For the first time in nearly two years, Roseburg High School head track and field coach Gwen Bartlett and her staff got a look at their athletes in a meet situation.
The 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Indians opened their truncated spring season with a dual against Crater on a sunny, windy Tuesday at Finlay Field.
"It was exciting to be back out there," Bartlett said. "It was a beautiful day and the meet went extremely smooth. There are lots of questions. We have a large group of kids we're trying to get to know (after just one week of practice), but getting competition under their belts this early is good."
The Roseburg boys won 11 events, with Landyn Dupper finishing first in the long jump (20-9) and 100 meters (11.34).
The Roseburg girls won five events.
With a few more athletes joining the team Monday, Bartlett said the Tribe has between 85-90 out. Only 10 of them are seniors: Camille Dela Cruz, Lily Horner, Miriam Childers, Stephanie Way, Brayden Michael, Alex Buster, Colin Ellis, Jase Nielsen, Chahaya Hill and Ethan Pariani.
"That (turnout) is more than I had anticipated. I'm thrilled about that," Bartlett said. "Because it's such a short season and we have so many new kids, it's important for us coaches to make sure they're feeling successful."
Miriam Childers, coming off her final high school cross country season, wants to make the most of track season with her twin sisters, sophomores Charis and Corinne. Miriam Childers finished third in the 1,500.
"I don't think I have enough speed built up to perform like I'd want to, but I'm glad to be back (in track)," Miriam Childers said. "I'm definitely in shape from cross country, but track takes a lot more speedwork and hopefully I can gain some of that speed in the next couple of weeks.
"I would love to PR in the 3,000, but I want to have fun and enjoy my last season."
Charis Childers placed second in the 1,500 with a time of 5:36.08.
"I haven't raced in two years (in track), so I was a little nervous," Charis Childers said. "My coach told me to stay with the Crater girl (Haylee Baldwin). I tried to pass her at the end, but she had a stronger kick.
"It was a bummer missing my freshman year (of track). I'm wanting to get a PR in the 1,500."
Winning events for the RHS girls were Corinne Childers in the 800 (2:39.88), Eliza Eckman in the 3,000 (11:37.51), Jaden Warmouth in the javelin (77-11), the 4x100 relay team of KK Meile, Elena Familio, Imogen Warnack and Chenoa Alexander (57.42), and the 4x400 relay of Trinity Minyard, Corinne Childers, Charis Childers and Zoe Traul (4:38.55).
Dupper, a junior, had just one day of practice prior to the meet. He played his last football game of the winter/spring season on Friday night in Springfield, a 42-0 Roseburg victory.
"My muscles are kind of tight," Dupper said. "My long jump wasn't very long, but I felt good in the 100. (The long jump) takes a lot of technique and I need a lot more practice."
The RHS boys also got wins from Keanu Christner in the 200 (25.05), Ephraim Webber in the 1,500 (4:29.76), Preston Smith in the 3,000 (9:53.66), Charles Anderson the 300 hurdles (43.07), Isaac Heard in the discus (118-9), Evan Hough in the javelin (142-10), Colin Ellis in the pole vault (10-6), Jackson Bartlett in the high jump (5-6), and the 4x100 relay of Hill, Hayden Horton, Bartlett and Colton Marsters (46.26).
"The uncertainty of knowing what to expect was a challenge," coach Bartlett said, "but the coaching staff has stepped up."
Gwen Bartlett's staff includes Jim Early (horizontal jumps), Stephanie Hutchins (throws), Tonia Brewer (throws), Mike Bober (high jump), Bill Bartlett (pole vault), Brian Groshong (hurdles) and Nathan Eckman (distances). Patty Kearney (javelin), Jill Pettibone (distances), Heidi Eichman (distances) and Conor Nehl (sprints) are volunteer coaches.
