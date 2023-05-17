The Roseburg High School track and field teams head to Grants Pass for the Southwest Conference district meet at Russ Werner Field.
The meet begins at 1 p.m. Thursday with finals in the 3,000 meters, long jump, pole vault, javelin and shot put. The remaining 12 finals will be held Saturday, starting at 12:30 p.m.
Roseburg head coach Gwen Bartlett said her teams won't be filling all the varsity events at district, opting to send more sophomores and freshmen to the junior varsity meet which was held last Friday at Finlay Field.
"That could affect our potential point totals, but the athletes we're taking (this weekend) are going to compete well," Bartlett said. "Most of them are veterans and they're familiar with what to expect."
Roseburg senior Emmett Kalar takes the top mark into the meet in the javelin (166-8). Junior Timothy Johnson owns the second-fastest time in the 3,000 meters (8:56.68) and is ranked fourth in the 1,500 (4:11.37).
Senior Carter Stedman is ranked third in the 800 (2:00.50) and fifth in the 1,500 (4:12.42). Sophomore Bridget Brooksby has the second-best mark in the girls pole vault (9-0), and senior Grant Gober is ranked fourth in the long jump (21-6 1/2) and fifth in the high jump (6-2).
Sophomore Faith Gaines has the fifth-fastest time in the girls 400 (1:02.23).
Other potential scorers individually for the Indians include senior Peyton Seal in the high jump (6-0), senior Charis Childers in the girls 800 (2:29.56) and 1,500 (5:14.57), senior Corinne Childers in the girls 800 (2:29.78), senior Jazlynn Landeros in the girls 3,000 (11:43.35), senior Kasemsri Miele in the girls 100 (13.06) and 200 (27.30), junior Amy Whitney in the girls shot put (29-8 1/2), junior Moses Finlay in the triple jump (40-3), junior Peyton Fisher in the 800 (2:02.38), sophomore Sylvia Eckman in the girls 3,000 (11:09.38) and sophomore Brody Robinson in the 400 (52.26).
The top two placers in each event, plus those meeting the state qualifying standards, advance to the Class 6A state championships at Hayward Field. Wild-card selections will be made following the conclusion of all the district meets.
If the JV district meet was any indication, the future looks good for the Tribe. Roseburg finished first in 13 events.
Winning for the boys were Kohle Hadwen in the 100 (11.79), McLane Stedman in the 400 (53.58), Asher Brewster in the 110 hurdles (17.44), 300 hurdles (44.95) and long jump (19-1 1/2), Sam Collins in the pole vault (10-6), and the 4x100 relay team of David Schmid, McLane Stedman, Noah Nelson and Hadwen (45.26).
Taking first on the girls' side were Nevaeh Hernandez in the 100 (13.81), Imogen Warnack in the 200 (28.31), Alexa Bachmeier in the 100 hurdles (18.28), Elliana Webber in the high jump (4-2), the 4x100 relay quartet of Elleen Miller, Addison Reneau, Grace Bachmeier and Madeline Snyder (53.14), and the 4x400 relay team of Webber, Miller, Snyder and Noelle Kroeker (4:32.36).
Roseburg won the girls' meet with 195 points and the boys were second with 171.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.