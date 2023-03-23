All of Roseburg High School's top track and field athletes from last year — six seniors who competed in the Class 6A Championships — have graduated.
But sixth-year head coach Gwen Bartlett and her staff have an overflow of kids to work with for the 2023 season.
"We've got about 155 kids on the team. One of the largest groups I've coached which is a good problem to have," Bartlett said during the Indians' Southwest Conference dual meets against North Medford at Finlay Field on a cool, blustery Wednesday.
"But we have a very young team. There's a lot of skill building, a lot of things we need to teach. We've got some kids in the middle-of-the-road age, sophomores and juniors, who are in their first year (of track) and I see a lot of potential in them. I think it'll be a good season."
The Roseburg boys and girls turned in some solid performances in their home opener. The RHS boys defeated North Medford 77-67 and the girls lost 76-68 to the Black Tornado.
"We certainly have the numbers to fill events, but we have to continue to build speed," Bartlett said. "How well we'll compete will take some time."
Junior Timothy Johnson will head the boys' distance corps. Johnson, who ran in the state cross country meet last fall, posted a distance double Wednesday with wins in the 1,500 meters (4:21.57) and 3,000 (9:19.00).
Senior Carter Stedman also qualified for the state cross country meet and placed fifth at district in the 800 in track last year. Junior Peyton Fisher won the 800 (2:03.28) against North Medford.
Senior sprinter/jumper Grant Gober is off to a strong start for the Tribe. Gober won the long jump (21-0, PR) and 100 (11.65) Wednesday and cleared 6-2 in the high jump at the Crater Classic.
"Grant has become our team leader," Bartlett said. "He's a great example for some of the younger kids."
Other winners for Roseburg Wednesday included Brody Robinson in the 400 (53.48), the 4x100 relay team of Broagan Rackley, McLane Stedman, Robinson and Nicholas Parish (45.8), Emmett Kalar in the javelin (149-10), Clayton Stuart in the pole vault (9-6) and Mykah Mendoza in the triple jump (38-8).
Kalar and Joshua Godfrey, both seniors, will lead the Tribe in the throwing events. Mendoza, an all-conference basketball player, is a newcomer to track.
On the girls' side, sophomore distance runner Sylvia Eckman is the top returnee after placing third in the 1,500 and fifth in the 3,000 at district last year, but she's currently sidelined with an injury.
Senior Corinne Childers in the 800, senior Kasemsri Miele in the 100 and 200, senior Holly Brewster in the long jump, junior Hannah Heuberger in the 100 hurdles and sophomore Sienna Nunemaker in the high jump are returning district placers.
Winning events against North Medford were Vikki Vanderwerff in the 3,000 (12:21.90), Heuberger in the 100 hurdles (17.17, PR) and 300 hurdles (53.39), the 4x400 relay of Charis Childers, Addison Scalf, Faith Gaines and Corinne Childers (4:26.40), Nunemaker in the high jump (4-10, PR) and Bridget Brooksby in the pole vault (8-6).
