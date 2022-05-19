Roseburg senior Colton Marsters, front, receives the baton from senior teammate Jackson Bartlett during a 4x100-meter relay race against South Medford earlier this season at Finlay Field in Roseburg. Keanu Christner and Landyn Dupper will round out the Tribe's relay quartet at the Class 6A state meet this weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Roseburg will take a talented contingent to the Class 6A state track and field championships, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Representing the Indians are all seniors: Landyn Dupper, Colton Marsters, Keanu Christner, Charles Anderson, Jackson Bartlett and Eliza Eckman.
"The venue (a renovated Hayward) these athletes get to experience will be eye-opening and they've worked hard to get here, so are deserving of this type of high quality track and field atmosphere," RHS coach Gwen Bartlett said. "Our kids will have their work cut out for them as they compete against the best in the state."
Dupper had the top qualifying time in the 100 meters (10.67). He broke the school record of 10.7 shared by David Wallace (1984) and Jim Rex (1970) in the Southwest Conference district meet last Saturday at South Eugene High School.
Junior Andrew Walker of South Medford (10.70) and seniors Stryder Todd-Fields (10.77) and Xavier Simpson (10.94) of Central Catholic figure as other contenders.
Marsters was the SWC champion in the long jump (20-10 1/4) and high jump (6-0). Junior Austin Stampflee of Glencoe is the top seed in the long jump (22-1), while senior Adam Maxwell of West Linn was the top qualifier in the high jump (6-6).
Christner qualified in the 400 (51.71). Senior Enrico Ganz of Lincoln is the top seed (49.18).
Anderson advanced in the 300 hurdles (41.84). Senior Nolan Malcomson of Ida B. Wells is the favorite (38.25).
The Roseburg boys 4x100 relay team of Jackson Bartlett, Marsters, Christner and Dupper is seeded second (42.49) after breaking their school record at district. Central Catholic turned in the top qualifying time (42.32).
Eckman, the lone Roseburg girl to advance to state, is entered in the 3,000 (10:36.95) and 1,500 (4:55.03). She won the SWC crown in the 3,000.
Seniors Kaiya Robertson of Franklin (9:46.34) and Charlotte Richman of Ida B. Wells (9:49.99) had the top district times in the 3,000.
Junior Kate Peters of Lake Oswego (4:28.25) and Robertson (4:30.43) head the 1,500 field.
"All six of the athletes we have going to state have proven so far this season that when the competition is high, they have the ability to step up, perform well and PR," Gwen Bartlett said.
The 3A, 2A and 1A meets are set for Thursday and Friday at Hayward. The 5A and 4A meets will run in conjunction with 6A.
