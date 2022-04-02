The best news about this year’s high school track and field season is the athletes will get to experience a complete season.
The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the 2021 season was limited to six weeks, with no state competition for Roseburg.
RHS head coach Gwen Bartlett and her staff are excited to get to work with the kids again on a full-time basis. Bartlett, in her fifth year of guiding the program, was pleased with the turnout of around 120.
“The enthusiasm on the team and excitement to have a regular season after years of COVID is apparent,” Bartlett said. “We also know it will be a rebuilding year after the COVID interruptions the last two seasons. Out of the 120 athletes we have, only 15 seniors have had a regular high school track experience back when they were freshmen.
“Both the athletes and coaches are happy to be out here again, but we do have a lot of training needed. The team has many athletes who have never been a part of, or competed, in the high school program. We took a group of athletes (mostly newcomers and younger athletes) to Coos Bay for an icebreaker meet the Friday before Spring Break, and the kids were anxious to put on a uniform and compete.”
The Indians took part in the 83rd annual Medford Rotary Relays on Friday and Saturday at the South Medford and North Medford high tracks.
The Roseburg boys return a talented senior group led by Landyn Dupper and Colton Marsters.
Dupper, who’s headed to Western Oregon University for football, won the district title in the 100 meters, placed third in the long jump and fifth in the 200. He was a member of the 4x100 relay team that finished second.
Dupper had PRs of 10.85 in the 100, 22.20 in the 200 and 20-9 3/4 in the long jump.
Marsters finished second in the high jump (6-1), fifth in the 100 and sixth in the long jump at district, and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay. He had PRs of 11.37 in the 100 and 19-8 3/4 in the long jump.
Senior Charles Anderson placed third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles, posting PRs of 15.77 in the 110s and 42.03 in the 300s.
Junior Carter Stedman finished third in the 1,500 (4:17.97). Senior Preston Smith was a district placer in the 1,500 (4:22.73) and 3,000 (9:30.32), while senior Ephraim Webber placed in the 800 (2:03.36).
Junior Tiger Black in the javelin (152-0) and senior Isaac Heard in the discus (118-9) were district placers.
The RHS boys finished third behind Grants Pass and North Medford in the district meet.
“We can cover numerous events on the track and in the field,” Bartlett said. “(The boys) have a great opportunity to challenge for a district title. North Medford and Grants Pass are traditionally the teams in our conference to beat, and we’ll have a good idea of how our depth performs in our first conference dual against Grants Pass (Wednesday).”
The top returner for the RHS girls is senior Eliza Eckman, who finished second in the 1,500 (4:55.98) and third in the 3,000 (11:04.84) at district. Eckman competed in state cross country meet last fall.
Sophomore Kaela Klopfenstein was the district runner-up in the javelin as a freshman. She had a PR of 95-3.
Junior Corinne Childers placed fourth in the 400 (1:05.06), while senior Zoe Traul was fifth in the 800 (2:30.24). Traul also tied for second in the pole vault (9-0), but isn’t planning to compete in that event this season.
“Our distance crew will gain a good majority of the points for our (girls) team,” Bartlett said. “We can cover races from the 400 through the 3,000 as well as the 4x400.”
Roseburg’s first home meet of the season will be April 9 with the Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational.
