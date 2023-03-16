CENTRAL POINT — The Roseburg High School track and field teams opened their seasons on Thursday with some strong performances in the Crater Classic Twilight at Dutch Meyer Stadium.
Winning events for the Indians were Emmett Kalar in the javelin (154 feet, 7 inches), McLane Stedman in the frosh/soph 100 meters (11.7 seconds) and Bridget Brooksby in the girls frosh/soph 100 (13.0).
Finishing second were Grant Gober in the 100 (10.8) and high jump (6-2), Joshua Godfrey in the discus (110-0) and Brooksby in the girls frosh/soph pole vault (8-6).
The Roseburg boys finished third in the team standings with 82.5 points, while the girls were fourth (55.5). Grants Pass won both meets.
BOYS
VARSITY TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 152.5, South Medford 122.6, Roseburg 82.5, Crater 73, North Medford 63, Ashland 33.2, Hidden Valley 25.1, Illinois Valley 10, North Valley 8, Eagle Point 7, Bonanza 4.1, Cascade Christian 4.
Winners, Roseburg
Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Andrew Walker, SM, 10.3; 2. Grant Gober, Rose, 10.8; 4. (tie) Nicholas Parish, Rose, 11.0. 200 — 1. Andrew Walker, SM, 21.67; 6. Tristan Villanueva, Rose, 24.16. 400 — 1. Jazz Hernandez, SM, 52.39. 800 — 1. Josiah Tostenson, Cra, 1:59.91; 4. Carter Stedman, Rose, 2:04.70; 5. Peyton Fisher, Rose, 2:05.24. 3,000 — 1. Nathan Stein, Ash, 8:44.49; 3. Timothy Johnson, Rose, 9:07.74. 110 HURDLES — 1. Jayden Jessee, GP, 15.08. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jayden Jessee, GP, 42.96. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Malachi Kinyon, Davion Moseley, Degan Cougle, Gage Blay), 44.93; 3. Roseburg (Tristan Villanueva, Brody Robinson, Broagan Rackley, Nicholas Parish), 45.58. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Davion Moseley, Quaid Kelly, Jared Hatt, Mason Bennett), 3:32.66; 3. Roseburg (Peyton Fisher, McLane Stedman, Brody Robinson, Carter Stedman), 3:46.48. SHOT PUT — 1. Parker Jarvis, GP, 53-10 1/2. DISCUS — 1. David Fuiava, NM, 118-0; 2. Joshua Godfrey, Rose, 110-0. JAVELIN — 1. Emmett Kalar, Rose, 154-7. HIGH JUMP — 1. Jayden Jessee, GP, 6-4; 2. Grant Gober, Rose, 6-2; 6. Peyton Seal, Rose, 5-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Carson Morrison, GP, 12-0; 4. Clayton Stuart, Rose, 9-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Gabriel Grant, Cra, 21-1/2; 3. Grant Gober, Rose, 19-10.
GIRLS
VARSITY TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 139, South Medford 87.5, Crater 85, Roseburg 55.5, Cascade Christian 49, Ashland 48, North Medford 30, Eagle Point 29, Hidden Valley 19, North Valley 17, Illinois Valley 1.
Winners, Roseburg
Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Brooke Anderson, GP, 12.2; 3. (tie) Addison Scalf, Rose, 12.7; 5. Kasemsri Miele, Rose, 13.0. 400 — 1. Katie Clevenger, SM, 1:03.32. 800 — 1. Lindsay Siebert, Cra, 2:18.62; 3. Corinne Childers, Rose, 2:37.26; 6. Charis Childers, Rose, 2:39.16. 3,000 — 1. Lindsay Siebert, Cra, 10:37.17; 3. Jazlynn Landeros, Rose, 12:12.93. 100 HURDLES — 1. Lauren Robinson, GP, 16.44; 6. Hannah Heuberger, Rose, 17.67; 8. Holly Brewster, Rose, 18.13. 300 HURDLES — 1. Sierra Samhammer, CC, 49.28. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Zanai Vainuku-Johnson, Brooke Anderson, Callie Brandes, Adison Thorson), 50.80; 3. Roseburg (Kasemsri Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio, Faith Gaines), 52.34. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Mia Thompson, Brooke Anderson, Callie Brandes, Ava Hickman), 4:23.04; 3. Roseburg (Hannah Heuberger, Addison Scalf, Charis Childers, Corinne Childers), 4:30.76. SHOT PUT — 1. Emerson Kolb, GP, 29-6. DISCUS — 1. Addison Hull, GP, 112-6. JAVELIN — 1. Devan Foster, GP, 108-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. Claire Davenport, Cra, 5-0; 8. Sienna Nunemaker, Rose, 4-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Clara Bennett, Cra, 9-0; 2. Bridget Brooksby, Rose, 8-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Autumn Murray, CC, 16-6; 8. Holly Brewster, Rose, 14-10.