BOYS
Roseburg 90, Crater 27
100 — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 11.34;2. Chahaya Hill, R, 12.00; 3. Aidan Chenoweth, C, 12.08. 200 — 1. Keanu Christner, R, 25.05; 2. Jase Nielsen, R, 25.38; 3. Logan Michael, R, 26.42. 800 — 1. Conner Sutton, C, 2:04.43; 2. Ephraim Webber, R, 2:04.76; 3. Levi Campbell, R, 2:13.91. 1,500 — 1. Ephraim Webber, R, 4:29.76; 2. Preston Smith, R, 4:31.23; 3. Carter Stedman, R, 4:33.21. 3,000 — 1. Preston Smith, R, 9:53.66; 2. Timothy Johnson, R, 10:40.77; 3. Craig Ortega, R, 10:54.02. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg A (Chahaya Hill, Hayden Horton, Jackson Bartlett, Colton Marsters), 46.26. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Crater A, 3:49.52; 2. Roseburg A (Carter Stedman, Hyrum McGinnis, Levi Campbell, Ephraim Webber), 3:57.67. 300 HURDLES — 1. Charles Anderson, R, 43.07; 2. Walker Dorris, C, 46.73; 3. Ryder Hvall, C, 47.41. SHOT PUT — 1. Gabriel Williams, C, 40-3; 2. Tiger Black, R, 38-10 1/2; 3. Joshua Godfrey, R, 36-9 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Isaac Heard, R, 118-9; 2. Gabriel Williams, C, 115-0; 3. Evan Hough, R, 85-7. JAVELIN — 1. Evan Hough, R, 142-10; 2. Isaac Heard, R, 138-10; 3. Emmett Kalar, R, 110-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Colin Ellis, R, 10-6; 2. Ethan Pariani, R, 8-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Jackson Bartlett, R, 5-6; 2. Jonah Turner, C, 5-4; 3. Hayden Horton, R, 5-2. LONG JUMP — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 20-9; 2. Colton Marsters, R, 18-8 1/2; 3. Gabriel Grant, C, 16-5 1/2.
GIRLS
Roseburg 59, Crater 47
100 — 1. Katelyn Gailey, C, 13.96; 2. Chenoa Alexander, 14.19; 3. KK Miele, R, 14.75. 200 — 1. Katelyn Gailey, C, 30.08; 2. Elena Familio, 30.26. 800 — 1. Corinne Childers, R, 2:39.88; 2. Lindsey Siebert, C, 2:40.33; 3. Trinity Minyard, R, 2:47.94. 1,500 — 1. Haylee Baldwin, C, 5:34.85; 2. Charis Childers, R, 5:36.08; 3. Miriam Childers, R, 5:54.95. 3,000 — 1. Eliza Eckman, R, 11:37.51; 2. Jazlynn Landeros, R, 14:35.21; 3. Emma Stuart, R, 14:47.67. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg A (KK Meile, Elena Familio, Imogen Warnack, Chenoa Alexander), 57.42. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg A (Trinity Minyard, Corinne Childers, Charis Childers, Zoe Traul), 4:38.55. 300 HURDLES — 1. Bailee Dawson, C, 54.27; 2. Karrah Borchard, C, 59.63. SHOT PUT — 1. Jocelin Gonzalez, C, 28-8 1/2; 2. Jaden Warmouth, R, 27-7; 3. Stephanie Way, R, 27-2 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Jocelin Gonzalez, C, 81-9; 2. Chelsea Miller, R, 80-4; 3. Stephanie Way, R, 76-10. JAVELIN — 1. Jaden Warmouth, R, 77-11; 2. Kaela Klopfenstein, R, 77-9; 3. Megan Sherrill, C, 69-3. HIGH JUMP — 1. Clara Bennett, C, 4-6; 2. Michelle Rivera, R, 4-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Haylee Baldwin, C, 13-6; 2. Chenoa Alexander, R, 13-5; 3. Michelle Rivera, R, 10-9 1/2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.