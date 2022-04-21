KK Miele won the 100 and 200 meters and ran a leg on the first-place 4x100 relay team, helping the Roseburg girls track and field team to an 84-58 win over North Medford on Wednesday in a Southwest Conference dual meet at Finlay Field.
Charles Anderson won both hurdles races as the Roseburg boys remained unbeaten in SWC duals with a 90-54 victory over the Black Tornado.
"We had a good day," Roseburg head coach Gwen Bartlett said. "The weather held out for us, so that was a plus after our first extremely rainy dual meet. We moved a few athletes around in events."
Miele clocked 13.45 seconds in the 100 and 27.65 in the 200.
Other individual winners for the Indians included Faith Gaines in the 400 (1:02.60), Corinne Childers in the 800 (2:32.30), Holly Brewster in the 100 hurdles (17.54), Kaela Klopfenstein in the javelin (88-4), Michelle Rivera in the high jump (4-2) and Grace Bachmeier in the pole vault (7-0).
In the boys' meet, Anderson was timed in 16.17 in the 110 hurdles and 41.75 in the 300 hurdles.
Other individual first-place finishers for the Tribe were Keanu Christner in the 100 (11.32), Landyn Dupper in the 200 (22.54), Carter Stedman in the 1,500 (4:21.79), Levi Campbell in the 3,000 (10:07.49), Isaac Heard in the javelin (168-10), Colton Marsters in the high jump (5-10), Clayton Stuart in the pole vault (9-0) and Hayden Horton in the triple jump (38-8).
BOYS
Roseburg 90, North Medford 54
100 — 1. Keanu Christner, R, 11.32; 2. Grant Gober, R, 11.58; 3. Jackson Bartlett, R, 11.78.
200 — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 22.54; 2. Nicholas Parish, R, 24.08.
400 — 1. Nathan Rider, NM, 50.55; 2. Milo Kirby, R, 55.89; 3. Benjamin Khaleel, NM, 1:00.07.
800 — 1. Trey Driskell, NM, 2:00.80; 2. Trent Wayman, NM, 2:04.33; 3. Preston Smith, R, 2:08.37.
1,500 — 1. Carter Stedman, R, 4:26.79; 2. Peyton Fisher, R, 4:27.52; 3. Logan Huffman, NM, 4:28.67.
3,000 — 1. Levi Campbell, R, 10:07.49; 2. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 10:14.61; 3. Brayden Downey, NM, 10:42.89.
110 HURDLES — 1. Charles Anderson, R, 16.17; 2. Colson Rumrey, NM, 18.18; 3. Gabe Simmons, R, 19.62.
300 HURDLES — 1. Charles Anderson, R, 41.75; 2. Colson Rumrey, NM, 44.78; 3. Gabe Simmons, R, 46.71.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Jackson Bartlett, Colton Marsters, Keanu Christner, Landyn Dupper), 43.50; 2. North Medford, 45.40.
4x400 RELAY — 1. North Medford (Trent Wayman, Trey Driskell, Logan Huffman, Dylan Vanderhoof), 3:39.59; 2. Roseburg (Brody Robinson, Carter Stedman, Charles Anderson, Ephraim Webber), 3:39.87.
SHOT PUT — 1. David Fuiava, NM, 46-1 1/2; 2. Terrell Kim, NM, 43-3 1/2; 3. Connor Trinca, NM, 41-9.
DISCUS — 1. Terrell Kim, NM, 131-5; 2. Isaac Heard, R, 121-7; 3. David Fuiava, NM, 118-6.
JAVELIN — 1. Isaac Heard, R, 168-10; 2. Emmett Kalar, R, 157-11; 3. Evan Hough, R, 139-0.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Colton Marsters, R, 5-10; 2. Grant Gober, R, 5-8; 3. William Brooks, NM, 5-8.
POLE VAULT — 1. Clayton Stuart, R, 9-0; 2. Jett Laughlin, R, 8-6; 3. Brody Robinson, R, 7-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Isaac Chavez, NM, 20-6 1/2; 2. Matthew Griepsma, NM, 18-3; 3. Nicholas Parish, R, 17-10.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Hayden Horton, R, 38-8; 2. Julian Lane, NM, 37-2; 3. Kaiyal Velu, R, 36-8.
GIRLS
Roseburg 84, North Medford 58
100 — 1. KK Miele, R, 13.45; 2. Mariah Crawford, R, 13.93; 3. Olivia Boger, NM, 14.10.
200 — 1. KK Miele, R, 27.65; 2. Trinity Minyard, R, 28.63; 3. Emma Anders, NM, 29.02.
400 — 1. Faith Gaines, R, 1:02.60; 2. Eliza Eckman, R, 1:02.66; 3. Trinity Minyard, R, 1:05.55.
800 — 1. Corinne Childers, R, 2:32.30; 2. Charis Childers, R, 2:35.40; 3. Saundra Parsons, NM, 2:36.38.
1,500 — 1. Saundra Parsons, NM, 5:15.95; 2. Zoe Traul, R, 5:16.98; 3. Sylvia Eckman, R, 5:23.99.
3,000 — 1. Eleanor Nichol, NM, 11:57.23; 2. Vikki Vanderwerff, R, 12:13.66; 3. Juliana Sculi, NM, 12:37.13.
100 HURDLES — 1. Holly Brewster, R, 17.54; 2. Hannah Heuberger, R, 17.72; 3. Alexandra Stevens, NM, 18.04.
300 HURDLES — 1. Maritza Villa, NM, 58.33; 2. Hannah Heuberger, R, 55.17.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (KK Miele, Faith Gaines, Elena Familio, Chenoa Alexander), 52.16; 2. North Medford, 54.14.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Charis Childers, Zoe Traul, Corinne Childers, Eliza Eckman), 4:22.25; 2. North Medford, 4:30.08.
SHOT PUT — 1. Jacquuelyn Aukusitino, NM, 34-5; 2. Hannah McFarland, NM, 28-10; 3. Pa'oa Payne-Kaeo, NM, 25-4.
DISCUS — 1. Jacquuelyn Aukusitino, NM, 98-5; 2. Hannah McFarland, NM, 94-5; 3. Pa'oa Payne-Kaeo, NM, 82-0.
JAVELIN – 1. Kaela Klopfenstein, R, 88-4; 2. Hannah McFarland, NM, 81-1; 3. Danika Adams, NM, 73-10.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Michelle Rivera, R, 4-2; 2. Taryn Coffman, R, 4-0.
POLE VAULT — 1. Grace Bachmeier, R, 7-0; 2. Kaela Klopfenstein, R, 6-0; 3. Mariah Crawford, R, 5-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Audrey Yechout, NM, 15-3; 2. Alexandra Stevens, NM, 14-7 1/2; 3. Holly Brewster, R, 14-6 1/2.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Audrey Yechout, NM, 33-5 1/2; 2. Olivia Harris, NM, 28-5 1/2.
