CENTRAL POINT — In all, it was a positive performance for Roseburg on the first day of the Southern Oregon Conference district track and field championships on Thursday at Dutch Meyer Field.
The Roseburg boys scored 32 points, while the girls had 29 points through five finals. Both are fourth in the team standings.
"I think we're sitting really well for Saturday," Roseburg head coach Gwen Bartlett said. "Today's performances were all over the board. We had some kids who had great PRs."
Freshman Kaela Klopfenstein placed second in the girls javelin (93-4) and Zoe Traul tied for second in the girls pole vault (9-0). The Indians got third-place finishes from Landyn Dupper in the long jump (19-10 1/2), Eliza Eckman in the girls 3,000 meters (11:04.84) and Jaden Warmouth in the girls shot put (30-5 1/2).
Finishing fourth were Tiger Black in the javelin (152-0) and Preston Smith in the 3,000 (9:30.31).
Other scorers for the Tribe included Ethan Pariani in the pole vault (fifth, 12-0), Colton Marsters in the long jump (sixth, 19-7), Warmouth in the girls javelin (sixth, 83-0), Emmett Kalar in the javelin (seventh, 141-4), Colin Ellis in the pole vault (seventh, 11-6), Addison Weckerle in the shot (seventh, 29-1 1/2), Levi Campbell in the 3,000 (eighth, 9:46.68) and Joshua Godfrey in the shot (eighth, 38-11).
Grants Pass led the team races on both sides.
The final day of the meet gets under way at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 57, Crater 40, North Medford 34, Roseburg 29, Eagle Point 20, South Medford 13, Ashland 2.
Thursday's Finals
3,000 — 1. Tyrone Gorze, C, 8:30.10; 2. Connor Singer, SM, 9:03.17; 3. Grant Lulich, NM, 9:28.44; 4. Preston Smith, R, 9:30.31; 5. Shaun Garnica, C, 9:32.63; 6. Matthew Rieman, GP, 9:38.50; 7. Caleb Duddington, C, 9:44.48; 8. Levi Campbell, R, 9:46.68.
JAVELIN — 1. Austin Strawn, EP, 178-5; 2. Colby Neron, NM, 164-11; 3. Wyatt Angel, EP, 160-9; 4. Tiger Black, R, 152-0; 5. Cole Nicholas, GP, 149-3; 6. Alex Juhl, GP, 142-2; 7. Emmett Kalar, R, 141-4; 8. Liam Hurley, SM, 141-2; 9. Evan Hough, R, 137-7.
LONG JUMP — 1. Spencer Sloan, GP, 21-2; 2. Gabriel Grant, C, 20-7 1/2; 3. Landyn Dupper, R, 19-10 1/2; 4. Camden Thurman, C, 19-10; 5. Isaiah Chavez, NM, 19-7 1/2; 6. Colton Marsters, R, 19-7; 7. Garrett Henderson, SM, 19-5 1/2; 8. Odin Lynx, SM, 19-5.
POLE VAULT — 1. Eli Stevens, NM, 14-0; 2. Jayden Brown, GP, 13-6; 3. Carson Le Bel, C, 13-0; 4. Spencer Sloan, GP, 12-0; 5. Ethan Pariani, R, 12-0; 6. Logan Richardson, GP, 12-0; 7. Colin Ellis, R, 11-6; 8. Hayden Powell, SM, 11-0.
SHOT PUT — 1. Parker Jarvis, GP, 47-2 1/2; 2. Riley Bonney, GP, 46-10 1/2; 3. Terrell Kim, NM, 42-11 1/2; 4. Gabriel Williams, C, 42-2 1/2; 5. Reagan Scheffler, EP, 41-3 1/2; 6. Owen Townes, GP, 41-0; 7. Giovanni Livingston, A, 40-4 1/2; 8. Joshua Godfrey, R, 38-11; 9. Tiger Black, R, 36-4 3/4.
Roseburg Qualifiers for Saturday's Finals
100 — Landyn Dupper, 11.26; Colton Marsters, 11.37. 110 HURDLES — Charles Anderson, 16.42. 200 — Landyn Duppers, 22.68; Keanu Christner, 23.96. 300 HURDLES — Charles Anderson, 42.03.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 57, North Medford 49, Crater 37, Roseburg 32, South Medford 13, Eagle Point 5, Ashland 2.
Thursday's Finals
3,000 — 1. Estella Gutches, NM, 10:34.34; 2. Madison Wilt, GP, 10:51.59; 3. Eliza Eckman, R, 11:04.84; 4. Reese Meager, NM, 11:19.14; 5. Emily Nash, SM, 11:20.56; 6. Saundra Parsons, SM, 11:39.55; 7. Samantha Payne, C, 11:40.53; 8. Violet Hering, A, 11:42.23; 10. Miriam Childers, R, 12:08.58.
JAVELIN — 1. Teya Amidei, C, 99-9; 2. Kaela Klopfenstein, R, 93-4; 3. Macy McCoy, SM, 87-10; 4. Hannah McFarland, NM, 87-2; 5. Makynlee Schauffler, EP, 86-4; 6. Jaden Warmouth, R, 83-0; 7. Briona Fuller, NM, 82-1; 8. Ella Yriarte, GP, 81-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Sophie Mock, GP, 16-1/4; 2. Audrey Yechout, NM, 15-7 1/2; 3. Allison Waters, C, 15-6; 4. McKenna Donovan, NM, 15-5; 5. Alexandra Stevens, NM, 15-3; 6. Keira Volpe, SM, 15-2 1/2; 7. Rachel Snyder, GP, 15-0; 8. Lailee Friend, GP, 14-8.
POLE VAULT — 1. Saige Bauman, GP, 10-9; 2. (tie) Erin Bechtold, C, and Zoe Traul, R, 9-0; 4. Jaidyn Campbell, C, 8-6; 5. Abigail Weber, C, 8-6; 6. Sophia Elam, NM, 7-6; 7. Jaylyn Thorson, GP, 7-6; 8. Kaela Thorson, A, 7-0.
SHOT PUT — 1. Grace Osborne, GP, 35-1; 2. Anna Tobey, GP, 34-11 1/2; 3. Jaden Warmouth, R, 30-5 1/2; 4. Jocelyn Seidel, GP, 30-5; 5. Hannah McFarland, NM, 30-2; 6. Allison Waters, C, 29-7; 7. Addison Weckerle, R, 29-1 1/2; 8. Katy Gallon, EP, 28-1.
Roseburg Qualifiers for Saturday's Finals
100 — Chenoa Alexander, 13.64. 400 — Corinne Childers, 1:06.18; Trinity Minyard, 1:07.79.