BOYS
Roseburg 77, North Medford 67
100 — 1. Grant Gober, R, 11.65; 2. Nicholas Parish, R, 11.81; 3. Antonio Martinez, NM, 11.96. 200 — 1. Antonio Martinez, NM, 23.96; 2. Dylan Vanderhoof, NM, 25.54; 3. Moses Finlay, R, 26.57. 400 — 1. Brady Robinson, R, 53.48; 2. Jaroyn Dorry, R, 54.71; 3. Dylan Vanderhoof, NM, 55.39. 800 — 1. Peyton Fisher, R, 2:03.28; 2. Carter Stedman, R, 2:03.82; 3. Alec Winters, NM, 2:08.56. 1,500 — 1. Timothy Johnson, R, 4:21.57; 2. Carter Stedman, R, 4:23.51; 3. Peyton Fisher, R, 4:25.72. 3,000 — 1. Timothy Johnson, R, 9:19.00; 2. Logan Huffman, NM, 9:31.30; 3. Elijah Zavala, NM, 10:01.70. 110 HURDLES — 1. Isaiah Chavez, NM, 16.42; 2. Colson Rumrey, NM, 17.29; 3. Andrew Schnautz, R, 20.03. 300 HURDLES — 1. Colton Rumrey, NM, 43.45; 2. Beau Paschell, R, 49.96; 3. Kevin Solls, NM, 50.36. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Broagan Rackley, McLane Stedman, Brody Robinson, Nicholas Parish), 45.8h; North Medford disqualified. 4x400 RELAY — 1. North Medford (Dylan Vanderhoof, Alec Winters, Owen Neely, Jacob Casale), nt; 2. Roseburg (Peyton Fisher, McLane Stedman, Brody Robinson, Carter Stedman), 3:39.11. SHOT PUT — 1. Terrell Kim, NM, 48-3; 2. Connor Trinca, NM, 43-7; 3. Joshua Godfrey, R, 41-7. DISCUS — 1. David Fuiava, NM, 135-6; 2. Terrell Kim, NM, 127-9; 3. Joshua Godfrey, R, 106-3. JAVELIN — 1. Emmett Kalar, R, 149-10; 2. Deandre Card, NM, 134-8; 3. Jonathan Horn, NM, 131-4. HIGH JUMP — 1. Houston Klug, NM, 6-0; 2. Grant Gober, R, 6-0; 3. William Brooks, NM, 5-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Clayton Stuart, R, 9-6; 2. Colin Couron, R, 8-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Grant Gober, R, 21-0; 2. Isaac Chavez, NM, 19-9; 3. Isaiah Chavez, NM, 19-4 3/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Mykah Mendoza, R, 38-8; 2. Houston Klug, NM, 35-3; 3. Jazz Maclean, R, 34-7.
GIRLS
North Medford 76, Roseburg 68
100 — 1. McKenna Donovan, NM, 13.5h; 2. Kasemsri Miele, R, 14.0; 3. Bridget Brooksby, R, 14.2. 200 — 1. McKenna Donovan, NM, 27.29; 2. Claire Holcomb, NM, 28.22; 3. Faith Gaines, R, 28.39. 400 — 1. Claire Holcomb, NM, 1:03.53; 2. Addison Scalf, R, 1:04.87; 3. Corinne Childers, R, 1:05.05. 800 — 1. Eleanor Nichol, NM, 2:28.95; 2. Charis Childers, R, 2:38.84; 3. Maelin Holborow, R, 2:41.03. 1,500 — 1. Marisela Villa, NM, 5:38.11; 2. Jazlynn Landeros, R, 5:40.41; 3. Juliana Scull, NM, 5:52.20. 3,000 — 1. Vikki Vanderwerff, R, 12:21.90; 2. Jazlynn Landeros, R, 12:33.10; 3. Juliana Scull, NM, 12:50.00. 100 HURDLES — 1. Hanna Heuberger, R, 17.17; 2. Holly Brewster, R, 17.96; 3. Georgiana Mabani, NM, 20.63. 300 HURDLES — 1. Hannah Heuberger, R, 53.39; 2. Maritza Villa, NM, 55.85; 3. Georgiana Mabani, NM, 57.25. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Medford (Alexandrea Stevens, Claire Holcomb, Olivia Boger, McKenna Donovan), 50.78; 2. Roseburg (Kasemsri Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio, Faith Gaines), 52.00. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Charis Childers, Addison Scalf, Faith Gaines, Corinne Childers), 4:26.40; 2. North Medford, 4:31.73. SHOT PUT — 1. Danika Adams, NM, 29-5; 2. Kristina Atonio, NM, 29-2; 3. Amy Whitney, R, 28-1/2. DISCUS — 1. Megan Lenn, NM, 68-10; 2. Kirra Farrer, R, 66-11; 3. Zoey Godfrey, R, 63-6. JAVELIN — 1. Paije Carpenter, NM, 102-3; 2. Amy Whitney, R, 77-4; 3. Aizza Perez, R, 70-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Sienna Nunemaker, R, 4-10; 2. Peyton Caster, NM, 4-6; 3. Alexandrea Stevens, NM, 4-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Bridget Brooksby, R, 8-6; 2. Grace Bachmeier, R, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. McKenna Donovan, NM, 16-1; 2. Alexandrea Stevens, NM, 15-5; 3. Holly Brewster, R, 13-8 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Olivia Boger, NM, 32-11; Paije Carpenter, NM, 32-5; 3. Megan Moyo, R, 27-10.
