The Roseburg High School boys track and field team completed an unbeaten Southwest Conference dual meet season on Tuesday with a 95-49 win over South Eugene at Finlay Field.
The Roseburg girls were also victorious, defeating the Axe 72-64.
Grant Gober won two individual events for the RHS boys, finishing first in the high jump (5-8) and long jump (20-1/2). Keanu Christner won the 100 (11.46 seconds) and ran legs on the first-place 4x100 relay team (43.07) and 4x400 relay (3:35.11).
On the girls' side, KK Miele won the 100 (13.31) and 200 (27.27) for the Indians. Freshman Kirra Farrer took first in the shot put (27-1 1/2) and discus (67-11).
Roseburg will prepare for the SWC district meet, scheduled for May 12 and 14 at South Eugene High School.
BOYS
Roseburg 95, South Eugene 49
100 — 1. Keanu Christner, R, 11.46; 2. Grant Gober, R, 11.62; 3. Gersh Botvinnik, SE, 11.66.
200 — 1. Gersh Botvinnik, SE, 23.67; 2. Jackson Bartlett, R, 23.87; 3. Nicholas Parish, R, 23.88.
400 — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 51.17; 2. Jan Bremer, SE, 51.47; 3. Gersh Botvinnik, SE, 53.37.
800 — 1. Jackson Seubert, SE, 1:59.95; 2. Carter Stedman, R, 2:00.86; 3. Preston Smith, R, 2:01.71.
1,500 — 1. Jackson Seubert, SE, 4:00.00; 2. Asher McKinnon, SE, 4:07.00; 3. Preston Smith, R, 4:16.00.
3,000 — 1. Asher McKinnon, SE, 9:08.77; 2. Benjamin Seidman, SE, 9:15.90; 3. Will Borrevik, SE, 9:21.98.
110 HURDLES — 1. Boden Hanley, SE, 16.17; 2. Charles Anderson, R, 16.48; 3. Ephraim Webber, R, 17.24.
300 HURDLES — 1. Charles Anderson, R, 41.43; 2. Ephraim Webber, R, 41.84; 3. Gideon Batya, SE, 43.40.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Jackson Bartlett, Colton Marsters, Keanu Christner, Landyn Dupper), 43.07; 2. South Eugene, 44.97.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Keanu Christner, Carter Stedman, Charles Anderson, Ephraim Webber), 3:35.11; 2. South Eugene, 3:39.84.
SHOT PUT — 1. Tiger Black, R, 43-8; 2. Joshua Godfrey, R, 39-7 1/2; 3. Eamon Gustafson, SE, 38-1.
DISCUS — 1. Isaac Heard, R, 132-0; 2. Tiger Black, R, 117-4; 3. Eamon Gustafson, SE, 115-4.
JAVELIN — 1. Emmett Kalar, R, 163-8; 2. Isaac Heard, R, 160-3; 3. Eamon Gustafson, SE, 147-6.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Grant Gober, R, 5-8; 2. Ephraim Webber, R, 5-4.
POLE VAULT — 1. Francis Anderson-Blankenship, SE, 13-0; 2. Clayton Stuart, R, 10-0; 3. (tie) Brody Robinson, R, and Gabe Simmons, R, 8-0.
LONG JUMP — 1. Grant Gober, R, 20-1/2; 2. Hayden Horton, R, 19-5 1/2; 3. Nicholas Parish, R, 18-5.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Hayden Horton, R, 38-10; 2. Austin Cacioppi, SE, 38-7; 3. Kaiyal Velu, R, 36-0.
GIRLS
Roseburg 72, South Eugene 64
100 — 1. KK Miele, R, Sydney Mills, SE, 13.55; 3. Chenoa Alexander, R, 13.98.
200 — 1. KK Miele, R, 27.27; 2. Sydney Mills, SE, 27.54; 3. Addison Scalf, R. 27.57.
400 — 1. Ansley Johnston, SE, 1:02.68; 2. Trinity Minyard, R, 1:03.95; 3. Corinne Childers, R, 1:04.53.
800 — 1. Ansley Johnston, SE, 2:17.97; 2. Hannah Seubert, SE, 2:18.84; 3. Raegan Anderson, SE, 2:28.01.
1,500 — 1. Cameron Gupta, SE, 5:02.49; 2. Sylvia Eckman, R, 5:03.29; 3. Nora Black, SE, 5:06.00.
3,000 — 1. Jazlynn Landeros, R, 10:32.71; 2. Vikki Vanderwerff, R, 10:39.96; 3. Audrey Snelling, SE, 10:55.31.
100 HURDLES — 1. Olivia Allen, SE, 15.23; 2. Catherine Touchette, SE, 15.24; 3. Sarah Money, SE, 16.51.
300 HURDLES — 1. Olivia Allen, SE, 44.56; 2. Catherine Touchette, SE, 44.59; 3. Hannah Heuberger, R, 52.94.
4x100 RELAY — 1. South Eugene (Sarah Money, Olivia Allen, Sydney Mills, Catherine Touchette), 49.95; 2. Roseburg (KK Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio, Faith Gaines), 51.05.
4x400 RELAY — 1. South Eugene (Catherine Touchette, Asnley Johnston, Sydney Mills, Olivia Allen), 4:07.68; 2. Roseburg (Faith Gaines, Charis Childers, Corinne Childers, Eliza Eckman), 4:16.15.
SHOT PUT — 1. Kirra Farrer, R, 27-1 1/2; 2. Emma Newell, R, 23-9; 3. Kaydence Schwender, R, 21-8.
DISCUS — 1. Kirra Farrer, R, 67-11; 2. Zoey Godfrey, R, 63-7; 3. Kayden Schwender, R, 62-9.
JAVELIN — 1. Kaela Klopfenstein, R, 101-8; 2. Grace Sherman, SE, 91-8; 3. Kaydence Schwender, R, 75-5.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Sienna Nunemaker, R, 4-8; 2. Michelle Rivera, R, 4-6; 3. Taryn Coffman, R, 4-2.
POLE VAULT — 1. Lila Cadaret, SE, 6-3; 2. Charlotte Noteboom, SE, 6-0; 3. Mariah Crawford, R, 6-0.
LONG JUMP — 1. Holly Brewster, R, 14-11 1/2; 2. Savanna Hale, R, 13-9 1/2; 3. Charis Childers, R, 13-5 1/2.
