, who took fourth in the long jump (18-11). Douglas freshman Sialafua Polamalu finished fifth in the girls shot put (25-4).
Grants Pass won both team titles.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 158, Crater 117, North Medford 111, Henley 81, South Medford 57, Roseburg 46, Ashland 24, Douglas 15, Coquille 14, North Valley 10, St. Mary's 9.5, Cascade Christian 9.5, Eagle Point 6, Brookings-Harbor 5, New Hope Christian 3.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Antonio Martinez, NM, 11.41; 3. Nicholas Parish, Ros, 11.83; 6. Tristan Villanueva, Ro, 11.96. 200 — 1. Antonio Martinez, NM, 23.41; 6. Bryson Baird, D, 24.69. 400 — 1. Jazz Hernandez, SM, 52.94; 9. Brody Robinson, Ros, 56.51. 800 — 1. Jeffrey Hellman, Cra, 1:56.86. MILE — 1. Tayvon Kitchen, Cra, 4:42.20; 5. Peyton Fisher, Ros, 5:00.57; 9. Seth Rincon, D, 5:15.95. 3,000 — 1. Josiah Tostenson, Cra, 8:33.74; 3. Timothy Johnson, Ros, 9:37.98; 7. Peyton Fisher, Ros, 10:07.02. 110 HURDLES — 1. Jayden Jessee, GP, 15.65; 5. Broagan Rackley, Ros, 18.24; 7. Noah Call, Ros, 19.42. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Medford (Nolan Kelly, Colson Rumrey, Antonio Martinez, Dylan Vanderhoof), 45.45; 3. Roseburg (Tristan Villanueva, Julian Lopez, Broagan Rackley, Nicholas Parish), 46.78; 6. Douglas (Vincent Franklin, Matthew Wanamaker, Alex Metianu, Bryson Baird), 47.32. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Tyler McIntosh, Ben Antley, Jared Hatt, Davion Moseley), 3:41.01; 6. Roseburg (Jazz Maclean, Izak Hutchins, Zander Littlefield, Tristan Villanueva), 4:02.29; 7. Douglas (Hudson Ferguson, Alex Metianu, Seth Rincon, Bryson Baird), 4:04.91. SHOT PUT — 1. Terrell Kim, NM, 43-2. DISCUS — 1. Tommy Vigue, Coq, 108-3; 7. Kylar Middleton, D, 97-9. JAVELIN — 1. Aiden Bland, GP, 131-9; 8. Andrew Schnautz, Ros, 106-7. HIGH JUMP — 1. Jayden Jessee, GP, 6-1. POLE VAULT — 1. Matthew Jenson, GP, 11-0; 4. Clayton Stuart, Ros, 9-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Gabriel Grant, Cra, 20-8 1/2; 4. Alex Metianu, D, 18-11; 5. Nicholas Parish, Ros, 18-9 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jayden Jessee, GP, 42-7.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 184.5, South Medford 77.5, Henley 60, Crater 55, North Medford 48, North Valley 47.5, Roseburg 36.5, Ashland 33, Cascade Christian 31, Coquille 26, New Hope Christian 19, Brookings-Harbor 14, St. Mary's 9, Douglas 7, Eagle Point 5, Illinois Valley 3.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Brooke Anderson, GP, 12.99. 200 — 1. Brooke Anderson, GP, 26.99. 400 — 1. Callie Brandes, GP, 1:01.74. 800 — 1. Lindsay Siebert, Cra, 2:24.95. MILE — 1. Nettle Gray, GP, 5:42.65; 2. Sylvia Eckman, Ros, 5:50.66; 4. Vikki Vanderwerff, Ros, 6:09.61. 3,000 — 1. Emma West, Cra, 11:27.09. 100 HURDLES — 1. Lauren Robinson, GP, 16.78; 4. Hannah Heuberger, Ros, 17.85. 300 HURDLES — 1. Sierra Samhammer, CC, 49.23. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Kenzie Kliener, Adison Thorson, Brooke Anderson, Rebekah Guymon), 52.27; 5. Roseburg (Maelin Holborow, Imogen Warnack, Grace Bachmeier, Mariah Crawford), 57.11. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Kenzie Kleiner, Mia Thompson, Callie Brandes, Brooke Anderson), 4:19.15; 3. Roseburg (Maelin Holborow, Imogen Warnack, Vikki Vanderwerff, Sylvia Eckman), 4:37.60. SHOT PUT — 1. Samantha Nyseth, Hen, 26-7; 5. Sialafua Polamalu, D, 25-4. DISCUS — 1. Holli Vigue, Coq, 82-8; 8. Sialafua Polamalu, D, 59-11. JAVELIN — 1. Paije Carpenter, NM, 106-0; 7. Kembree Lee, D, 80-9; 9. Kaela Klopfenstein, Ros, 78-10. HIGH JUMP — 1. Callie Brandes, GP, 5-0. POLE VAULT — 1. Rebekah Guymon, GP, 7-0; 3. Grace Bachmeier, Ros, 6-6; 6. Kaela Klopfenstein, Ros, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Brooke Fairbanks, SM, 16-2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Paije Carpenter, NM, 33-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.