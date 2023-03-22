Copy here.
BOYS
Roseburg 77, North Medford 67
100 — 1. Grant Gober, R, 11.65; 2. Nicholas Parish, R, 11.81; 3. Antonio Martinez, NM, 11.96. 200 — 1. Antonio Martinez, NM, 23.96; 2. Dylan Vanderhoof, NM, 25.54; 3. Moses Finlay, R, 26.57. 400 — 1. Brady Robinson, R, 53.48; 2. Jaroyn Dorry, R, 54.71; 3. Dylan Vanderhoof, NM, 55.39. 800 — 1. Peyton Fisher, R, 2:03.28; 2. Carter Stedman, R, 2:03.82; 3. Alec Winters, NM, 2:08.56. 1,500 — 1. Timothy Johnson, R, 4:21.57; 2. Carter Stedman, R, 4:23.51; 3. Peyton Fisher, R, 4:25.72. 3,000 — 1. Timothy Johnson, R, 9:19.00; 2. Logan Huffman, NM, 9:31.30; 3. Elijah Zavala, NM, 10:01.70. 110 HURDLES — 1. Isaiah Chavez, NM, 16.42; 2. Colson Rumrey, NM, 17.29; 3. Andrew Schnautz, R, 20.03. 300 HURDLES — 1. Colton Rumrey, NM, 43.45; 2. Beau Paschell, R, 49.96; 3. Kevin Solls, NM, 50.36. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Broagan Rackley, McLane Stedman, Brody Robinson, Nicholas Parish), 45.8h; North Medford disqualified. 4x400 RELAY — 1. North Medford (Dylan Vanderhoof, Alec Winters, Owen Neely, Jacob Casale), nt; 2. Roseburg (Peyton Fisher, McLane Stedman, Brody Robinson, Carter Stedman), 3:39.11. SHOT PUT — 1. Terrell Kim, NM, 48-3; 2. Connor Trinca, NM, 43-7; 3. Joshua Godfrey, R, 41-7. DISCUS — 1. David Fuiava, NM, 135-6; 2. Terrell Kim, NM, 127-9; 3. Joshua Godfrey, R, 106-3. JAVELIN — 1. Emmett Kalar, R, 149-10; 2. Deandre Card, NM, 134-8; 3. Jonathan Horn, NM, 131-4. HIGH JUMP — 1. Houston Klug, NM, 6-0; 2. Grant Gober, R, 6-0; 3. William Brooks, NM, 5-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Clayton Stuart, R, 9-6; 2. Colin Couron, R, 8-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Grant Gober, R, 21-0; 2. Isaac Chavez, NM, 19-9; 3. Isaiah Chavez, NM, 19-4 3/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Mykah Mendoza, R, 38-8; 2. Houston Klug, NM, 35-3; 3. Jazz Maclean, R, 34-7.
GIRLS
North Medford 76, Roseburg 68
100 — 1. McKenna Donovan, NM, 13.5h; 2. Kasemsri Kiele, R, 14.0; 3. Bridget Brooksby, R, 14.2. 200 — 1. McKenna Donovan, NM, 27.29; 2. Claire Holcomb, NM, 28.22; 3. Faith Gaines, R, 28.39. 400 — 1. Claire Holcomb, NM, 1:03.53; 2. Addison Scalf, R, 1:04.87; 3. Corinne Childers, R, 1:05.05. 800 — 1. Eleanor Nichol, NM, 2:28.95; 2. Charis Childers, R, 2:38.84; 3. Maelin Holborow, R, 2:41.03. 1,500 — 1. Marisela Villa, NM, 5:38.11; 2. Jazlynn Landeros, R, 5:40.41; 3. Juliana Scull, NM, 5:52.20. 3,000 — 1. Vikki Vanderwerff, R, 12:21.90; 2. Jazlynn Landeros, R, 12:33.10; 3. Juliana Scull, NM, 12:50.00. 100 HURDLES — 1. Hanna Heuberger, R, 17.17; 2. Holly Brewster, R, 17.96; 3. Georgiana Mabani, NM, 20.63. 300 HURDLES — 1. Hannah Heuberger, R, 53.39; 2. Maritza Villa, NM, 55.85; 3. Georgiana Mabani, NM, 57.25. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Medford (Alexandrea Stevens, Claire Holcomb, Olivia Boger, McKenna Donovan), 50.78; 2. Roseburg (Kasemsri Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio, Faith Gaines), 52.00. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Charis Childers, Addison Scalf, Faith Gaines, Corinne Childers), 4:26.40; 2. North Medford, 4:31.73. SHOT PUT — 1. Danika Adams, NM, 29-5; 2. Kristina Atonio, NM, 29-2; 3. Amy Whitney, R, 28-1/2. DISCUS — 1. Megan Lenn, NM, 68-10; 2. Kirra Farrer, R, 66-11; 3. Zoey Godfrey, R, 63-6. JAVELIN — 1. Paije Carpenter, NM, 102-3; 2. Amy Whitney, R, 77-4; 3. Aizza Perez, R, 70-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Sienna Nunemaker, R, 4-10; 2. Peyton Caster, NM, 4-6; 3. Alexandrea Stevens, NM, 4-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Bridget Brooksby, R, 8-6; 2. Grace Bachmeier, R, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. McKenna Donovan, NM, 16-1; 2. Alexandrea Stevens, NM, 15-5; 3. Holly Brewster, R, 13-8 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Olivia Boger, NM, 32-11; Paije Carpenter, NM, 32-5; 3. Megan Moyo, R, 27-10.
