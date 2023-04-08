MEDFORD — Roseburg's track and field teams competed in the 84th annual Medford Rotary Relays on Saturday at Bowerman Field.
Grant Gober won the long jump for the Indians with a best of 21 feet, 6 inches, a PR. Roseburg's distance medley relay quartet of Carter Stedman, Brody Robinson, Peyton Fisher and Timothy Johnson finished first (11:06.98).
Placing second for the Tribe were Emmett Kalar in the javelin (148-11), the girls 4x100 shuttle hurdles relay team of Hannah Heuberger, Holly Brewster, Alexa Bachmeier and Lauren Doan (53.78), and the girls 4x800 relay team of Corinne Childers, Charis Childers, Sylvia Eckman and Maelin Holborow (10:52.96).
The RHS boys finished fifth with 49.96 points, while the girls were sixth with 40.49. Grants Pass won both team titles.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 118.41, North Medford 87.18, Crater 65.71, Henley 64.69, South Medford 47.2, Roseburg 40.49, Hidden Valley 25.44. Ashland 23.95, Klamath Union 16, Cascade Christian 10.98, Eagle Point 6.98, Lakeview 6.75, Mazama 4, North Valley 4.
Winners, Roseburg Placers in Top 6
100 — 1. Davion Moseley, GP, 11.43; 5. McLane Stedman, R, 11.70. 1,500 — 1. Tyone Gorze, Cra, 3:49.70; 6. Timothy Johnson, R, 4:11.37. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jayden Jessee, GP, 40.72; 6. Carson Yraguen, R, 45.34. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Medford (Colson Rumrey, Houston Klug, Isaiah Chavez, Antonio Martinez), 44.25; 6. Roseburg (David Schmid, McLane Stedman, Brody Robinson, Nicholas Parish), 46.09. 4x200 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Davion Moseley, Ben Antley, Degan Cougle, Malachi Kinyon), 1:34.44; 6. Roseburg (Jaroyn Dorry, McLane Stedman, David Schmid, Tristan Villanueva), 1:38.37. DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Carter Stedman, Brody Robinson, Peyton Fisher, Timothy Johnson), 11:06.98. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Jared Hatt, Quaid Kelly, Ben Antley, Mason Bennett), 3:30.68; 5. Roseburg (Jaroyn Dorry, Brody Robinson, Carter Stedman, Peyton Fisher), 3:39.40. SHOT PUT — 1. Parker Jarvis, GP, 52-4. 4x100 SHUTTLE HURDLES — 1. GRANTS PASS (Jayden Jessee, Matthew Jenson, Carson Morrison, Kyle Cartwright), 48.28. DISCUS — 1. David Fuiava, NM, 129-6. JAVELIN — 1. Raymond Hart, A, 149-11; 2. Emmett Kalar, R, 148-11. HIGH JUMP — 1. Houston Klug, NM, 6-2; 3. (tie) Trevor Owens, L, Peyton Seal, R, DayQuan McKay, KU, and Jayden Jessee, GP, 5-10. POLE VAULT — 1. (tie) Carson Morrison, GP, Matthew Jenson, GP, and Rylan Fox, Hen, 12-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Grant Gober, R, 21-6. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Scott Price, Cra, 43-10 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 114.69, Crater 64.95, South Medford 61.72, North Medford 61.16, Roseburg 49.96, Henley 45.22, Mazama 30.43, Cascade Christian 21.71, Hidden Valley 16.25, Ashland 16.25, Eagle Point 8.97, North Valley 7.99, Klamath Union 5, Lakeview 1.49.
Winners and Roseburg Placers in Top 6
100 — 1. McKenna Donovan, NM, 12.97; 5. Kasemsri Miele, R, 13.39. 1,500 — 1. Lindsay Siebert, Cra, 4:40.97; 4. Sylvia Eckman, R, 5:18.82; 6. Jazlynn Landeros, R, 5:34.11. 4x100 SHUTTLE HURDLES — 1. Grants Pass (Lauren Robinson, Britney Fisher, Chloe Jane Wright, Sophie Mock), 53.4; 2. Roseburg (Hannah Heuberger, Holly Brewster, Alexa Bachmeier, Lauren Doan), 53.78. 300 HURDLES — 1. Sydney Baker, Maz, 48.06. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Zanai Vainuku-Johnson, Ava Hickman, Callie Brandes, Brooke Anderson), 50.70; 4. Roseburg (Kasemsri Miele, Bridget Brooksby, Elena Familio, Faith Gaines), 52.67. 4x200 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Zanai Vainuku-Johnson, Adison Thorson, Brooke Anderson, Ava Hickman), 1:49.56; 3. Roseburg (Kasemsri Miele, Elena Familio, Grace Bachmeier, Faith Gaines), 1:54.50. 4x400 RELAY — 1. North Medford (Olivia Boger, Claire Holcomb, Brycelin Endrikat, Ava Markiewicz), 4:13.97; 5. Roseburg (Charis Childers, Noelle Kroeker, Faith Gaines, Corinne Childers), 4:23.74. 4x800 RELAY — 1. Crater (Reese Garnica, Kara Loftus, Karli Bettencourt, Emma West), 10:20.65; 2. Roseburg (Corinne Childers, Charis Childers, Sylvia Eckman, Maelin Holborow), 10:52.96. DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Crater (Haylee Baldwin, Claire Davenport, Hannah Pygman, Samantha Payne), 13:29.46; 3. Roseburg (Vikki Vanderwerff, Noelle Kroeker, Elliana Webber, Jazlynn Landeros), 14:52.26. SHOT PUT — 1. Samantha Nyseth, Hen, 34-8 3/4. DISCUS — 1. Jordyn Conrad, GP, 101-10. JAVELIN — 1. Macy McCoy, SM, 103-10. HIGH JUMP — 1. Callie Brandes, GP, 5-2. POLE VAULT — 1. (tie) Paige Schiffer, SM,, Devan Foster, GP, and Bailey Swanson, GP, 7-0; 4. (tie) Mariah Crawford, R, 6-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Autumn Murray, CC, 16-3 3/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Olivia Boger, NM, 32-8 1/2.
