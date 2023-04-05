EUGENE — Grant Gober won the 100 meters (11.64 seconds) and long jump (20 feet, 8 1/2 inches), helping the Roseburg boys track and field team to a 78-58 Southwest Conference dual meet win over South Eugene on Wednesday.
Mykah Mendoza was also a double winner for the Indians, winning the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (40-3).
The Roseburg girls had seven individuals win events in a 75-61 victory over the Axe.
The Roseburg boys also got first-place finishes from Brody Robinson in the 400 (53.89), Timothy Johnson in the 1,500 (4:15.74), Joshua Godfrey in the shot put (40-10 1/2), Emmett Kalar in the javelin (148-11) and Landen Simpson in the pole vault (8-6).
Posting victories for the Roseburg girls were Kasemsri Miele in the 100 (13.75), Amy Whitney in the shot put (27-0), Kirra Farrer in the discus (72-11 1/2), Sienna Nunemaker in the high jump (4-4), Bridget Brooksby in the pole vault (8-0), Holly Brewster in the long jump (14-8 1/2), Caroline Knudson in the triple jump (28-10), and the 4x400 relay team of Charis Childers, Addison Scalf, Faith Gaines and Corinne Childers (4:30.01).
BOYS
Roseburg 78, South Eugene 58
100 — 1. Grant Gober, R, 11.64; 2. Donovan Locklyn, SE, 12.17; 3. David Schmid, R, 12.59. 200 — 1. Jan Bremer, SE, 24.14; 2. Tristan Villanueva, R, 24.15; 3. Donovan Locklyn, SE, 25.11. 400 — 1. Brody Robinson, R, 53.89; 2. Zack Stocke, SE, 54.32; 3. Jaroyn Dorry, R, 54.94. 800 — 1. Jan Bremer, SE, 2:01.22; 2. Peyton Fisher, R, 2:02.38; 3. Ricard Verges, SE, 2:04.79. 1,500 — 1. Timothy Johnson, R, 4:15.74; 2. Benjamin Seidman, SE, 4:16.13; 3. Carter Stedman, R, 4:19.86. 110 HURDLES — 1. Boden Hanley, SE, 15.27; 2. Broagan Rackley, R, 18.75; 3. Andrew Schnautz, R, 19.52. 300 HURDLES — 1. Boden Hanley, SE, 39.98; 2. Gideon Batya, SE, 43.31; 3. Carson Yraguen, R, 47.04. 4x100 RELAY — 1. South Eugene (Jan Bremer, Donovan Locklyn, Levi Hawes, Boden Hanley), 44.31; 2. Roseburg (David Schmid, McLane Stedman, Brody Robinson, Tristan Villanueva), 46.34. 4x400 RELAY — 1. South Eugene (Levi Hawes, Gideon Batya, Jan Bremer, Boden Hanley), 3:32.57; 2. Roseburg (Peyton Fisher, McLane Stedman, Brody Robinson, Carter Stedman), 3:40.15. SHOT PUT — 1. Joshua Godfrey, R, 40-10 1/2; 2. Emmett Kalar, R, 35-3 1/2; 3. Michael Kousen, R, 33-1. DISCUS — 1. Austin Cacioppi, SE, 127-3 1/2; 2. Joshua Godfrey, R, 99-9 1/2; 3. Nathanuel Russo, SE, 83-11. JAVELIN — 1. Emmett Kalar, R, 148-11; 2. Andrew Schnautz, R, 123-4; 3. Austin Cacioppi, SE, 121-2. HIGH JUMP — 1. Mykah Mendoza, R, 5-8; 2. Peyton Seal, R, 5-6; 3. Zack Stocke, SE, 5-4. POLE VAULT — 1. Landen Simpson, R, 8-6; 2. Zack Stocke, SE, 8-0; 3. Colin Couron, R, 8-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Grant Gober, R, 20-8 1/2; 2. Peyton Seal, R, 18-6 1/2; 3. Asher Brewster, R, 18-2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Mykah Mendoza, R, 40-3; 2. Austin Cacioppi, SE, 40-1; 3. Moses Finlay, R, 38-8.
GIRLS
Roseburg 75, South Eugene 61
100 — 1. Kasemsri Miele, R, 13.75; 2. Addison Scalf, R, 13.80; 3. Lila Cadaret, SE, 14.49. 200 — 1. Sydney Mills, SE, 27.54; 2. Kasemsri Miele, R, 28.77; 3. Faith Gaines, R, 29.11. 400 — 1. Sydney Mills, SE, 1:02.51; 2. Corinne Childers, R, 1:07.27; 3. Noelle Kroeker, R, 1:10.38. 800 — 1. Maya Hunter, SE, 2:41.31; 2. Corinne Childers, R, 2:42.35; 3. Charis Childers, R, 2:42.44. 1,500 — 1. Cameron Gupta, SE, 5:07.94; 2. Elizabeth McCart, SE, 5:18.96; 3. Charis Childers, R, 5:32.62. 100 HURDLES — 1. Sarah Money, SE, 16.48; 2. Lyla Smith, 17.27; 3. Hannah Heuberger, R, 17.33. 300 HURDLES — 1. Lyla Smith, SE, 50.27; 2. Nolia Nibblett, R, 55.36; 3. Hannah Heuberger, R, 55.39. 4x100 RELAY — 1. South Eugene (Sarah Money, Lyla Smith, Grace McMinn, Sydney Mills), 52.32; 2. Roseburg (Kasemsri Miele, Addison Scalf, Bridget Brooksby, Faith Gaines), 52.63. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Charis Childers, Addison Scalf, Faith Gaines, Corinne Childers), 4:30.01; 2. South Eugene, 4:37.90. SHOT PUT — 1. Amy Whitney, R, 27-0; 2. Kirra Farrer, R, 24-8; 3. Lucia Berwind Hoffman, SE, 21-7 3/4. DISCUS — 1. Kirra Farrer, R, 72-11 1/2; 2. Lucia Berwind Hoffman, SE, 71-11 1/2; 3. Zoey Godfrey, R, 65-0. JAVELIN — 1. Lucia Berwind Hoffman, SE, 92-0; 2. Grace Sharman, SE, 84-5; 3. Amy Whitney, R, 75-3. HIGH JUMP — 1. Sienna Nunemaker, R, 4-4; 2. (tie) Abby Mucker, SE, and Kirsten Pangburn, SE, 4-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Bridget Brooksby, R, 8-0; 2. (tie) Madison Chimenti, SE, and Mariah Crawford, R, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Holly Brewster, R, 14-8 1/2; 2. Corinne Childers, R, 14-5; 3. Charis Childers, R, 14-5. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Caroline Knudson, R, 28-10; 2. Megan Moyo, R, 28-9; 3. Abby Mucker, SE, 26-9.
