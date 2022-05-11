The Roseburg High School track and field teams will head to Eugene this weekend for the Southwest Conference district meets.
Competition gets under way at 1 p.m. Thursday at South Eugene High School with finals in the 3,000 meters, pole vault, shot put, javelin and long jump. The remaining 12 finals will be held Saturday, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The Roseburg boys are considered a contender for the team title.
“I believe the boys will provide a strong showing at district if each athlete steps up to their seed ranking and potential,” Roseburg head coach Gwen Bartlett said. “We’re taking a few chances with event placement to focus on state bids for some individuals, which could affect overall district point totals for the team.
“But the great thing with track is that no matter how you score it in advance there are always surprise performances that happen. That makes it exciting and unpredictable.”
Seniors Landyn Dupper, Colton Marsters, Charles Anderson, Keanu Christner and Isaac Heard figure to provide some points for the Indians.
Dupper has the third-fastest time in the 100 meters (10.86 seconds) behind Nathan Rider of North Medford (10.69) and Andrew Walker of South Medford (10.70).
The 4x100 relay team of Jackson Bartlett, Marsters, Christner and Dupper takes the top time (42.82) into the meet. The quartet broke the school record earlier this season.
Marsters owns the top mark in the long jump (22-2 3/4) and is ranked third in the high jump (6-1). Anderson is among the top performers in the 110 hurdles (16.14) and 300 hurdles (41.43), while Heard ranks in the top three in the discus (132-0) and javelin (168-10).
On the girls’ side, senior Eliza Eckman has the top times in the 3,000 (10:19.37) and 1,500 (4:43.34). She’ll also join Faith Gaines, Charis Childers and Corinne Childers in the 4x400 relay (4:14.57).
Sophomore Kaela Klopfenstein is ranked third in the javelin (101-8).
“We have girls who will score high in the long distance areas, and we’ll pick up a few points in both relays and a few in the sprints,” coach Bartlett said.
The top two placers in each event, plus those meeting the state qualifying standards, advance to the Class 6A state meet May 20-21 at Hayward Field in Eugene. Athletes can also qualify through wild-card selections.
“We’ve had some illness on the team in the last two weeks and I’m hoping it won’t still be around come the end of this week,” Gwen Bartlett said.
